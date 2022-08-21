Heart disease signs may be more subtle in women than in men

According to published reviews, heart disease symptoms can be more subtle and varied in women than in men. on thursday In the Journal of the American Heart Association circulation.

Understanding the difference in symptoms is especially important for women. Corrine Jurgens, author of this review and associate professor at the Connell School of Nursing at her college in Boston, said the woman said: diagnosed with heart disease Later in life than in men, there may be other underlying conditions that can make identifying the subtle symptoms of heart disease much more difficult.

moreover, 2020 reportA paper, also published in Circulation, found that women’s awareness that heart disease is actually their biggest health threat has declined over the past decade.

Deirdre Mattina, M.D., cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said: But every year, “one in three of her women is found to die of heart disease.”

For both women and men, heart problems rarely occur in isolation.

“Symptoms often occur in clusters,” Jurgens said. “Seldom does someone come in with just one symptom.”

And while sudden heart disease such as heart attacks and strokes can certainly occur without warning, many symptoms get worse over time.

For example, patients with heart failure may report not being able to walk as far as they used to or a gradual decline in their ability to breathe, Matina said.

“We’re looking for patterns,” Matina said.

Here are the most common ways six different cardiovascular diseases present in patients.

heart attack

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked or greatly reduced.

Chest pain is a typical symptom, but other heart attack-related symptoms can be much more subtle, such as a tightness or tightness in the chest that radiates to the jaw, arms, and back.

men are about Twice as likely as women have a heart attack.

However, women often have more heart attack symptoms than men, such as nausea, lightheadedness, extreme fatigue, and cold sweats.

Young women, generally considered under the age of 55, tend to experience at least three symptoms during a heart attack. They include jaw, neck, arm or shoulder pain, chest palpitations or heartburn sensations.

stroke

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked or greatly reduced.

Signs of a stroke are a drooping face, weakness in the arms, difficulty speaking, confusion, and dizziness. Immediate medical attention is needed if a person has had a stroke.

Reviews show that women are more likely to experience additional symptoms, such as headaches, and more severe changes in mental state.

It is important for patients to follow up with their doctor after a stroke because it can affect cognitive function. This can make it more difficult for patients to identify new symptoms.

heart failure

Shortness of breath is the most common symptom associated with heart failure and occurs when the heart is not pumping blood normally. It can often occur after someone has had a heart attack.

Jürgens said heart failure symptoms can slowly progress for up to three weeks before people realize they have a problem that requires urgent medical attention.

Symptoms include an upset stomach, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue, mood changes, and memory problems.

Women with heart failure have a variety of symptoms, including sweating, unusual swelling, heart palpitations, and heartburn. According to reviews, these symptoms are often accompanied by depression and anxiety.

Depression tends to be more common in people with heart failure and other cardiovascular disorders. According to the review, 5% of people without heart disease experience depression, compared to 10% of those with heart disease.

This can make it difficult for people to determine whether symptoms such as fatigue are depression, heart disease, or both.

valvular heart disease

Valvular heart disease occurs when one or more valves in the heart do not function properly. Shortness of breath is often reported, as is heart failure.

It can lead to a complication called aortic stenosis. It occurs when the valves that allow blood to flow from the heart to the rest of the body narrow, restricting that blood flow. Men are more likely to experience chest pain with valve disease, while women tend to have more difficulty holding their breath and exercising.

arrhythmia

An arrhythmia, or arrhythmia, occurs when the heart’s electrical signals misfire and the heart beats too fast or too slow.

This problem, especially in women, often feels like the breasts are fluttering.

Men often experience no symptoms of arrhythmia at all.

However, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, and dizziness can also accompany an arrhythmia. Black Americans are most likely to report these symptoms.

peripheral vascular disease

When it comes to the risk of heart disease and the symptoms that come with it, you can’t ignore your feet.

Peripheral vascular disease can lead to amputations and can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

There are two types: peripheral arterial disease and peripheral venous disease.

Peripheral venous disease can affect blood flow from the legs back to the heart, causing blood clots and deep vein thrombosis.

Peripheral arterial disease occurs when cholesterol builds up in the arteries that carry blood to the extremities, usually the legs.

With peripheral arterial disease, “one of the main symptoms is difficulty walking,” says Amy Pollack, Ph.D., a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic. Leg and foot pain can occur, but many patients report fatigue, sometimes heaviness or discomfort in the legs, she said.

It’s “a symptom that many patients think otherwise,” said Pollack. “They think it’s arthritis or neuropathy or aging.”

In fact, women may also have concomitant conditions, such as osteoarthritis, that may mirror or mask the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease.

It’s important to pinpoint the cause of such leg pain and discomfort, Pollack said, because it’s a “very important route through our bodies to the aortic system that connects our hearts, brains and legs.” It could be a clue,” he said.

