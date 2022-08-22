A mild electric shock to the brain may protect older people from memory loss.medical research





Studies suggest that a mild electric shock to the brain may protect older people from short- and long-term memory loss. It remains unclear whether this approach will help people with dementia. Robert Reinhart, an assistant professor at Boston University and co-author of the study, said forgetfulness is a common symptom of cognitive decline experienced with age, and that forgetfulness can affect things like decision-making, planning and learning. He said that there is Reinhart and his team found that by targeting specific areas of the brain with noninvasive microcurrents in 20-minute sessions over four days, memory loss could be prevented for at least a month. discovered. “We can independently improve short-term or long-term memory based on the spatial location and frequency of electrical stimulation,” says Reinhart. However, the study was limited to healthy participants and word recall, and some say the results may not necessarily apply to people with dementia. The team recruited 150 people between the ages of 65 and 88. For four consecutive days, the researchers asked the participant to recall five of her 20-word lists, while electrical signals were sent to parts of the brain involved in short-term and long-term memory. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer share the top stories and what they mean. Free on weekday mornings. Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy When terms of service application. Researchers tracked participants’ performance for four days and one month after the experiment. “We observed that memory improvements accumulated over time, day after day, so short-term and long-term memory improvements were observable at the one-month time point,” he said. says Reinhart. The participants who were most forgetful at the start of the study showed the greatest improvement one month after treatment, researchers said. “Older adults with general cognitive decline at baseline participated in the study and showed the greatest improvement between the intervention and the one-month time point,” said Reinhart. He said electrical brain stimulation could help patients with more severe memory problems, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Masud Husain of the University of Oxford said: , was not involved in the study. Dr Susan Kohlhaas, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, who was not involved in the study, said: Equipment and very specific instructions. “It’s important to note that these participants had no memory impairment, and this study tells us nothing about their potential to slow cognitive decline caused by diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Many people experience changes in memory as they age, but it is not necessarily a sign of dementia. Professor Tara Spiers-Jones from England dementia The University of Edinburgh Institute, which was not involved in the study, said: However, participants were given a very specific word list task that may not be very representative of their daily activities. ” Regular exercise and lifelong learning are effective ways to slow memory decline, says Spiers-Jones. “Maintaining fitness and health is very effective against cognitive decline and dementia. Taking care of your body and mind is taking care of your brain.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/2022/aug/22/mild-electric-shocks-to-the-brain-may-protect-older-people-from-memory-loss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos