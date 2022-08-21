Unsafe activities, experts say

Monkeypox is now everywhere. All US states Also, if you don’t want to get infected, you need to know what activities are safe and what to avoid until the infection subsides. declared virus national public health emergency It affected and counts more than 14,000 Americans earlier this month, according to. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)That may seem like a small number, especially when compared to Covid. Not usually found in North America or Europe at allto highlight and warn of current surges. Although not particularly fatal, monkeypox can be a very painful experience, and in some cases, leave a physical scarWith vaccine supplies running low and clinic testing backed up, it’s up to you to protect yourself from infection, at least temporarily. If you’re wondering how safe your plans to go on dates, see friends, and go to concerts amid a monkeypox epidemic, here’s what you need to know.

Heavy contact/long-term contact

There is an important phrase to keep in mind when assessing monkeypox risk. Close and long-term contact. “This virus, unlike Covid, is not very good at infecting us, so we need to dose more of it. Dr. Caitlin Jetelina, University of Texas Health Science Center of Epidemiologists in Houston. “We can get more ‘dose’ through very close contact. [if we are] exposed for a long time. “ The specific activity most closely associated with that level of physical contact is sexual intimacy, which Jetelina says helps explain the virus’ “distinct social networks of transmission.” recently, about 94% of cases So far she says she’s among the men who have sex with men, but that’s not always the case. “This could certainly spill over to other social networks that we are in close contact with,” says Jetelina. It doesn’t mean.” Other, more casual forms of physical contact do not appear to be major risk factors for the virus. New England Journal of Medicine In July, less than 1% of people infected with monkeypox worldwide were found to have contracted the virus through “non-sexual contact.” “A casual touch could mean shaking someone’s hand, touching a doorknob, or putting on clothes. [that someone else has worn]and such interactions are not always risky.” Dr Shira Maddad Special Pathogen Epidemiologist at NYC Health + Hospitals. This means that venues such as restaurants, movie theaters, home parties and concerts are unlikely to pose a significant risk. If you’re still worried, remember the following: The risk of infection is always lower the more people are distanced, the less time they spend together and the less skin-to-skin contact they have.

How to determine what is safe for you

So far, only sex between partners, regardless of sex or sexuality, appears to pose a truly significant monkeypox risk. Is abstinence the solution? Experts say no. “We know it is impossible to ask people to refrain from sex or drug use. Dr. Eric Kutcher Primary Care Provider and Addiction Medicine Fellow at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Rather, Kutscher advises: potential symptoms If you notice them, either yourself or your sexual partner, take them seriously. Check yourself and your partner for new rashes before you get intimate. Watch out for flu-like symptoms, from fevers and chills to coughs and headaches. Most importantly, you should discuss potential risks with your partner. “You can often agree and get consent from other people you are with about what risks are acceptable,” says Kutscher. It’s about making informed decisions, and the risk-benefit calculations can be different for everyone.” Kutscher suggests asking yourself a few questions to help you determine your own risk calculations. What does monkeypox infection mean to me?

How will the infection affect my life or my partner’s life?

How much will avoiding infection completely affect my life?

