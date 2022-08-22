Combination of immunotherapeutic drugs stimulates immune system against resistant cancers

A new study finds that a combination of immunotherapy and the investigational drug guadecitabine may reverse cancer resistance to immunotherapy and resensitize the cancer to treatment.

Overall, 37% of cancer patients enrolled in the trial had disease control for at least 24 weeks after receiving the immunotherapy drugs pembrolizumab and guadecitabine. This indicates that the immune system is activated within some tumors, especially some tumors. With non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) previously progressed on pembrolizumab.

This combination therapy may be a new option for patients with lung and other tumors whose cancer is advanced and resistant to immunotherapy.

Pembrolizumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that has been successfully used to treat a variety of solid tumors, including NSCLC and melanoma. However, cancers can develop resistance to pembrolizumab, and some patients who initially benefited from the drug eventually find their disease progressing.

Overcoming drug resistance

As guadecitabine is a DNA hypomethylating agent, it may help overcome this resistance. This means it works by removing methyl groups from DNA. Methylation of cancer DNA is thought to be involved in the ability of cancers to suppress the immune system and evade the action of immune checkpoint inhibitors.

A clinical study led by researchers from the Cancer Institute of London and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust explores whether guadecitabine may overcome resistance to pembrolizumab in combination therapy and establish doses and side effects for this treatment It was intended to

In this study, the combination of guadecitabine and pembrolizumab was used to treat 34 cancer patients, including lung, breast and prostate cancers, and cancer immune activity and cancer growth were analyzed in 30 of them. did. Every 3 weeks, the patient received guadecitabine on her first 4 days of treatment and pembrolizumab on the first day.

This study is one of the first to examine the anticancer drug combination and immunoassays of guadecitabine and pembrolizumab.It was Published in the Journal for Immunothery of CancerGuadecitabine is Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.and the research received funding from MSDwith the support of a grant from cancer research uk and the Center for Experimental Cancer Medicine Initiative.

Beneficial for NSCLC patients

Of the 30 patients analyzed for cancer activity, 37% had disease control and did not worsen with the combination of guadecitabine and pembrolizumab for more than 24 weeks.

Sixty percent of the cohort had previously received immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, of which 47% had disease progression after treatment. After combination therapy, his 39% of the patient’s cancers had not worsened after hers 24 weeks.

Combination therapy appeared to be particularly beneficial for NSCLC patients. Including patients whose cancer had previously progressed on immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy, 42% had control of their disease for more than 24 weeks. This indicates that the immune system may have been restimulated against the tumor. Using guadecitabine in combination with pembrolizumab, we found that this treatment had acceptable side effects.

The researchers also took tumor and blood samples to show that immune activation was occurring in some patients’ tumors. For example, some patients had significant increases in certain immune cells, such as white blood cells, and changes in immune cells circulating in the bloodstream.

Samples from 15 patients also showed that demethylation occurred in the tumor after treatment.RNA analysis confirmed inflammation in the tumor that was not present before the combination was given. Did.

Targeting cancers that have stopped responding to immunotherapy

Research Director Dr. Anna MinchomNIHR BRC Clinical Scientist, Drug Development Division, Cancer Institute, London, and Consultant Medical Oncologist, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“Immunotherapy has shown amazing potential in cancer treatment over the past decade, but it does not work well in all cancers, and cancers can often develop resistance. It was interesting to investigate the combination of guadecitabine and pembrolizumab in a study because it has the potential to reverse cancer resistance to immunotherapy and benefit a large number of patients.

“For example, we have demonstrated that it has the potential to help patients with non-small cell lung cancer who have few treatment options when chemotherapy or immunotherapy fails. It could be a way to target cancer even after

Guadecitabine and pembrolizumab show promise

Principal Investigator Professor Johan de BonoProfessor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at the Cancer Institute, London and Consultant Medical Oncologist at Royal Marsden, said:

“One of the most important things about this study was that it looked at changes in the immune system using several different methods, and definitely showed that it was affected by the combination therapy.

“Long-term, if these effects are confirmed in other patient groups and in future studies, guadecitabine and pembrolizumab may address some of the resistance to immunotherapy seen in so many cancer types. I hope it will be useful for you.”

“I am off pembrolizumab and have no cancer in my body.”

Alison Soden, 61, from Dorset, was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in 2018. she said:

“In October 2018, I found a small lump in my neck and was referred by my GP to the ENT department at a local hospital. I was told that I had a life expectancy of one year.

“I was introduced to the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab by a wonderful consultant. I was on pembrolizumab alongside chemotherapy until November 2021. I don’t have cancer, and I don’t have cancer in my body, and I am so grateful that pembrolizumab has given me years of life that I thought I would never have.

“I know that my cancer, like many others, can recur and become resistant to treatment, so my goal was to reverse the cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy.” It is encouraging to know that research efforts are underway. We hope that this new drug combination will eventually enter the clinic and help people who have developed resistance to pembrolizumab.”