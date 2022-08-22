Are you suffering from post-COVID-19 brain fog? You’re not alone, experts say

Recent medical research has linked COVID-19 to an increased risk of developing brain fog and dementia after infection.

With over 596 million cases of COVID-19 recorded worldwide, with nearly 10 million recorded in Australia, many of the long-term effects are yet to be seen.

However, recent research helps clarify the risk of neurological damage after infection.

Here’s what we know about Brain Fog and how COVID-19 affects the brain.

Is brain fog a symptom of prolonged COVID?

Yes, some people develop neurological symptoms after infection.

Brain fog is not a medical term, but it is commonly used for certain conditions that affect your ability to think.

Anthony Byrne, a respiratory physician, said Brain Fog was one of the most common symptoms he sees— and he works at Australia’s first long-running COVID clinic at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

“This is a serious problem. Many patients come to our hospital because post-COVID neurological effects prevent them from performing their normal activities, such as working or studying,” he says.

“But there’s a spectrum. Some people have mild, barely noticeable cognitive changes, while others can’t work at all.”

australian health department He also states that one of the most common neurological symptoms is “difficulty concentrating… often referred to as brain fog, inability to think clearly.”

How does COVID-19 affect the brain?

Two years after developing COVID-19, forgetfulness, dementia When epilepsy more common than other respiratory infections, according to Recent Research by the University of Oxford.

However, anxiety and depression are rare in adults and children over the age of two. We found a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry.

To understand how and why this happens after COVID-19 infection and what can be done to prevent or treat these disorders when they occur , stated that further research is needed.

This study examined the risk of 14 different disorders in 1.28 million patients over two years from patients in several countries, including the United States and Australia.

Dr Byrne says the study is consistent with what he sees among his patients in Sydney.

“The good news is that research shows that children overall are less severely affected and tend to recover in a limited amount of time,” he says.

In June, researchers at La Trobe University discovered that “toxic clumps of protein,” or amyloid aggregates, appeared in the brain. COVID-19 infection It appears to be similar to that seen in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

They said this could be the cause of some of the long-lasting neurological symptoms of COVID, or what many call “brain fog.”

The authors of the study, published in Nature Communications, caution that the implications of the changes are unclear and do not necessarily imply lasting damage.

Do variants carry greater risk?

Yes, researchers have found More neurological and psychiatric disturbances were seen during delta variant waves Better than previous Alpha variants.

of Omicron waves were associated with similar neurological and psychiatric risks that’s why delta.

However, a study from the University of Oxford points out some limitations.

It is not known how serious these disorders are or how long they will last. It’s also not clear when it started, as the problem may exist until a diagnosis is made. Similarly, undocumented COVID-19 cases and undocumented vaccinations introduce uncertainty into results.

What should I do if I think I may be experiencing COVID-19 brain fog?

According to Harvard Medical School professor Andrew Budson, talk to your doctor and tell them about any ongoing symptoms.

“This includes brain fog and other neurological symptoms such as weakness, numbness, tingling, loss of smell and taste, and problems such as shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and abnormal urine or stools.

What can help with Brain Fog?

To clear as much brain fog as possible, Dr. Budson recommends the following to improve thinking and memory:

Exercise. You may have to start slowly. A few times a day, maybe a few minutes. There is no established "dose" of exercise to improve brain health, but generally he recommends 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Eat a Mediterranean-style meal. A healthy diet that includes olive oil, fruits and vegetables, nuts and beans, and whole grains has been shown to improve thinking, memory, and brain health.

Avoid alcohol and drugs. Give your brain the best chance to heal by avoiding substances that can harm it.

sleep well. Sleep is the time when the brain and body can clear out toxins and work toward healing. Give your body the sleep it needs.

Participate in social activities. we are social animals. Social activity helps not only your mood, but your thinking and memory as well.

Participate in social activities. we are social animals. Social activity helps not only your mood, but your thinking and memory as well. Pursue other beneficial activities, such as engaging in novel and cognitively stimulating activities, listening to music, practicing mindfulness, and maintaining a positive mental attitude.

Please note that this is general advice. Byrne says nothing has been concretely proven yet. medically prescribed treatment Cures “brain fog”. Therefore, please note the following:

Pace yourself and give yourself time to recover. Everyone’s journey is different. Don’t blame yourself too much if you don’t live up to your recovery expectations.

Please discuss with your family doctor Introduction of experts If you have "red flag" symptoms that may indicate new-onset dementia or epilepsy.

