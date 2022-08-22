Unexplained disease kills dogs in northern Michigan





unidentified virus sick and killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan last month The disease, which has symptoms similar to canine parvovirus, first appeared in Ossego County in northern Michigan, but is spreading further north, state animal experts say. Parvo is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies. According to the Baker Institute for Animal HealthThe disease is often fatal and most often affects puppies between the ages of 6 and 20 weeks, but older animals can also be infected. “The state is in a state of panic right now,” said Rudy Hicks, chief of Clare County Animal Control. Cleaver, County Clare. A new, unidentified virus is suspected to have originated in Louisiana. Hicks told the outlet that he would kill the dog within days of showing symptoms. how many dogs died What were your symptoms? As of Thursday, more than 30 dogs have died from the disease in Clare County alone, Hicks said. We don’t yet know how the virus spreads. “It’s a virus that looks a lot like parvo, maybe a different strain,” said director Melissa Fitzgerald. Ossego County Animal Shelter Gaylord, Michigan, about 50 miles south of Mackinac. Symptoms include bloody stools, vomiting and lethargy, she said. Which dogs get the virus? The virus affects puppies and older dogs, and when the animals are tested by veterinarians, initial tests for parvo are negative, FitzGerald told USA TODAY. Dogs usually die within 3 to 5 days. As of Monday, no dogs at the shelter in Ossego County, 70 miles north of Clare County, are virus-free, Fitzgerald said. Disappearance of Zion Park:Arizona woman missing as flash flood hits Zion National Park, officials say Football tailgating costs:Tailgating costs have risen ‘significantly’ this year as travel, food costs hit by inflation Most of the dogs who contracted the disease were under the age of two. Osego County Animal Shelter Posted on Facebook, some dogs were vaccinated. Some of the dogs have been sent to Michigan State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for autopsies, Fitzgerald said. “The autopsy certainly shows parvo,” she said. I hope you can figure it out.” The shelter is in close contact with veterinarians in Gaylord, Traverse City, Grayling, Mancelona and Indian River to try and find a solution, but there is currently no cure. How to protect your dog from parvonoid virus To avoid the virus, Fitzgerald said pet owners should vaccinate their pets. “If you are unsure if your dog has been properly vaccinated, or if you are unsure of what has been properly vaccinated, please contact your veterinarian. She also recommended keeping pets away from other dogs and places with many dogs, including dog parks. Contributed by Layla McMurtry, Detroit Free Press Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on her Twitter @nataliaalund.

