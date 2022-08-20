Michigan Health Leaders Prepared by Colleges

There are posters in the dormitory. Flyers are piled up at student health centers and across Michigan college campuses. A website and newsletter are published. All of this is aimed at educating new students about the new public health emergency: monkeypox.

Thousands of Michigan students will take crash courses on the virus when they return to campuses across the state in days and weeks. Health leaders warn among potentially vulnerable populations amid a rapidly expanding outbreak that has ballooned to more than 14,000 U.S. cases, including her 126 in Michigan as of Friday. trying to limit the spread of monkeypox in

College students who may cram into crowded bars, share drinks at parties, or engage in casual encounters are at risk of contracting the virus. The virus is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, exchange of bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and contact with contaminated objects.

About 99% of U.S. cases are men, most of whom are gay or bisexual and have sex with men, but health leaders say anyone can get the virus and spread it. Says.

Dangerous situations other than sex

“There are a lot of things in East Lansing where you’re probably at high risk when you have a lot of people in a bar and people without shirts,” said Linda Vail, Ingham’s health officer.Michigan The county, which includes the state university and its approximately 50,000 students, will return to on-campus housing August 26-28.

“It can be a dangerous situation. So monkeypox can be transmitted sexually, but it’s not strictly a sexually transmitted disease.

“It is close intimate contact that is actually responsible for transmission. Hence other types of close contact – kissing and hugging, sharing clothes, bed sheets and towels with people with open wounds. , and crowded places where you run into people who may not really be wearing a lot of clothes—all that stuff happens in college.

education and exams

Laurie Lauzon Crabo, dean of the School of Nursing at Wayne State University and the university’s chief health and human services officer, said leaders early in the COVID-19 pandemic “used more methods of communication. I learned that the more I do, the more audience I can reach.” .”

So, in addition to on-campus posters and flyers, we will be sending out a semester-starting message in the coming days that addresses our COVID policies for the fall. Here is some information about monkeypox, and You can read more about monkeypox here,” she said.

“We’re developing educational materials…it’s really aimed at a college campus audience: What jeopardizes me? What can I do? And really the basics Education at a professional layman level is one, and the other is ensuring that anyone who wants to be tested can take it, which is very important to us.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, sore throat, and a rash like acne or blisters.

Testing for monkeypox at Wayne State University is available at the campus health center, but it may be some time before a vaccine or treatment is available on campus.

“At the moment, the vaccine pipeline is not fully developed,” said Clabo. The Jynneos vaccine, which is licensed for use against monkeypox and its cousin smallpox, remains in limited supply in the United States. who is eligible to get it.

As of Friday, Michigan had received about 8,800 vials of the Gynneos vaccine from the Strategic National Stockpile, said Chelsea Us, spokesperson for the state health department. These vials will be distributed to hubs across the state and redistributed to health departments, clinics and dispensaries as needed.

“Access to Tpoxx, a vaccine and therapy, will be more fragmented than we initially hoped,” Krabo said.

Until Wayne State University’s Health Center can obtain vaccines and doses of the antiviral drug tecrobirimat (more commonly known as Tpoxx) to treat monkeypox patients, the university sends students to Detroit. He said he would refer him to the city’s health department or the STD clinic at 50 E. Canfield, Detroit.

Michigan State University also won’t have monkeypox vaccine on campus at the beginning of the school year, said deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen. he said.

“Leaders are discussing next steps and are watching this virus closely,” he told the Free Press in an email message. We will adjust our plans as necessary to protect against

Vaccines at UM Health Center

At the University of Michigan, students will be able to get the monkeypox vaccine at the University Health Center, said Vice President of Public Affairs Rick Fitzgerald.

He added that undergraduates will begin moving into campus housing August 24-28, and UM’s public health response team will work closely with the Washtenaw County Health Department to manage the resulting monkeypox outbreak.

at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. She has no plans to administer the monkeypox vaccine at the health care center “for the time being” in Marie, where her classes begin on Monday, said Student Affairs Director Mike Beasley.

But Beasley said the university “can adapt quickly if necessary. Even if the health care center is not an immunization site, there is currently no monkeypox vaccine administration available for on-campus immunization clinics.” We are working consistently with our primary source of information, the Chippewa County Health Department.” It is also open to the public. ”

Lessons from COVID-19

Susan Ringler-Serniglia, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department, said the coronavirus pandemic has prepared the university on how to manage infectious disease outbreaks, for better or worse.

“Our universities and institutions have experience in setting up systems and processes such as segregation and isolated housing,” Cerniglia said. “So it’s really good to have the experience and put you in the right place when you get into something[like monkeypox].”

The good news, Cerniglia said, is that monkeypox doesn’t spread as easily as coronavirus, but health leaders know that epidemics can and probably will occur this school year. increase.

“If we’re talking about a situation like a collective group type setting where bedrooms and bathrooms are shared, if someone is actively infected, move them to a place where they have more chance to isolate themselves from others. We recommend that you do so, so you don’t necessarily have to share a bedroom or bathroom.

If Saginaw Valley State students do not have a single room for isolation on campus, “we will work with infected students and roommates to find safe and suitable accommodations,” spokesman JJ Boehm said. says. Just like we did with students infected with COVID-19.

“We brought them food and checked them well every day. We will do the same for monkeypox students.”

of Covenant Health Care Facility Boehm said the Saginaw campus is ready to provide medical care to students, faculty and staff who have monkeypox.

Lake Superior State University, UM, MSU, Wayne State University, Oakland University and Grand Valley State University said they also have plans to move students living in shared housing on campus if they get monkeypox.

“While in quarantine, on-campus residents will receive meals delivered by food service providers,” said Beasley of Lake Superior State University.

Encourage students to create contingency plans

UM’s Fitzgerald said the university “encourages students to develop individual isolation plans in case they test positive for MPV.”

Students “should think about their options before they become necessary. On-campus isolation housing is limited and prioritized for students living on campus,” he said.

Grand Valley also said it would take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, such as “wash your hands frequently, stay home if sick, and contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.” I ask students said Kate Harmon, the student’s acting associate dean.

“For boarding students, there are rooms available for isolation purposes. Housing will work with students to ensure there is sufficient space for students to isolate, and that meals, additional services and resources are available as needed. to.”

“We … want to dispel some myths.”

Vail said the Ingham County Health Department plans to work with university organizations, including fraternity, sorority and LGBTQ groups on campus to educate students about monkeypox.

“We are trying to identify a few locations, a few venues, that we know of in East Lansing, but they tend to be a little more crowded. We know the facility pretty well and we’re really looking into it, so we’ll be working with those venues as well.”

A lot of the work being done at colleges and universities across the state right now is education and making sure students understand the risks without being overly vigilant, Krabo said.

“We have to be very careful not to speak so loudly that people will listen,” Krabo said. “We want to dispel some myths about monkeypox that we already see, such as the belief that monkeypox is a gay disease and spreads only through sexual contact.

“This is an illness through close personal contact, skin-to-skin contact, sharing drinks, sharing utensils, touching contaminated surfaces… Students who are not gay are not immune. The outbreaks reported were likely the result of social networks with close personal contact, and these outbreaks could have just as easily occurred in public gyms and other types of gathering settings.

Sarniglia said health leaders know that college campuses could soon become one of the gathering places for monkeypox epidemics to emerge.

“College campuses have cultures and intimate living conditions that will be a problem if an epidemic starts,” she said. “So it will definitely be a challenge.”

“That’s certainly what we’re seeing. Hopefully there’s a sufficient level of awareness so that if there are cases, they’re detected, tested, controlled, and don’t create a massive outbreak. I hope that’s the best case scenario.”

