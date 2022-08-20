Why the bird flu threat is growing and what can be done about it

The recent outbreak of avian influenza (AI), which began in October 2021, has broken records for the highest number of cases seen not only in the UK but most of Europe.

Sporadic cases of the disease are still occurring, even though poultry flocks are re-spreading. Although the mandatory Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has recently been lifted, the ever-present threat makes maximizing biosecurity on poultry farms less important.

“It is likely that another outbreak of this magnitude will occur again,” warns veterinarian Kenny Nutting, director of St. David’s poultry team.

“We’ve all seen positive farms in the summer, so we think it could be even worse this fall, winter and spring.”

Dr Nutting oversaw the logistics of the recent AI outbreak, performing site visits and post-mortem analyzes to determine the presence of AI across the UK.

What the numbers tell us

According to Defra, 109 captive poultry AI cases have been confirmed in England, 11 in Scotland, 5 in Wales and 6 in Northern Ireland since the outbreak began.

This compares with the previous 26 cases of AI in captive birds that occurred in the UK between November 2020 and March 2021.

“We typically have 5 to 20 cases, so getting 110 to 120 cases this year is a significant increase,” Dr. Nutting said. “We found over 15,000 wild bird positives in different areas, which indicates the amount of virus in the environment.

“Commercial bird culls will likely range from hundreds of thousands to millions,” Dr. Nutting adds. “And it’s especially worrying to see farms still positive in the middle of a summer heat wave.”

Millions of pounds will be lost as birds for meat are culled instead of being sold, their egg production declines and their offspring are left behind. In addition, avian flu outbreaks in certain regions have reduced exports under World Organization for Animal Health regulations.

Then there are the hidden costs of logistics and licensing to move animals, additional biosecurity, and secondary kennel cleaning and disinfection. Additional workforce is also needed to meet biosecurity requirements and process reports of suspected AI.

The free-range poultry business struggled during an unprecedentedly long period of housing orders from November 29, 2021 to May 2, 2022. Dr. Nutting.

Why was this AI epidemic so bad?

Usually, 3 to 4 strains of avian influenza occur, but this year, the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 strain became established.

With cases still being seen, it looks like the virus is still around, so the next housing orders may go into effect sooner than before.

Weather also affected cases. Ten days after he stormed Eunice in February 2022, the virus spread rapidly. “Hotspots of disease have been seen in Yorkshire, the Suffolk/Norfolk border, Hereford, Leominster and Warwickshire. Not surprisingly, areas with more farms have more cases.”

The virus seems to be becoming more resilient. In South Africa and Western Europe, bird flu has been seen all summer long, says Dr Nutting. Is this an effect of global warming?”

What we can learn for the future

It’s easy to get complacent about biosecurity, but this outbreak is a reminder of why biosecurity is so important. The quality of biosecurity expected by many farm assurance auditors in the UK is necessary to mitigate risks such as bird flu.

“This bird flu situation is exactly why we have advanced biosecurity measures in place to avoid spreading the disease like we do in other countries,” says Dr. Nutting.

“Another takeaway from this epidemic is that it’s important for farmers to be proactive and call their veterinarians and Defra when they hear that bird flu has broken out near their farms,” ​​said Dr Nutting. increase.

“If you find yourself in avian flu zone, know what kind of licenses you need and don’t.” As with many sectors, staff shortages can delay processing AI outbreak calls. Giving Defra time to process the license and visit the vet will help speed the action.

Poultry farmers with 50 or more chickens are required by law to be listed on the Defra poultry register. “It’s impossible to get a license to move produce if it’s not on the register,” adds Dr. Nutting.