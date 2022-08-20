Authorities respond after polio samples found in wastewater from two New York countiesExBulletin

In two New York counties, city health officials are grappling with worrying trends. Polio samples appear in wastewater. In one county, a young adult fell ill and was paralyzed by the disease.

Mary Louise Kelly, Host:

Polio – It was the disease we all thought we could put on the back burner. And earlier this summer, a New York individual contracted the virus and was eventually paralyzed — the first such case in decades. We visited counties on the front lines of what could be a moment.

ARI DANIEL, BYLINE: Dr. Irina Gelman knew early on the case of paralytic polio in Rockland. She serves as the Health Commissioner for Orange County, New York, which is next to her.

IRINA GELMAN: I heard the news on the phone. Clearly, the confirmed case of polio in the United States is big news.

DANIEL: Meanwhile, in Rockland County, rumors of individual paralysis patients circulated among local authorities before they were announced to the public. Mona Montel, chief of staff in the town of Ramapo, remembers it crossing his mind.

MONA MONTEL: See you soon.

Danielle: She’s referring to the pandemic.

MONTEL: Do I have the power, as an individual, as a county, and as a community, to experience this again? When you have paralytic polio, your body becomes paralyzed and simple.

Danielle: During COVID, Montell worked with self-professed health communicator Shoshana Bernstein on the county’s COVID vaccine information campaign. The news of her paralytic polio brought her together.

SHOSHANA BERNSTEIN: I check my phone about seven times a night. I wake up and I’m like, oh my god, is there another case?

Daniel: A small percentage of polio patients become paralyzed. Most people have no symptoms at all. So even his one case of paralytic polio suggests a quiet outbreak in public health. Orange When she met Commissioner Gelman outside the county’s town hall, she said it was the tip of the iceberg.

Gelman: It’s very difficult to predict how many people will be there, but it’s definitely the number that we have to actively communicate.

DANIEL: So these areas have more cases than one paralyzed patient and potentially far more cases of polio. Polio was again detected when the county began testing the wastewater for polio. Samples taken from both counties dating back to May were positive for polio.

GELMAN: There are multiple strains. So they are different. So we know it’s multiple individuals.

Daniel: No single individual sheds the poliovirus. In other words, the outbreak is not contained.

Gelman: Frankly, I’m disappointed that we’re still here at this point. It is a disease that can be prevented with a vaccine. And if everyone had been up to date on vaccinations, they would have continued to report that they had been eradicated.

Daniel: So how did the virus get here? Here’s what the authorities think. A polio-infected person, likely acquired in another country, arrives in New York state. They were probably asymptomatic and unaware they had the virus. Upon arrival in New York, where there are communities with low vaccination levels, the virus began to spread, eventually causing infection and paralysis in people in Rockland County. Some of the regions with the lowest rates.

BERNSTEIN: That’s many reasons across many demographics. There are no unvaccinated groups.

Danielle: Shoshana Bernstein says all the talk about COVID and vaccinations has just left everyone tired and confused. She is part of the large, ultra-Orthodox Jewish population living here, some of whom lead more closed lives, she says.

Bernstein: Social media and secular media weren’t really imported.

Daniel: What Bernstein is saying leaves some within her community vulnerable to anti-vaccine messages.

BERNSTEIN: We always say that it’s very easy to instill fear and very difficult to reverse it.

Danielle: This county is a patchwork of communities with low vaccination rates and mistrust of health authorities.

Bernstein: All the press releases from the CDC are just that, no one reads them.

Daniel: So Bernstein and Ramapo’s chief of staff, Mona Montell, joined forces to become a vital conduit between all official public health language and the hearts and minds of their neighbors. showed me a large printed infographic that had just been printed. There are four versions of him in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole and Yiddish. Montel says it’s carefully worded.

MONTEL: Some people got PTSD from the word vaccination. So we vaccinate. We do not vaccinate. And that’s the message.

Bernstein: My dream is for the CDC to actually come up with a game plan after this. And now we plan to repeat that model across the country.

Danielle: Back in Orange County, I’m sitting outside with Health Commissioner Irina Gelman. She says she doesn’t sleep much these days. She gets up at 3:30 every morning. Things haven’t slowed down for her since she started her job four years ago.

German: We started with the measles epidemic. And we are slowly progressing to COVID-19. At the same time, we are now dealing with monkeypox and polio.

Daniel: Polio.

German: Polio.

DANIEL: Disappeared from here.

GELMAN: Yes, officially eradicated. It brings a tremendous amount of concern.

Daniel: Ali Daniel, NPR News.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website terms of service When permission page of www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are produced by NPR contractors on a rush deadline. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The reliable recordings of NPR’s shows are audio recordings.