California Issues First Monkeypox Quarantine Guidance





People who have recovered from monkeypox should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms subside before resuming activity outside the home and should wear a condom during sex for 12 weeks after infection, according to California health officials. Officials said in their initial recommendations for monkeypox isolation.

California quarantine advisory, Post online Discussed by state public health officer Dr. Thomas Aragon on Thursday and Friday, most are consistent with those issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Persons with monkeypox should be isolated at home while symptoms persist, isolated in a separate room if living with others, and sharing bedding, towels, and utensils with other family members. Please do not share.

But California has gone a step further and identified when it is safe to end quarantine. At least 48 hours after the lesions have crusted and sloughed off and other symptoms, such as fever, have resolved. And unlike the CDC, states recommend using condoms for 12 weeks after being infected. This is similar to guidance from the UK and the World Health Organization. This is based on scientists not knowing whether or for how long monkeypox DNA in an infected person’s semen can transmit the virus to others. increase. Just as SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in nasal specimens long after someone is no longer contagious, monkeypox can be detected in semen for several weeks after infection, but the person It is no longer contagious. So recommending condom use for the next 12 weeks is a conservative but reasonable recommendation. California’s recommendations are also more prescriptive about how patients can resume limited activities outside the home, including work, when they are largely recovered but still have injuries to body parts that can be covered with clothing. According to the state, a person with this condition must have no new lesions forming in the past 48 hours, have had other symptoms resolved for at least 48 hours, and have had unhealed exposure in public. As long as the lesion is covered, activity can be resumed. However, this is not the case for people working in high-risk settings such as hospitals, homeless shelters, nursing homes, and K-12 schools. All lesions must be cured before they can return to work. “Some people have very limited lesions on their bodies that may take longer to heal and may be in parts of the body that are not at risk of human exposure.” “We wanted to publish more practical guidelines in such situations to give people the information they need. I feel it is more specific and practical than the guidance in Chin-Hong calls this the harm reduction model, which recognizes that many people are unable to isolate or miss work for weeks on end. He said it would be reasonable for infected people, who pose a low risk to others, to resume their lives with some guardrails. California’s guidance is due to new monkeypox cases occurring statewide and in the Bay Area. As of Friday, there were 2,660 confirmed and probable cases in the state, including 614 in San Francisco, the jurisdiction with the second-highest number of cases after Los Angeles County. But there are signs that the epidemic in the UK, Canada and New York City may be starting to slow down. California health officials are hesitant to say a similar slowdown is starting here, with data reporting on new cases delayed by about two weeks. , as preliminary data suggests, it is difficult to tell whether the epidemic curve is descending. “Hopefully we start to level out a bit,” Aragon said. “New York City may be following a similar trajectory. I hope it is. In general, when[the virus]becomes harder to find susceptible people, the number of cases starts to decline.” It happens in three ways: People gain immunity by getting a vaccine People become immune by being infected and recovering Or people change their behavior and reduce contact Together, these three things will pull the fashion curve down.” Catherine Ho (She/She) is a staff writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] twitter: @Cat_Ho

