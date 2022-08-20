Here’s what we know about monkeypox in California

State health leaders hope monkeypox infections are starting to plateau, but vaccine supplies remain tight.

“We told the CDC a few weeks ago that we needed at least 600,000 to 800,000 doses to vaccinate at-risk people in California.” When.

About 66,000 doses have been shipped statewide, with more arriving soon, Aragon said. California has reported at least 2,660 monkeypox cases, of which 192 have been reported in California. San Diego CountyStatewide, 62 people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been confirmed.

“Most of the transmission occurs in men who have sex with men,” Aragon said. It is spread through sexual activity, but it is not what we would consider traditionally sexually transmitted diseases.”

Aragon said monkeypox isn’t a “traditional STD” because it’s transmitted through close contact with rashes and lesions that can appear anywhere on the body. and usually develops with flu-like symptoms after infection. It can also be transmitted by sharing bedding, towels, or unwashed clothing. This includes long face-to-face interactions.

Anyone can get monkeypox. Health officials do not want to be stigmatized and are working with LGBTQ groups to reach out to those most at risk.

“No individual or community is responsible for the spread of any virus,” Aragon said.

Released in California new guidance To those who have monkeypox. Ask people to avoid close contact and let them know how to protect others.

“If you can completely cover the lesion, it will stop growing for 48 hours, you will be fever-free, you will feel fine, and you will be fully covered, after which you can resume your normal activities,” Aragon said. .

Given the tight national supply of monkeypox vaccine, priority is given to those most at risk or at risk of exposure. The material is stretched by making an injection just under the skin.of Recent FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a process called intradermal injection. This reduces 1 dose to 5 and works as well.

Dr. Francesca Triani, a health infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Diego, said:

Torriani said staff at UC San Diego Health have already been trained and are now using dose-sparing injections. A spokesperson for the San Diego County Health and Human Services said Friday that the county clinic will begin using the intradermal process next week.Torriani said targeted vaccination is the key to stopping monkeypox. said.

“It is very important that vaccination is done now. Don’t delay it to prevent secondary infections outside the current population,” Triani said.

Infection is spreading. In the San Diego County case, he has at least three people identified as homeless.

At Friday’s briefing, Aragon said it was hopeful when asked about the possibility that the number of cases was trending downward.

“Every time we look at the numbers, there are always reporting delays, so we’re always cautious about that,” Aragon said.

Triani said he doubts San Diego County has reached the peak of infections.

“I think it’s because we started discovering the disease a little later than other jurisdictions,” she said.

Aragon said at the state level, officials are trying to avoid using the term “monkeypox” and instead refer to it as MPX or M-Pox, though he did not give specific reasons. .