WHO recommends two monoclonal antibodies for Ebola treatment.A call to expand access in developing countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the use of two monoclonal antibodies, mAb114 (Ansuvimab®, also known as Ebanga®) and REGN-EB3 (Inmazeb®), in its initial guidelines for the treatment of Ebola. U.S. Food and Drug Administration For use against Ebola virus species in Zaire in 2020.

WHO states thatstrong recommendationThe two monoclonal antibody treatments released Friday are based on a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials examining potential treatments for deadly diseases.

The two treatments “because of their obvious efficacy, include the elderly, pregnant and lactating women, children and newborns born to mothers confirmed to have been infected with Ebola within the first seven days of life.” , can be used in all patients who test positive for Ebola virus disease,” said WHO. Say.

In launching its recommendations, WHO also called on the international community to “increase access to these life-saving medicines.” Monoclonal antibodies, a relatively new treatment, are difficult to access and costly in low- and middle-income countries. 80% of sales occur in the US, Canada and Europe. In 2020, a consortium of research institutes led by welcome trust issued A global call to action to expand access.

Yes to Ansuvimab and Inmazeb, No to ZMapp and Remdesivir

According to WHO, patients should receive the recommended neutralizing monoclonal antibodies as soon as possible after laboratory confirmation of the diagnosis.

MeNew 44-page guidelines for TS for Ebola Treatment also “conditionally recommends” the use of ZMapp and remdesivir for Ebola virus patients.

ZMapp, a drug cocktail of antibodies developed from the tobacco plant, was the first drug used ly against the Ebola virus. It initially showed promise in rhesus monkeys, but had not been fully tested in humans.

However, during the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ZMapp for use in patients. The epidemic was the largest ever on the continent, killing more than 11,000 of the 28,000 people who got sick from the virus.

followed by ZMapp, remdesivir, All mAb114 and REGN-EB3 were tested against each other in a randomized controlled trial in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, parallel to the Ebola epidemic that hit the eastern part of the country in 2018-2020.

However, in August 2019, an independent oversight board Early termination recommended The positive results demonstrated by the latter two drug candidates have encouraged DRC therapeutics trials.

The Board recommended randomizing all patients to receive either REGN-EB3 or mAb114 in the extension phase. Preliminary results from this study of 499 participants showed that those receiving REGN-EB3 or mAb114 had a higher chance of survival than those receiving ZMapp or remdesivir .

Remdesivir was originally developed as a treatment for hepatitis C, then studied as a treatment for Ebola and the Marburg virus, and later as a post-infection treatment for COVID-19. Ultimately, it has been approved by the US and European Medicines Agency for the treatment of COVID-19. However, in November 2020, WHO does not recommend remdesivir use for COVIDsaid there was “no evidence” that it improved patient outcomes.

Access remains an Ebola treatment issue

In its recommendations, WHO recommends that medicines be “where patients need them most, i.e. where Ebola is endemic or where the threat of an epidemic is high or very likely”. We asked for greater efforts to ensure

In support of that goal, WHO has offered to support “countries, manufacturers and partners” to step up national and global efforts to increase the affordability of biopharmaceuticals.

“Access to these treatments is difficult, and pricing and future supply remain unknown, especially in resource-poor regions,” the WHO said in its 44-page guidelines.

“Without concerted efforts, access will remain restricted, and thus this strong recommendation may exacerbate health inequities,” it said. “Thus, given the demonstrated benefits for patients, these recommendations should serve as a stimulus to engage all possible mechanisms to improve global access to these treatments.”

Both Inmazeb and Ebanga were developed with significant support from the US government.

Inmazeb is also the first FDA-approved treatment for Ebola and is manufactured by US-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Developed with U.S. support in response to the 2018 Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Regeneron Announced in 2020the company will continue to provide Inmazeb free of charge in response to the outbreak in DRC through the MEURI Protocol for Humane Use, in collaboration with WHO, US FDA and with continued support from BARDA. .

“Regeneron is actively working with non-governmental organizations and public health agencies to ensure continued access to Immazev in low- and middle-income countries,” the company declared at the time. The MEURI protocol is a WHO-approved ethical framework for the use of investigational medicinal products.

Regeneron rose to fame in the first year of the COVID pandemic when it was treated with another antibody cocktail (REGEN-COV – a combination of casilibimab and imdevimab) developed against COVID by former President Donald Trump.This cocktail was later recommended by WHO COVID treatment.

As for Evanga, it was originally developed by the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and was licensed by a US biotechnology company in 2018. rice field. Further Development and Final FDA Approval of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

“Evanga is now available for patients. Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is providing and distributing treatment free of charge to patients in Ebola-affected countries,” the company said. State on its website.

WHO issues invitation to drug manufacturers to share drugs for evaluation

WHO says it has issued an initial letter of invitation to manufacturers of Ebola virus disease medicines to share their medicines for evaluation by the WHO Prequalification Unit. Ebora.

Dr Janet Diaz, Head of Clinical Management for WHO’s Emergency Programme, said:

“Having the basics right, including early diagnosis, evaluating new treatments in clinical trials to provide optimized supportive care, has changed what is possible during an Ebola outbreak,” she said. “This is what has led to the development of a new standard of care for patients. But timely access to these life-saving interventions must be a priority.”

The WHO also said that many “uncertainties” remain, including understanding and characterizing Ebola virus disease and its long-term effects, and supportive care, requiring further research and evaluation of clinical interventions. I’m here. Future research should continue to include vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, neonates, children and the elderly.

Return to Democratic Republic of the Congo for further research, research on Ebola treatment

The clinical trials used to develop WHO’s Ebola treatment guidelines were conducted during the Ebola epidemics that raged in Central and West Africa over the past six years. The largest trial was conducted in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which saw a major outbreak from 2018 to 2020 and a smaller outbreak since then.

Ebola is a serious and often fatal disease, and the epidemic and response to date demonstrate the importance of early diagnosis and treatment with optimized supportive care, including fluid and electrolyte replacement and treatment of symptoms. it was done.

“This treatment guide is an important tool in the fight against Ebola,” said Richard, co-chair of the guideline development group of experts selected by WHO and president of ALIMA, the Alliance for Global Health Action. Dr. Kojan said.

“That this life-threatening disease can be treated thanks to effective medicine helps reassure the community, health care workers and patients,” Kojan said.

“Going forward, people infected with the Ebola virus have a better chance of recovery if they get treatment as soon as possible.” Please do not hesitate to consult a healthcare professional as soon as possible so that you can receive it.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has recorded 14 Ebola outbreaks since 1976, including six since 2018. The latest fad that started in April declare the end Rapid response, including vaccination, by DRC and WHO authorities last month resulted in fewer cases and fewer deaths (5) than in previous episodes.

Vaccination began less than a week after the epidemic was declared, and ultra-low temperature chain freezers in Mbandaka were used to ensure that vaccine doses could be safely stored locally and delivered effectively.

This allowed 2,104 people to be vaccinated, including 1,307 frontline workers and 302 contacts. The previous outbreak in Equateur Province from June to November 2020 infected 130 people and killed 55.

Africa’s fight against Ebola and other deadly diseases Helping prepare health systems Deal with COVID-19. When the SARS-CoV2 virus landed on the continent, the African Center for Disease Control (CDC) strengthened its regional coordinating centers, strengthened laboratory capacity, and integrated surveillance networks.

Additional tools for Ebola treatment in addition to clinical care guidance

The new Ebola treatment guidelines are intended to complement clinical care guidance outlining the optimal supportive care that Ebola patients should receive, including factors such as relevant testing, pain management, nutrition and co-infections. However, the recommendations apply only to Ebola virus disease caused by Ebola virus (EBOV; Zaire virus).

“Advancements in supportive care and treatment over the past decade have revolutionized Ebola care. Ebola virus disease was once recognized as a probable killer. , Dr. Robert Fowler of the University of Toronto, and co-chair of the Guideline Development Group of experts selected by WHO.

“Combining monoclonal antibody therapy (MAb114 or REGN-EB3) with best supportive care for patients is now leading to recovery in the vast majority of people,” he said.

Image credit: Photo: Anna Dubuis/DFID, WHO treatments for Ebola virus disease.