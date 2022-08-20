DC resumes schedule for second dose of monkeypox vaccine





Comments on this story comment The district will resume the second dose of its two-dose monkeypox vaccine regimen on Saturday, using an intradermal injection technique that stretches the limited supply of the vaccine. The city will also use this technique, which uses less vaccine than previous methods, at walk-up clinics on Fridays and clinics held by partner agencies that already have relationships with clients who may be at risk of monkeypox. to start administering the first dose. Vaccination delivered through a new intradermal strategy “provides a similar immune response and provides the same level of protection as previous administration techniques, while allowing additional doses of the vaccine to be available.” ‘, a DC Health official said in a statement Friday afternoon. White House speeds up monkeypox vaccine, but not everyone likes the pace Public health officials previously announced plans to administer the first dose only as a strategy to protect at-risk communities. The city now has 350 monkeypox cases as of Wednesday. But the federal government said this week that one dose could be changed to five by injecting it intradermally between layers of skin instead of under the skin. Beginning Saturday, residents who are eligible for the second dose will receive an appointment invitation from the school district. DC publishes monkeypox data online after criticism from council members This week’s DC Health Department has started Online publication of monkeypox dataThis includes case counts and demographic information about people who have tested positive and who are seeking vaccines. There was a disparity between the number of black men who tested positive and the number who were vaccinated. This is one data point that prompted DC to change its vaccination eligibility criteria. Instead of restricting vaccination to those at highest risk, i.e. gay and bisexual men who have recently had multiple sexual partners, authorities will target any sexually active person who has had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks. It has expanded to include people of a specific orientation and gender.

