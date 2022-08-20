Bay Area COVID case rate drops to less than half of what was reported in June

more than half of adults COVID-19 in California reported during the Omicron surge unaware of infectionaccording to a recent study. Bay Area Coronavirus Cases keep slipping, according to state data, fueling hopes that the summer surge will continue to wane. More and more Americans say they’re back to their pre-pandemic “normal” lives, according to a national survey.

Study predicts 15 million people will lose Medicaid coverage when COVID-19 public health emergency ends

a new federal research estimates that about 15 million people will lose Medicaid coverage after the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Using longitudinal survey data and 2021 enrollment information, the Department of Health and Human Services found that 17.4% of enrollees in Medicaid and children’s health insurance programs had no access to the program based on historical coverage loss patterns. I expect to quit. Children and young adults will be disproportionately affected, according to the report, with her 5.3 million children and her 4.7 million adults between the ages of 18 and 34 losing Medicaid/CHIP coverage. is predicted. Nearly one-third of those projected to lose coverage are Latinos and 15% are black. “HHS is taking a broad range of aggressive steps to reduce the number of individuals at risk of becoming uninsured due to PHE unwinding,” the report said. , and through enhanced outreach and education efforts, promoting alternative health insurance coverage among those determined to be ineligible for Medicaid will address potentially harmful gaps in health insurance coverage. helps to minimize the

Bay Area COVID cases drop, but deaths double in a month

of 7 days average The number of new coronavirus cases across California fell to 26 per 100,000 on Friday. That’s almost half the daily average of 56 cases per 100,000 people reported in July during the summer surge. In the Bay Area, the seven-day average he dropped to 22 new infections per 100,000, compared with 58 per 100,000 in late June. While encouraging, the figure is still higher than her six cases per 100,000 he saw in April after the winter Omicron surge ended. He’s also seen an increase in the number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 per day, with the state showing his seven-day average on Friday compared to his 34 per day a month earlier. He reports 47 people. The Bay Area has an average of 10 virus-related deaths per day, double the number reported during the same period. As of Friday, 3,587 people have been hospitalized with the virus statewide, including 663 in the Bay Area.

SF test positive rate falls below 10% for first time since May

San Francisco’s positive coronavirus test rate dropped to 9.5% on Friday, tracking the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 According to city dataThis marked the city’s rate fell below 10% for the first time since May. The seven-day average saw him climb to 16.2% on July 5, and hit his second-highest peak after a winter surge of 18.9% in January this year. But it remains elevated. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, the rule of thumb among infectious disease experts is that 5% is considered “too high.” This percentage dropped to 2.4% in mid-March before the BA.2 and BA.5 Omicron subspecies dominated.california Statewide Test Positive Average It also slipped to 11.2% as of Friday, compared to 16.1% in July. With San Francisco shutting down testing facilities in most areas and most individuals now relying primarily on rapid at-home testing where results have not been reported to public health officials, the city’s true positive Calculating the inspection rate is difficult.

Global COVID-19 deaths rise by 35% in a month: ‘unacceptable’, says WHO

Global deaths from COVID-19 have increased by 35% over the past four weeks, including 15,000 recorded deaths in the past week. UPDATE FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION OFFICIAL“If we have all the tools to prevent infection and save lives, 15,000 deaths a week is totally unacceptable,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the health agency, at a briefing on Wednesday. said. “We’re all tired of this virus and this pandemic. But the virus hasn’t tired of us.” He said it accounted for 90% and caused a sustained surge around the world. “As colder weather approaches in the northern hemisphere and people spend more time indoors, the risk of more serious transmission and hospitalization will increase in the coming months, not just for COVID-19, but for other illnesses, including influenza. just do it,” emphasized Ghebreyesus. People stay up to date on vaccinations, avoid crowds, and wear masks indoors. “There is a lot of talk about learning to live with this virus. I cannot go.”

Most adults don’t know they have Omicron, new study finds

In an observational study of Adults with COVID-19 in California A study released Wednesday at the Jama Network Open said 56% of people reported being unaware they were infected with the coronavirus in a survey conducted during the Omicron surge.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led a study of 210 adult employees and patients at a Los Angeles County hospital who underwent at least two antibody tests more than a month apart. The first test was performed during the Delta Variant Surge in He in September, and the second test was performed during the Omicron wave from He in December to He in May. The researchers found that 118 of her participants were unaware of the infection after her second test, while 10% said their symptoms were the common cold or otherwise related to her COVID. I thought it was because it didn’t work. The study’s authors cite this lack of awareness as a cause of increased community transmission due to the virus’ latest mutation. “The results of this study show that more than half of adults recently infected with an Omicron variant are unaware of their infection status, and that awareness is higher among health care workers than among non-employees, but overall “Unconsciousness may be a very common factor associated with rapid human-to-human transmission within communities,” they wrote.

First lady ‘feeling better’ after COVID diagnosis

First Lady Jill Biden remains in self-isolation as she continues to recover from COVID-19, according to an update from the office on Thursday. Biden, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was experiencing mild symptoms, “continues to make progress and is steadily feeling better,” White House communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. Biden attended a Zoom meeting in the morning as he prepared for the next semester of classes at Northern Virginia Community College. Mr. and Mrs. Biden have been on vacation in South Carolina since her Aug. 10, and the 71-year-old first lady began experiencing symptoms on Monday. She has had her two vaccinations and her two boosters with her COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and is taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

California traffic workers are dying from COVID at a higher rate than other industries

California public transit workers have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, with cumulative incidence and mortality rates 1.5 times higher than all industries, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Disease Prevention, according to a new report from state health officials published by the Administration Center.

Bus and urban transport workers are particularly vulnerable, with 5.2 times the coronavirus incidence and 1.8 times the death rate of all industries in the 29 months from the start of the pandemic to May. There were 5,641 coronavirus cases and 537 deaths from COVID-19 associated with these outbreaks. “The rising incidence of outbreaks identified on public transport suggests that public transport workers are at increased risk of workplace exposure to SARS-CoV-2, and that rising mortality rates are linked to COVID-19. Whether exposure occurs from interactions with the public, colleagues, or other sources, these observations suggest that public transport workers are at increased risk of death from COVID-19. -19 represent vulnerable groups that should be prioritized for prevention strategies,” the report said, emphasizing the role of such interventions. As mask mandates and facility ventilation.

Biden Administration Shifting Costs of COVID Testing, Treatment to Patients and Healthcare Providers

According to an exclusive report by The Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration plans to end coverage for COVID-19 vaccinations and treatments and pass the costs on to health care providers and customers. The Department of Health and Human Services has scheduled a planning session on August 30 to discuss new approaches with representatives from pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and state health departments. Earlier this year, the White House said it had “no choice but to cut funding” after Congress failed to provide the billions of dollars needed to prepare for the next wave of the pandemic.

Willie Nelson had a ‘pretty tough time’ with COVID-19

Country music icon Willie Nelson said he missed COVID-19 in May, less than a week after his 89th birthday. In a new interview with The New York Times, the songwriter said he tested positive during the tour and took paxlovid, monoclonal antibodies and steroids as part of his recovery. Annie Nelson, his wife, said. “There were times when I wasn’t sure if he was going to make it,” Nelson added. COVID is nothing to laugh at. That’s for sure. “

Two weeks after his initial diagnosis, Nelson was on the road again.

Long-term COVID psychiatric risks highlighted in large study

According to a recent report published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, most long-term COVID-related mental health conditions resolve over time, but many of the cognitive and neurological effects of the illness do not. plug. In this cohort study, between January 2020 and April 2022, he examined data from her 1,487,712 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 and compared them to an equal number of patients with different respiratory infections. matched with the patient. Oxford researchers found significantly different risk trajectories for outcomes after SARS-CoV-2 infection across cohorts.

“We found that the risk of neurological and psychiatric outcomes after COVID follow different trajectories. Although the risk of other diagnoses (especially mood and anxiety disorders) subsided after 1-2 months, no overall excess was seen over 2 years of follow-up. No,” said the study.

Researchers have found that children are also affected, but the effects are different than adults. “Six months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, children were not at increased risk of mood or anxiety disorders, but cognitive impairment, insomnia, intracranial hemorrhage, ischemic stroke, nerves, nerve roots, and nerves. There was an increased risk of disorders: plexopathy, psychotic disorders, and epilepsy or seizures.