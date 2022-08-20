Analgesics combined with gabapentin are as effective as opioids for tooth pain







Source/Disclosure

Disclosure:

Eliav, Huang, and Ren do not report relevant financial disclosures. See research for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



“We hypothesized that using a combination of non-opioid analgesics and adding gabapentin to the pain mixture would be an effective strategy to minimize or eliminate opioids for dental pain.” Yanfang Ren, DDS, PhD, MPHthe study’s co-authors said in a press release from the university. Huang, Ren et al. used prescribing data from March 2021 to February 2022 to represent prescribing patterns for 2022, and from 2012 to represent pre-opioid reduction patterns. A total of 3,357 patients (51.1% female; mean age, 36 years) were prescribed pain medication after tooth extraction in 2012, compared with 3,785 (51.3% men; mean age, 39 years) in 2022. 2022 (62.5%) will be higher than 2012 (0.2%). In total, 1,166 patients (34.7%) received combined opioid analgesics in 2012. In 2022, no patients received opioids, but 1,871 (49.4%) received acetaminophen/ibuprofen and 496 (13.1%) received gabapentin multimodal analgesics. According to the authors, the acetaminophen/ibuprofen failure rate (2.2%) was higher than that of gabapentin/acetaminophen or gabapentin/ibuprofen (4.4%; RR, 0.50; 95% CI, 0.31-0.83) and that of opioids ( 21.4%). %; RR, 0.10; 95% CI, 0.08–0.14). Failure rates for multimodal analgesia, including gabapentin, were significantly lower than for opioids (RR, 021; 95% CI, 0.14-0.31). “This study represents an ongoing effort by our team and other dentists to minimize the use of opioids for tooth pain,” co-authors Eliahu, DMD,doctorate, said in the release. “Additional studies, preferably randomized controlled clinical trials, are needed to confirm the safety and efficacy of this approach. We will continue to seek safe and effective treatments for patients with pain.” It is our duty.” reference: A new Eastman Institute study shows a promising alternative to opioids for post-extraction pain. https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/news/story/new-eastman-institute-study-shows-promising-alternative-to-opioids-for-pain-after-tooth-extractionsPublished August 17, 2022. Accessed 19 August 2022.

