Indonesia announces first case of monkeypox





Comments on this story comment JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian man has tested positive for monkeypox, becoming the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, officials said late Saturday. A 27-year-old man from the capital Jakarta returned from an overseas trip on August 8, health ministry spokesman Mohammad Shahlil said at a press conference. After five days, the man began to develop symptoms and sought medical attention. He tested positive for monkeypox on Friday night and is now in isolation at his home, Syahril said. “It’s a self-limiting disease that goes away after 20 days if the patient has no pre-existing conditions,” Syahril said, adding that the government is currently enforcing local-level restrictions to contain monkeypox. He added that he didn’t think it was necessary. Indonesia, a vast archipelagic state with a population of more than 270 million, has been plagued by monkeypox since the World Health Organization called on countries to step up vigilance after an outbreak of monkeypox in the United Kingdom in May. I was afraid of spreading. Before that, the monkeypox virus was endemic only in a few African countries. Monkeypox is spread through close physical contact with infected areas, clothing, and bed sheets. Sexual contact can amplify infection. Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be very painful. Worldwide, over 31,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in about 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency. Monkeypox is not an entirely new disease, but it has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious problem in Africa for years. With a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.

