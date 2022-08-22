Health
Are you suffering from post-COVID-19 brain fog? You’re not alone, experts say
Recent medical research has linked COVID-19 to an increased risk of developing brain fog and dementia after infection.
With over 596 million cases of COVID-19 recorded worldwide, with nearly 10 million recorded in Australia, many of the long-term effects are yet to be seen.
However, recent research helps clarify the risk of neurological damage after infection.
Here’s what we know about Brain Fog and how COVID-19 affects the brain.
Is brain fog a symptom of prolonged COVID?
Yes, some people develop neurological symptoms after infection.
Brain fog is not a medical term, but it is commonly used for certain conditions that affect your ability to think.
Anthony Byrne, a respiratory physician, said Brain Fog was one of the most common symptoms he sees— and he works at Australia’s first long-running COVID clinic at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.
“This is a serious problem. Many patients come to our hospital because post-COVID neurological effects prevent them from performing their normal activities, such as working or studying,” he says.
“But there’s a spectrum. Some people have mild, barely noticeable cognitive changes, while others can’t work at all.”
australian health department He also states that one of the most common neurological symptoms is “difficulty concentrating… often referred to as brain fog, inability to think clearly.”
How does COVID-19 affect the brain?
Two years after developing COVID-19, forgetfulness, dementia When epilepsy more common than other respiratory infections, according to Recent Research by the University of Oxford.
However, anxiety and depression are rare in adults and children over the age of two. We found a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry.
To understand how and why this happens after COVID-19 infection and what can be done to prevent or treat these disorders when they occur , stated that further research is needed.
This study examined the risk of 14 different disorders in 1.28 million patients over two years from patients in several countries, including the United States and Australia.
Dr Byrne says the study is consistent with what he sees among his patients in Sydney.
“The good news is that research shows that children overall are less severely affected and tend to recover in a limited amount of time,” he says.
In June, researchers at La Trobe University discovered that “toxic clumps of protein,” or amyloid aggregates, appeared in the brain. COVID-19 infection It appears to be similar to that seen in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
They said this could be the cause of some of the long-lasting neurological symptoms of COVID, or what many call “brain fog.”
The authors of the study, published in Nature Communications, caution that the implications of the changes are unclear and do not necessarily imply lasting damage.
Do variants carry greater risk?
Yes, researchers have found More neurological and psychiatric disturbances were seen during delta variant waves Better than previous Alpha variants.
of Omicron waves were associated with similar neurological and psychiatric risks that’s why delta.
However, a study from the University of Oxford points out some limitations.
It is not known how serious these disorders are or how long they will last. It’s also not clear when it started, as the problem may exist until a diagnosis is made. Similarly, undocumented COVID-19 cases and undocumented vaccinations introduce uncertainty into results.
What should I do if I think I may be experiencing COVID-19 brain fog?
According to Harvard Medical School professor Andrew Budson, talk to your doctor and tell them about any ongoing symptoms.
“This includes brain fog and other neurological symptoms such as weakness, numbness, tingling, loss of smell and taste, and problems such as shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and abnormal urine or stools.
What can help with Brain Fog?
To clear as much brain fog as possible, Dr. Budson recommends the following to improve thinking and memory:
- Exercise. You may have to start slowly. A few times a day, maybe a few minutes. There is no established “dose” of exercise to improve brain health, but generally he recommends 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
- Eat a Mediterranean-style meal. A healthy diet that includes olive oil, fruits and vegetables, nuts and beans, and whole grains has been shown to improve thinking, memory, and brain health.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs. Give your brain the best chance to heal by avoiding substances that can harm it.
- sleep well. Sleep is the time when the brain and body can clear out toxins and work toward healing. Give your body the sleep it needs.
- Participate in social activities. we are social animals. Social activity helps not only your mood, but your thinking and memory as well.
- Pursue other beneficial activities, such as engaging in novel and cognitively stimulating activities, listening to music, practicing mindfulness, and maintaining a positive mental attitude.
Please note that this is general advice. Byrne says nothing has been concretely proven yet. medically prescribed treatment Cures “brain fog”. Therefore, please note the following:
- Pace yourself and give yourself time to recover. Everyone’s journey is different. Don’t blame yourself too much if you don’t live up to your recovery expectations.
- Please discuss with your family doctor Introduction of experts If you have “red flag” symptoms that may indicate new-onset dementia or epilepsy.
Loading form…
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-23/brain-fog-a-symptom-of-long-covid-19/101355350
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]