King County, Washington declares monkeypox a public health emergency





Declaration in force straight away, It will help boost local health officials’ response efforts to outbreaks, including allowing more flexibility in hiring and contracting protocols and allowing vaccines to be delivered when more doses become available.

according to county web page In the case of monkeypox, the vaccine supply is currently “very limited”.

“While vaccines are allocated at the federal level and the declaration will not bring more vaccines to the region, the emergency declaration is a declaration that Public Health will work with providers and community partners to ensure that more vaccines are available. help provide vaccines when they become ill.”King County news release Said.

Vaccine supply is a problem in other parts of the US in high demand. This week, senior Biden administration officials announced new steps to speed up the country’s response to the monkeypox epidemic. Jinneos shot.

And earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use permit Allowing healthcare providers to change the way vaccines are administered, helping to expand supply. King County Health officials say they have been responding to the monkeypox outbreak since May 23, when the first case was confirmed. Dennis Worsham, interim director of public health for Seattle and King counties, said public health leaders should “ensure that the most affected communities are responsive and reachable, including ensuring equitable access to vaccines.” He said that it is important to have the necessary flexibility to “As we anticipate continued busyness for public health, health care providers, and community partners, including new COVID-19 boosters, flu vaccinations, and a possible role in preventing more cases, procedural Removing the barriers to helping us be as effective as possible is MPV’s presence in our community,” Worsham said in a statement. Biden administration, sometimes criticized for its handling of the outbreak, has declared monkeypox a public health emergency Early August New York City, San Francisco, California and Illinois, following other cities and states that have already declared the outbreak a state of emergency. who Declared The monkeypox epidemic became a public health emergency of international concern in July.

CNN’s Betsy Cline and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

