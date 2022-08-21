Health
Polio in UK, US and elsewhere reveals rare risk of oral vaccine
Over the years, global health authorities have launched highly effective campaigns aimed at eradicating polio in its last remaining strongholds, usually in poor and politically unstable parts of the world. It has used billions of drops of oral vaccine in campaigns.
Now, in a surprising twist to decades of efforts to eradicate the virus, authorities in London, New York and elsewhere have found evidence that polio is spreading there.
Where did the virus come from? Oral vaccine itself.
Scientists have long known about this extremely rare phenomenon. As a result, some countries have switched to other polio vaccines. But as the world moves closer to eradicating the disease and the number of polio cases caused by wild or naturally circulating viruses plummets, these accidental infections from oral prescriptions are becoming increasingly prominent.
Statistics from the World Health Organization and its partners show that since 2017, there have been 396 cases of polio caused by wild-type viruses and more than 2,600 cases associated with oral vaccines.
Scott Barrett, a professor at Columbia University who studies polio eradication, said, “We’re basically replacing the virus in the wild with the virus in vaccines, which is now leading to new outbreaks.” I think countries like the UK and the US can stop the epidemic very quickly, and that’s what I thought about monkeypox.”
The latest case represents the first outbreak in years of a vaccine-related poliovirus in a rich country.
Earlier this year, Israeli officials discovered that an unvaccinated 3-year-old child who had been paralyzed had contracted polio. Several other children, nearly all unvaccinated, were found to have the virus but had no symptoms.
In June, British authorities reported finding evidence of the virus spreading through sewage, but no human transmission was confirmed. Announced to give booster shots to children.
In the United States, an unvaccinated young adult was left with paralyzed legs after contracting polio, officials in New York said last month. suggests. But officials said they were not planning a booster campaign because they believed the state’s high vaccination rates should provide adequate protection.
Genetic analysis showed that the viruses in all three countries were ‘vaccine-derived’. In short, these viruses were mutated versions of viruses derived from oral vaccines.
The oral vaccine in question has been in use since 1988. Because it’s cheap, easy to administer (two drops can be put directly in a child’s mouth), and great for protecting entire polio-endemic areas. Contains live, attenuated virus.
But two million doses can also cause polio in about two to four children. (He needs four doses to be fully immune.) In very rare cases, a weakened virus mutates into a more dangerous form, especially when sanitation is poor and vaccination levels are low. It can also cause outbreaks at low altitudes.
These outbreaks usually begin when vaccinated people shed live vaccine-derived virus in their faeces. From there, the virus spreads within the community and, over time, can morph into forms that paralyze people and start new epidemics.
Many polio-free countries have switched to injectable vaccines containing the decades-old dead virus to avoid such risks. Nordic countries and the Netherlands have never used oral vaccines. The ultimate goal is to transition the whole world to vaccination once wild polio is eradicated, but some scientists argue that the switch should come sooner.
“Without (oral polio vaccine), we would never have beaten polio in developing countries, but this is the price we are paying now,” said Paul, director of the Children’s Center for Vaccine Education. Dr. Offitt said. Philadelphia hospital. “The only way to eradicate polio is to stop using the oral vaccine.”
Aidan O’Leary, director of the WHO’s polio division, described the discovery of polio epidemics in London and New York as a “huge surprise” and said authorities are determined to eradicate the disease in Afghanistan and Pakistan, where health workers have died. Vaccination of children and places where conflict has made some areas inaccessible.
Still, O’Leary said he was confident Israel, the UK and the US would quickly contain the newly confirmed outbreak.
Oral vaccines have been credited with dramatically reducing the number of children paralyzed by polio. When the global eradication effort began in 1988, there were approximately 350,000 cases of wild polio annually. So far this year, he has had 19 cases of wild polio in Afghanistan, Mozambique and Pakistan.
In 2020, the number of vaccine-related polio cases peaked at over 1,100 spread across dozens of countries. Since then, it has dropped to about 200 so far this year.
Last year, WHO and its partners also launched a new oral polio vaccine. The vaccine contains live but weakened viruses that scientists believe are unlikely to mutate into dangerous forms, but supplies are limited.
Experts say more vaccinations are needed to eradicate polio in Britain, Israel and the United States. This is what Columbia University’s Barrett is concerned about, and could be difficult in the time of COVID-19.
“The difference now is the declining trust in authorities and political polarization in countries like the US and the UK,” Barrett said. “The assumption that the number of vaccinations can be increased soon may be more difficult now.”
Oyewale Tomori, a virologist who helped lead Nigeria’s polio eradication effort, said in the past that he and colleagues were hesitant to describe outbreaks as “vaccine-derived,” fearing that people would become afraid of vaccines. said he was concerned.
“All we can do is explain how vaccines work and convince people that vaccination is their best defense, but it’s complicated.” It may have been better not to use this vaccine, but at the time no one expected this outcome.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/6710710.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]