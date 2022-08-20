Rise in advanced cervical cancer, study finds: ‘no easy explanation’





Late-stage cervical cancer rates are rising in the United States, with the sharpest increase in white women, but the disease still has the highest prevalence among black women, new study finds . Analysis of data from approximately 30,000 women diagnosed with progressive disease revealed that the prevalence in black women was approximately 60% higher than in white women. Researchers found that advanced adenocarcinoma, the form with the lowest overall survival rate, was about twice as common in white women as in black women. Report published in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer: 3.4% per year for white women compared to 1.71% for black women. “Paradoxically, if you look at early stage cancers, you see that they are declining, but if you look at stage IV metastatic cervical cancer, the opposite is true. Rates are increasing.” , said Alex Francoeur, Ph.D., the lead author of the study. , his fourth-year OB-GYN resident at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Unfortunately, I can’t easily tell you how to improve this.” The steepest increase in end-stage cervical cancer incidence, at 4.5% per year, was among Southern white women aged 40 to 44 years. HPV, the virus that causes cervical cancer. At least part of the explanation for the sharp increase in end-stage cervical cancer among white women is sievingsaid Francoult. She and her colleagues found that compared to black women, white women were almost twice as likely not to be screened at all or according to clinical guidelines. . A closer look at interest rate trends terminal cervical cancer, Franccourt and her colleagues looked to data from 2001 to 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Program for Cancer Registry and the National Cancer Institute’s Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results Program. . Data on cervical cancer screening rates were obtained from the Behavioral Risk Factors Surveillance System, a national system of health-related telephone surveys. Of the 29,715 women diagnosed with advanced-stage cervical cancer between 2001 and 2018, the prevalence is higher in black women than in white women, 1.55 per 100,000 vs. 100,000. 0.92 per Year of terminal cancer. The largest increase was in cervical adenocarcinoma, increasing at an annual rate of 2.9%. Although the researchers were unable to see the screening history of the woman with terminal cancer, it’s reasonable to assume that lack of screening was the cause, said Dr. Stephanie Blank, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine. Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Mount Sinai and Mount Sinai Health System. “It’s such a shame,” said Blank. “Unfortunately, this is a disease that disproportionately affects communities with inadequate resources and insurance. We really need a system that allows people to get both vaccines and screenings. Only by improving access to people can we reverse these trends.”

