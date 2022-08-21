Polio in US, UK, Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Comments on this story comment

LONDON — Over the years, global health authorities have used billions of drops of oral vaccine in highly effective campaigns aimed at eradicating polio in its last remaining strongholds. I’ve been Now, in a surprising twist to decades of efforts to eradicate the virus, authorities in Jerusalem, New York and London have found evidence that polio is spreading there.

Where did the virus come from? Oral vaccine itself.

Scientists have long known about this extremely rare phenomenon. As a result, some countries have switched to other polio vaccines. But as the world moves closer to eradicating the disease and the number of polio cases caused by wild or naturally circulating viruses plummets, these accidental infections from oral prescriptions are becoming increasingly prominent.

Statistics from the World Health Organization and its partners show that since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by wild-type viruses and more than 2,600 cases associated with oral vaccines.

Scott Barrett, a professor at Columbia University who studies polio eradication, said, “We’re basically replacing the virus in the wild with the virus in the vaccine, which is now leading to new outbreaks.” I think countries like the UK and the US can stop the epidemic very quickly, and that’s what I thought about monkeypox.”

The latest case represents the first outbreak in years of a vaccine-related poliovirus in a rich country.

Earlier this year, Israeli officials discover polio A 3-year-old child who had not been vaccinated and was suffering from paralysis. Several other children, nearly all unvaccinated, were found to have the virus but had no symptoms.

In June, British authorities reported finding evidence of the virus spreading through sewage, but no human transmission was confirmed. the child Offered a booster shot.

In the United States, an unvaccinated young adult has had his legs paralyzed after contracting polio, officials in New York said. clearly last month. The virus has also appeared in New York’s sewers, suggesting it is spreading. But officials said they were not planning a booster campaign because they believed the state’s high vaccination rates would provide adequate protection.

Genetic analysis showed that the viruses in all three countries were ‘vaccine-derived’. So they were mutated versions of the virus from the oral vaccine.

The oral vaccine in question has been in use since 1988. Because it’s cheap, easy to administer (two drops can be put directly in a child’s mouth), and great for protecting entire polio-endemic areas. Contains live, attenuated virus.

But two million doses can also cause polio in about two to four children. (He needs four doses to be fully immune.) In very rare cases, a weakened virus mutates into a more dangerous form, especially when sanitation is poor and vaccination levels are low. It can also cause outbreaks at low altitudes.

These outbreaks usually begin when vaccinated people shed live vaccine-derived virus in their faeces. From there, the virus spreads within the community and, over time, can morph into forms that paralyze people and start new epidemics.

Many polio-free countries have switched to injectable vaccines containing the decades-old dead virus to avoid such risks. Nordic countries and the Netherlands have never used oral vaccines. The ultimate goal is to transition the whole world to vaccination once wild polio is eradicated, but some scientists argue that the switch should come sooner.

“Without (oral polio vaccine), we would never have beaten polio in developing countries, but this is the price we are paying now,” said Paul, director of the Children’s Center for Vaccine Education. Dr. Offitt said. Philadelphia hospital. “The only way to eradicate polio is to stop using the oral vaccine.”

Aidan O’Leary, director of WHO’s polio division, described the discovery of polio outbreaks in London and New York as a ‘huge surprise’ as authorities focused on eradicating the disease in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where health workers have died. Vaccination of children and places where conflict has made access to some areas impossible.

Still, O’Leary said he was confident Israel, the UK and the US would quickly contain the newly confirmed outbreak.

Oral vaccines have been credited with dramatically reducing the number of children paralyzed by polio. When the global eradication effort began in 1988, there were approximately 350,000 cases of wild polio annually. So far this year, his 19 cases of wild polio have occurred in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Mozambique.

In 2020, the number of vaccine-related polio cases peaked at over 1,100 spread across dozens of countries. Since then, it has dropped to about 200 so far this year.

Last year, WHO and partners also launched a newer oral polio vaccine. This vaccine contains a live but weakened virus that scientists believe is unlikely to mutate into dangerous forms.

Experts say more vaccinations are needed to stop polio in the UK, US and Israel. This is what Columbia University’s Barrett is concerned about, and could be difficult in the time of COVID-19.

“What is different now is the declining trust in authorities and political polarization in countries like the US and the UK,” Barrett said. “The assumption that vaccination numbers can be increased quickly may be more difficult now.”

Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who helped lead Nigeria’s polio eradication effort, previously said he and colleagues were hesitant to describe the outbreak as “vaccine-derived” and warned that people would become afraid of vaccines. He said he was.

“All we can do is explain how vaccines work and hope people understand that vaccination is their best defense, but it’s complicated.” In hindsight, it may have been better not to use this vaccine, but at the time, no one expected this outcome.”