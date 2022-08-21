King County monkeypox declared public health emergency





SEATTLE — King County, which includes Seattle, officially declared a local monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency on Friday as infections continue to rise in the city and other parts of the state. King County Chief Executive Dow Constantine said, “We are fortunate to have one of the best public health agencies in the nation here in King County. You can definitely get the tools.” written statement. The local state of emergency declaration will free up much-needed resources for Public Health in Seattle and King County and give the department more flexibility in hiring and contracting protocols, the statement said. This declaration supports efforts to contain the virus that can cause rashes, fevers, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Washington state has reported 333 monkeypox infections, of which 275 were confirmed in King County, according to the state Department of Health. Two weeks ago, the state confirmed 166 cases of her, The Seattle Times reported. Public health officials have recorded 21 cases in Pierce County, seven in Snohomish County, five in Spokane County, five in Clark County, and four in Yakima County, state health officials said.

The Washington State Department of Health reported the state’s first pediatric monkeypox case in a 17-year-old on Thursday, KING5 reported. Oregon identified its first pediatric monkeypox case on Wednesday. “It is a critical time for public health to have the necessary flexibility to respond and reach the most affected communities, including ensuring equitable access to vaccines,” said the public. Interim Director of Hygiene Dennis Worsham said. statement. Monkeypox vaccines are in short supply and President Constantine’s proclamation won’t bring more doses to the states for the foreseeable future, but public health teams will be notified when larger doses become available. will help deliver vaccines more quickly. Currently considered the highest risk and eligible for monkeypox vaccination in King County, among other criteria, is having sexual or intimate contact with a person who tests positive for monkeypox. Someone you have been in contact with. San Francisco and New York City were the first cities in the country to declare health emergencies after the outbreak in late July. declared a health emergency.

