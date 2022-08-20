New AHA statement highlights symptom relevance in cardiovascular disease

improvement of Cardiovascular disease (CVD) Symptoms can be an integral part of disease management, but it is important to understand that the frequency and severity of symptoms can change over time.

A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA) presents the relevance of symptoms associated with CVD and the state of the art in science, reviewing similarities or differences between occurrence, symptoms, and diagnosis.

According to the researchers, symptoms across the disease have commonalities, so it is important to use established tools or develop reliable and responsive tools for CVD symptoms and follow them over time. .

“Reliable and effective means of symptom monitoring in research and clinical practice will enable more rapid identification of individuals who may be at risk for a poor prognosis (e.g., reduced quality of life, hospitalization, death). , may enhance clinical care,” lead author Corrine Y. Jurgens, PhD, RN, AHA Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing.

Current research on CVD focuses on serious adverse cardiovascular events such as hospitalization and death, and less on symptoms, despite their importance. The researchers added that several caveats should be taken into account when interpreting CVD symptoms.

These patients may experience symptoms without significant changes in underlying etiology, but absence of symptoms does not mean absence of changes in ongoing CVD, the authors said. added.

However, they noted that there are symptoms associated with CVD, including acute coronary syndrome (ACS), heart failure, valve disorders, stroke, rhythm disturbances, and peripheral vascular disease.

acute coronary syndrome

The statement reports that the most frequently reported symptom of ACS is chest pain, and the most common co-morbid symptoms are dyspnea, sweating, unusual fatigue, nausea, and lightheadedness.

Challenges in interpreting the symptoms of ACS include the lack of consensus regarding the duration of the prodromal phase, which the literature defines to range from 1 month to 48 hours before an ACS event. In addition, women have been reported to have more similar manifestations of ACS symptoms compared to men, although there are marked differences.

Although, on average, women with ACS are significantly older than men, the contribution of chronological and biological aging to the symptoms experienced by patients with ACS remains unclear.

Due to the lack of standardized scales, biases exist in favor of specific symptom assessments, and symptoms may not be comparable across cohorts. The lack of consensus on ACS symptom measures in studies makes it difficult to integrate symptom findings across studies and incorporate evidence-based information about symptoms into treatment guidelines, the researchers added.

heart failure

Dyspnea is a hallmark of heart failure and is often characterized in terms of triggers including resting dyspnea, exertional dyspnea, other laparotomy, paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea, and flexed breathing. Early subtle symptoms such as gastrointestinal symptoms and fatigue may be signs of worsening heart failure or impending hospitalization or death.

The statement reports that women have a higher burden of somatic symptoms, higher depression and anxiety, and lower quality of life compared to men. In addition, older age is associated with problems in recognizing and interpreting dyspnea.

Quality of life and health status measures are most commonly used in heart failure, but the number of conditions indirectly covered by these measures is limited. Current and future research on heart failure symptoms is currently focused on symptom patterns and clustering over time.

valvular disease

The researchers noted that valvular heart disease is a frequent cause of heart failure, with symptoms that are indistinguishable from other causes of heart failure. and based on a combination of ventricular function.

Symptoms of aortic valve disease differ between men and women, but aortic stenosis is generally asymptomatic. As the stricture progresses, women more often than men complain of dyspnea and exercise intolerance. The presence and severity of symptoms remains important in determining the stage of disease and the timing of surgical or transcatheter intervention, the researchers added.

stroke

Acute symptoms after stroke help predict disability and quality of life. Therefore, prompt attention to signs and symptoms of stroke is essential for proper treatment. The researchers added that stroke severity, physical disability, and post-stroke cognitive impairment were associated with common symptoms of anxiety, depression, fatigue, and pain.

More research is needed to understand the presentation of stroke symptoms by other selected demographics in order to better public education about stroke. All people should be screened for post-stroke anxiety and depression, as well as other physical and psychological problems, he added.

Rhythm disorder

Cardiac arrhythmias present with common symptoms, with palpitations characteristic of many cardiac arrhythmias.

Patients with new-onset atrial fibrillation (AF) present with asymptomatic or nonspecific symptoms, including palpation (27%–70%), fatigue (26%–75%), and dyspnea (28%–76%). %) is the most common reported symptom. .

Female and young patients with AF are typically reported to present with palpitations, whereas males are more commonly asymptomatic. As you get older, you are more likely to develop non-classical or asymptomatic symptoms of atrial fibrillation.

Therefore, symptom monitoring and association of symptoms with heart rate are essential factors in adjusting dosage for heart rate control and selecting management strategies for heart rate versus rhythm control. Clinicians often underestimate the severity of symptoms of atrial fibrillation, so clinically reported measures should be avoided unless necessary, according to researchers.

peripheral vascular disease

Peripheral vascular disease and related conditions can arise from arterial or venous pathology. Symptoms of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) can range from nothing to pain in the legs at rest despite disease progression.

Symptomatic PAD is associated with an increased risk of serious adverse cardiovascular events, and the risk is higher in men. However, women with PAD are more likely to be non-classical or asymptomatic, with more rapid decline and reduced quality of life.

Similarly, peripheral venous disease (PVD) can be symptomatic or asymptomatic. The clinical classification of the disease includes symptoms such as leg pain, tingling, and fatigue.

Existing measures for PVD are quality-of-life measures, including symptoms, limitations in activities of daily living, and psychological effects. The limitations of PVD measures are similar to other his CVDs with respect to minimal significant differences. Existing conventional measures of PVD focus on clinician assessment rather than patient-reported symptoms.

Overall, researchers need more information about the relationship between symptoms and clinical events and underlying CVD etiology, especially among individuals living with multiple chronic diseases.

“Despite the limitations of measurement and the complexity of the experience, symptoms are clearly relevant to CVD diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment,” Jurgens and colleagues concluded.

AHA Scientific Statement, “State of Science: Linkage of Symptoms in Cardiovascular Disease and Research: A Scientific Statement from the American Heart Associationwas published in circulation.