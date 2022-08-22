Monkeypox, in which a small amount of monkeypox vaccine is trialed in the United Kingdom because monkeypox vaccine supplies are low





Public health officials in the UK have announced that they will be scaling up the supply of vaccines to prevent monkeypox. As monkeypox outbreaks continue around the world, efforts are being made to vaccinate the most at-risk populations. However, Jabs, originally developed to tackle the more serious but eradicated smallpox, are in limited supply. England in July Ordered an additional 100,000 servings Imvanex smallpox vaccine, also known as Jynneos, is manufactured by Bavarian Nordic. These are expected to arrive next month.Meanwhile, the UK close to exhausting the current supply. England now health The United Kingdom Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced it will offer a small dose of the vaccine to eligible patients on a trial basis. Research suggests that smaller doses produce “nearly identical” immune responses compared to full doses, officials say, and the approach could be useful in countries around the world where vaccine supplies are tight. It was noted that it has been used in other virus outbreaks. Dr Mary Ramsey, UKHSA’s head of immunization, said: “Global supply of the smallpox vaccine used to combat monkeypox is limited, but the UK is ensuring the maximum number of doses available. acted early to Archie Bland and Nimo Omer share the top stories and what they mean. Free on weekday mornings. Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy When terms of service application. “Employing this tried and tested technology will help maximize the reach of our remaining inventory, including the 100,000 doses that are scheduled to arrive in the country next month, providing protection for thousands more. We remain nimble in our response to the monkeypox outbreak and will continue to adapt our approach as new science and advice becomes available.” The approach of giving 0.1ml instead of the full 0.5ml dose to vaccinated persons aged 18 and over has been trialled at the Sexual Health Clinic in Manchester since Monday, with two London clinics to follow suit. According to UKHSA, eligibility for pre-exposure vaccination remains unchanged and sex with men who meet criteria such as being gay, bisexual, and having a recent history of multiple partners or participating in group sex. This includes other men who However, the provision of vaccination after monkeypox infection was limited to those most at risk of severe disease, including those with immunosuppression, children under the age of five, and pregnant women. For now, you will continue to receive the full dose of the vaccine. Dr Will Natland, Emeritus Assistant Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and co-founder of PrEPster, said using lower doses was both practical and welcome. “The communities we engage with are keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and pilots provide an opportunity to understand the acceptability and feasibility of delivering vaccination in this manner. ” he said. “Evidence shows that when administered correctly, split doses are as effective as vaccination methods currently in use. We have to act collectively so that we are well informed and confident to come forward when invited.”

