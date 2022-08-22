



Editor’s Note: This is a work in progress. Please come back for updates. Anthony Fauci, MD, MD, adviser to seven presidents and a key figure in America, coronavirus The pandemic announced Monday that he will be stepping down in December. “I am announcing today that I am stepping down from my position as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Director of the NIAID Institute of Immunomodulation, and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden,” Fauci said. said in a statement. “He will step down from those positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of his career.” But Fauci, who has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly 40 years, says he has no plans to retire. “After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while still having a lot of energy and passion in my field.” By doing so, we hope to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders who will continue to advance science and public health and help prepare the world to face the threat of future infectious diseases.” In the pandemic’s first year, Fauci was perhaps the most public face of the federal response. But Fauci’s claims that science will dictate the fight against the coronavirus and its disease, COVID-19, often come at odds with Trump. rice field. Although he was much less well known under President Joe Biden, his words still have the power to influence the behavior of the public. “Today marks the end of an era,” said Lawrence Tabak, director of the National Institutes of Health (DDS), in a statement. Dr. Fauci has devoted his life’s work to advancing his knowledge of the causes of complex diseases, from HIV to asthma. For Tony, it’s personal. He works tirelessly for every patient, often at great personal expense, and always brings Brooklyn’s tenacity to the fight. ”

