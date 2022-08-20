Health
Why the bird flu threat is growing and what can be done about it
The recent outbreak of avian influenza (AI), which began in October 2021, has broken records for the highest number of cases seen not only in the UK but most of Europe.
Sporadic cases of the disease are still occurring, even though poultry flocks are re-spreading. Although the mandatory Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has recently been lifted, the ever-present threat makes maximizing biosecurity on poultry farms less important.
“It is likely that another outbreak of this magnitude will occur again,” warns veterinarian Kenny Nutting, director of St. David’s poultry team.
“We’ve all seen positive farms in the summer, so we think it could be even worse this fall, winter and spring.”
Dr Nutting oversaw the logistics of the recent AI outbreak, performing site visits and post-mortem analyzes to determine the presence of AI across the UK.
What the numbers tell us
According to Defra, 109 captive poultry AI cases have been confirmed in England, 11 in Scotland, 5 in Wales and 6 in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.
This compares with the previous 26 cases of AI in captive birds that occurred in the UK between November 2020 and March 2021.
“We typically have 5 to 20 cases, so getting 110 to 120 cases this year is a significant increase,” Dr. Nutting said. “We found over 15,000 wild bird positives in different areas, which indicates the amount of virus in the environment.
“Commercial bird culls will likely range from hundreds of thousands to millions,” Dr. Nutting adds. “And it’s especially worrying to see farms still positive in the middle of a summer heat wave.”
Millions of pounds will be lost as birds for meat are culled instead of being sold, their egg production declines and their offspring are left behind. In addition, avian flu outbreaks in certain regions have reduced exports under World Organization for Animal Health regulations.
Then there are the hidden costs of logistics and licensing to move animals, additional biosecurity, and secondary kennel cleaning and disinfection. Additional workforce is also needed to meet biosecurity requirements and process reports of suspected AI.
The free-range poultry business struggled during an unprecedentedly long period of housing orders from November 29, 2021 to May 2, 2022. Dr. Nutting.
Why was this AI epidemic so bad?
Usually, 3 to 4 strains of avian influenza occur, but this year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 strain became established.
With cases still being seen, it looks like the virus is still around, so the next housing orders may go into effect sooner than before.
Weather also affected cases. Ten days after he stormed Eunice in February 2022, the virus spread rapidly. “Hotspots of disease have been seen in Yorkshire, the Suffolk/Norfolk border, Hereford, Leominster and Warwickshire. Not surprisingly, areas with more farms have more cases.”
The virus seems to be becoming more resilient. In South Africa and Western Europe, bird flu has been seen all summer long, says Dr Nutting. Is this an effect of global warming?”
What we can learn for the future
It’s easy to get complacent about biosecurity, but this outbreak is a reminder of why biosecurity is so important. The quality of biosecurity expected by many farm assurance auditors in the UK is necessary to mitigate risks such as bird flu.
“This bird flu situation is exactly why we have advanced biosecurity measures in place to avoid spreading the disease like we do in other countries,” says Dr. Nutting.
“Another takeaway from this epidemic is that it’s important for farmers to be proactive and call their veterinarians and Defra when they hear that bird flu has broken out near their farms,” said Dr Nutting. increase.
“If you find yourself in avian flu zone, know what kind of licenses you need and don’t.” As with many sectors, staff shortages can delay processing AI outbreak calls. Giving Defra time to process the license and visit the vet will help speed the action.
Poultry farmers with 50 or more chickens are required by law to be listed on the Defra poultry register. “It’s impossible to get a license to move produce if it’s not on the register,” adds Dr. Nutting.
biosecurity tips
Biosecurity is key to minimizing AI risks to poultry flocks. Kenny Nutting of St David’s Poultry Team shares his top tips.
1. Stop the invasion of disease to the site
Internal and perimeter biosecurity is the first line of defense against pathogens entering your poultry house.
- Do not spill food that encourages wild birds
- Silos must be 100% secure
- Cover open windows with 25mm mesh
- Ensure windows, doors, and other areas are tightly sealed to prevent water seepage that floodwaters can enter
l Implement a two-stage entry system. Gatehouse with a change of boots and foot dips first before entering the garden. Then the first part of the coop where participants soak their feet and change their boots to a secondary set before entering the chicken coop.
Many factors are impractical to address. These include wild bird flyovers in yards outside chicken coop entrances or local aerosol reduction through ventilation systems using filters. This is due to the amount of air that needs to be ventilated.
For central ventilation that draws in air, ensure that the vent flaps at the top of the barn are closed when the fan is not running to prevent bird intrusion.
Delivery drivers and other workers require separate boots and foot dips and must go through a two-stage entry system.
2. Traceability
Keeping traceability records of people and items entering and leaving the site keeps the farm up to date with external biosecurity. Being able to identify where vehicles go and where they go next helps detect potential AI spread and infection vectors.
The following will help improve traceability:
- Cameras to identify what/who was on scene
- Sign in/Outbook
- Minimize footsteps on site
- Minimize the number of transport vehicles entering the site.
Such measures not only protect specific farms, but also help protect neighboring poultry units. Please use the car wash and car wash. Disposable boots, hats and gloves can be left on site for visitors, avoiding the risk of carrying disease elsewhere.
Especially during outbreaks, it is wise to minimize the number of people on site. “Routine gut health checks have decreased during bird flu season, but if a bird is suffering from welfare problems, it’s better not to get tested for bird flu.” Dr. Nutting says.
You should consider storing supplies such as trucks to flip chicks and skid steers to clean out sheds. Securing machinery and feed in a covered area or placing bedding under plastic is key to minimizing bird access.
