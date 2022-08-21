Health
More than half of Tennessee’s monkeypox cases are reported in one county
Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) – On Monday, the Biden administration Make it possible to order an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccineThe decision comes after cases continue to rise nationwide and in Tennessee.
of Latest CDC data There are now 41,358 cases worldwide, with Indonesia reporting its first case on Saturday. There are 14,115 cases in the United States, According to the CDC.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 107 monkeypox cases in Volunteer State as of Thursday. Last week, Davidson County reported 53 cases of her. This accounts for half of the state’s case count.
Data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health indicates that most cases in Tennessee are found in men and African Americans. As of August 18, men accounted for 94% of cases and African Americans accounted for 51% of cases.
of The virus is mostly spreading, according to the CDC Through close and intimate contact with someone already infected with the virus. The disease is commonly known for leaving lesions on the skin, but according to the CDC, signs of infection may begin with fever, headache, muscle aches and fatigue before the rash or lesions develop.
A total of 5,762 doses of the vaccine were shipped to Tennessee earlier this month. As of August 19, Volunteer States have received a total of 10,762 vaccinations. According to Management for Strategic Preparedness and Response.
At this time, health authorities are only administering the vaccine to those individuals who are eligible and considered the most “at risk”.
According to the CDC, the most likely classify as eligible to receive vAcne is:
- Persons identified by public health authorities as contacts of monkeypox cases
- Know that one of your sexual partners has been diagnosed with monkeypox in the past two weeks
- People who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in a monkeypox-affected area
- Inspector performing an orthopoxvirus test
- Laboratory workers working with orthopoxvirus cultures or animals
Davidson County’s latest case count will be released by Metro Public Health on Thursday, Aug. 25.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
