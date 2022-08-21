KCMO Health Department Expands Availability of Monkeypox Vaccine





Kansas City, Missouri — The Kansas City, Missouri Department of Health has Survey establishment Help residents identify their risk level and need for monkeypox (MPV) vaccine. As of August 18 there were 28 cases across Kansas and Missouri. Completing a screening form is the fastest way to access the vaccine, according to the Department of Health, despite a limited domestic stockpile of the Jynneos vaccine. After completing the survey and confirming eligibility, people can go to these locations: KCMO Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave.

University Health-Truman, 2301 Holmes St.

KC CARE Health Center, 3515 Broadway Blvd.

Vivent Health, 4309 E.50 th Tell. Suite 100 & 200

Tell. Suite 100 & 200 St. Joseph Health Department, 904 S.10th st. A second dose is required 4 weeks after the first dose. Previously, Missouri residents were only approved for the vaccine if they had direct contact with someone infected with the virus. Local health departments and doctors had to obtain case-by-case approval from the state before vaccinating individuals. last week , the Kansas City area received 1,800 vials of Jynneos vaccine. This could be expanded to 9,000 based on data showing that if 1/5 of the vaccine was administered intradermally just under the skin, it would be as effective as the vaccine as a whole. Therefore, 9,000 doses provide 2 doses for 4,500 people. Now the department is increasing its supply of MPV vaccine to better protect high-risk individuals. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services has approved a portion of supplies for the northwest region of Kansas City, up to 1,125. Eligible persons do not have to be sure of exposure, but must have been in a high-risk area or situation. “We feel the urgency that many feel,” said KCMO Health Director Marvia Jones in a news release. We are working daily with states and CDC partners to develop plans that will lead to vaccinating more people who meet the definition of high risk but who do not have evidence of direct contact with someone who has the virus. I’m here. ” The health sector recognizes the fears and anxieties faced by MPV patients when deciding whether to seek treatment. “We all remember putting our names on the waiting list before the COVID vaccine was approved,” Tiffany Wilkinson, program director for Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness, said in a release. rice field. “We know many gay, bisexual and transgender men and women have said they fear their names will be retained, classified and one day used for persecution. We are aware of our past mistakes and know your fears are justified.” Click for more information on how to prevent monkeypox. here . —

