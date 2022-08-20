Kansas City, Missouri Health Department Expands Access to Monkeypox Vaccine





Kansas City Health Department Expands Access to Monkeypox Vaccine Kansas City has now reported five cases of monkeypox. Updated: Aug 19, 2022 9:10 PM CDT Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding access to monkeypox vaccine. The city’s health department set up an online survey to help protect more people it identified as at high risk. We were able to obtain approval for the vaccination of An individual who has at least one of her high-risk factors can now self-identify and be vaccinated. There are currently 5 in Kansas City, 25 in Missouri, 3 in Kansas, and 14,000 cases of monkeypox nationwide. “If we could get people vaccinated, we could slow down the spread of infection,” said Scott Krady of the Kansas City Health Department.Monkeypox causes painful lesions on the skin.From now on. , 1,125 people who meet the risk criteria will be vaccinated. Vaccines are available at five locations in northwest Missouri. “Basically, here he has four criteria. Do you meet at least one of them? If they say yes, we do.” To be on the list, residents must complete this questionnaire. Two doses of the vaccine should be given 28 days apart. Anyone can get monkeypox, but 90% of cases so far have been in her LGBTQ people, according to the health department. The health ministry said people shouldn’t have to worry about privacy because the survey information he is protected by HIPPA. “If you’re concerned you may have contracted monkeypox, please fill out a form online. We’ll take you to Kansas City to get vaccinated.” The Department of Health is taking steps to vaccinate more There are now 4,500 doses across northwest Missouri. Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding access to monkeypox vaccine.of City public health center Set up online surveys so you can protect more people you identify as at high risk. So far, vaccines have been very limited, and only those who have had direct exposure have been able to obtain state approval for vaccination. Individuals with at least one of her high-risk factors can now self-identify for vaccination. There are currently 5 in Kansas City, 25 in Missouri, 3 in Kansas, and 14,000 nationwide. All local cases are due to out-of-state exposures. “If we can get people vaccinated, we can limit the spread of the disease,” said Scott Krady of the Kansas City Health Department. Monkeypox causes painful lesions on the skin. From now on, her 1,125 who meet the risk criteria can be vaccinated. Vaccines are available at five locations in northwest Missouri. “Basically, there are four criteria here. Do you meet at least one of them? If they say yes, we’ll contact them,” Clardy said. To be on the list, residents must complete this questionnaire. The vaccine should be given twice, 28 days apart. “I really hope people will be vaccinated early next week,” Clardy said. Anyone can get monkeypox, but 90% of cases so far have been in LGBTQ people, according to the health department. The health department says people shouldn’t have to worry about privacy because the survey information he is protected by HIPPA. Data is private. “If you are concerned that you may have contracted monkeypox, please fill out a form online and contact us to get vaccinated. of Kansas City Health Department We are taking steps to get more vaccines. Currently, throughout northwest Missouri, he has 4,500 doses.

