Local college prepares for potential monkeypox epidemic





As thousands of college students from around the world moved into college dorms and apartments in Washington, D.C. this week, many are beginning to become aware of a new health threat: monkeypox. DC has the highest number of monkeypox cases per capita in the nation. Although there are no specific university data yet, both Georgetown University and American University have reported probable cases of monkeypox among admitted students. “It looks very serious and scary,” student Alejandra Ramirez said in a George Washington University press release. there is.” Human monkeypox is a rare disease that belongs to the same family as smallpox. Centers for Disease Control and PreventionThe disease can be spread in a number of ways, including bodily fluids, contaminants such as clothing and linens, direct skin-to-skin contact with skin lesions, or large droplets after breathing. Close, personal, and/or intimate contact with an individual infected with the virus. The disease now concentrates on men who have sex with men. However, according to the CDC, it is not a sexually transmitted disease and does not require sexual contact for transmission. Anyone can get a virus. Monkeypox symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that starts on the face and can later spread to other parts of the body, according to public health experts. A monkeypox rash may look like pimples or blisters on the face. Some people develop a rash first, followed by other symptoms, while others develop only a rash. University officials are concerned that homosexuals may be stigmatized by the disease. Advocates have called for questions about sexual behavior to be removed from vaccine applications to discourage at-risk people from signing up for the vaccine. “The risk of monkeypox infection on campus is very low,” Dr. David Reitman, director of the American University Center for Student Health, wrote in an email last week. “With proper safety measures in place, there is no need to worry. Monkeypox is less contagious than COVID-19 and less likely to cause serious illness or death. It is unlikely that you will become infected through direct contact with a monkeypox patient.” There is no monkeypox-specific vaccine, but the smallpox vaccine is effective but in short supply. The DC Health Department defines eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine as community residents aged 18 and over who meet at least one of the following three requirements: Anyone who has had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, regardless of sexual orientation or gender, including those considered most at risk—gays, bisexuals, and others who have sex with men men, transgender men, transgender women, Sex workers (regardless of sexual orientation or gender) or staff (regardless of sexual orientation or gender) in facilities where sexual activity takes place (bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, etc.). On Wednesday, the White House Monkeypox is a public health emergency, with more than 6,600 cases recorded in the United States to date. There are more than 30,000 confirmed cases in the country, according to the CDC. The World Health Organization has declared it a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”. “The best steps you can take regarding monkeypox, COVID-19, and other health issues are to practice good health hygiene, stay home if you feel unwell, and see your healthcare provider if you have symptoms. and wear a mask where appropriate,” Reitman wrote. Vaccines are not yet available to everyone, but students and parents say they are actively working. “Individuals living off-campus have been quarantined and are recovering well, and we are providing support,” Reitman added.

