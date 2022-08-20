Evidence of monkeypox virus found on household surfaces

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on August 19th to add a quote from CIDRAP Director Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH about the most common monkeypox transmission routes.

a study today of Weekly reports of morbidity and mortality show that multiple surface sites test positive for monkeypox virus genetic material in two households with monkeypox infection in Utah.

Two patients who contracted the disease while traveling abroad were in home isolation for 20 days before entering their homes for sampling by Utah Department of Health and Human Services (UDHHS) personnel. The agent collected samples from her 30 objects in nine areas of her home.

Of the 30 samples, 21 (70%) had positive real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) results, indicating the presence of monkeypox virus DNA. Wiped areas included all three porous items (fabric furniture and blankets), 17 out of 25 (68%) non-porous surfaces (handles and switches), and one of two mixed surface types (chairs). included one.

The researchers tried to grow live virus from PCR-positive samples in the lab, but “none had a positive viral culture result,” he said.

But infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, M.P.H., puts the findings into perspective. monkeypox is not transmitted by touching surfaces that have been treated, the predominance of the data is that transmission is by direct physical contact, whether sexual or non-sexual. shows.”

Osterholm is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and publisher of CIDRAP News.

Patients should shower once or twice daily, perform hand hygiene approximately 10 times daily, wash bedding and clothing weekly, and perform regular household cleaning, such as mopping and using multi-surface spray daily. Contamination occurred despite the patient reporting that they did. Contact surface, said the author.

“People living in or visiting the homes of monkeypox patients should wear appropriate masks, avoid touching potentially contaminated surfaces, and maintain good hand hygiene. , dishes, clothing, bedding or towels, and follow recommendations for household disinfection,” the authors concluded.

US total is now 14,115 After 598 more cases were confirmed yesterday.

EMA warns against intradermal vaccines

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) warns that split intradermal injections carry a higher risk of local reactions (redness, thickening and prolonged discoloration of the skin) compared to subcutaneous injections.

The EMA said that proper technique must be adhered to when administering monkeypox vaccine in this way, saying, “Given all these considerations, national authorities have decided, as a temporary measure, to administer Imvanex. We may decide to use it as a low-dose intradermal injection to protect at-risk individuals. While the vaccine supply is limited, the current monkeypox epidemic continues.” statement read.

Imvanex, known as Jynneos in the United States, is a Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine currently used in several countries around the world.

In Europe, 16,162 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 29 countries, with Spain having the highest number (5,792), followed by Germany (3,242) and France (2,749). According to the latest risk assessment from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), transmission occurs mainly among men who have sex with men between the ages of 18 and 50.

“The possibility of [monkeypox] Further spread in networks of people with multiple sexual partners in the EU/EEA is considered high, and the spread of MPX among the wider population is assessed as very unlikely. ECDC said.

CDC simplifies Tpoxx treatment

In an ongoing effort to reduce required paperwork and paperwork, Access to TpoxxThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an antiviral drug for monkeypox that is stored in the Strategic National Stockpile, said yesterday that patient diaries and photographs of lesions are now optional.

Only four forms are now required and all paperwork can be completed after the patient begins treatment. Early in the outbreak, doctors said they needed three to four hours of paperwork per patient to get their medicine.

In vaccine news, Bavarian Nordic announced that it has contracted Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic to package its Jynneos vaccine. Coming later this year.

Finally today New York City data There are racial disparities among monkeypox vaccine recipients, especially in black communities. A black vaccinated person received only 12% of her vaccinations, but made up 31% of those vaccinated.

According to NYC Health, Adding mobile vaccination To address this issue, we have increased units and resources in our local clinics.