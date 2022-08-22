The Lancet warns of ‘tomato flu’ among Indian children





Doctors are warning of the emergence of a “new, non-life-threatening” virus. tomato flu in children Under 5 years old. In a recent Lancet Respiratory Journal published on 17 August, the doctor said that influenza was first confirmed in his 6 May 2022 in Kollam district of Kerala and as of 26 July 2022, ” Infections have been reported from municipal hospitals. It further said the endemic viral disease had alerted neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In addition, 26 of her children (ages 1-9) in Orissa have been reported to have the disease by the Community Health Research Center in Bhubaneswar. “To date, no other parts of India have been affected by the virus, with the exception of the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Orissa. Precautionary measures have been taken by the Kerala Health Department to prevent the spread,” the article said. The main symptoms seen in children with tomato flu are similar to chikungunya fever, including high fever, rash, and severe joint pain. As with other viral infections, additional symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, swollen joints, body aches, and common flu-like symptoms similar to those manifested in dengue fever. increase. Tomato flu is similar to chikungunya, dengue, and hand-foot-and-mouth disease, and so is treatment: isolation, rest, plenty of fluids, and boiling water sponges to relieve irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy with paracetamol for fever and body aches and other symptomatic treatment are required. Like other types of flu, the Lancet said, tomato flu is highly contagious, viral infections are common in this age group and likely to be spread through close contact, so children shouldn’t get tomato flu. It has been pointed out that there is a high risk of exposure to Infants and young children are also susceptible to this infection from using diapers, touching dirty surfaces, and putting objects directly into their mouths. Given its similarities to hand-foot-and-mouth disease, if outbreaks of tomato flu in children are not controlled and prevented, the transmission could spread to adults, with serious consequences, the report said. “‘Tomato flu’ is caused by Coxsackievirus A16. It belongs to the Enteroviridae family. EV) is a common febrile rash disease in childhood caused by Kumar Panuganti, pediatrician at Yashoda Hospital, Hyderabad.

