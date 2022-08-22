Health
Pheasant meat sold for food found to contain many tiny pieces of toxic lead
Eating pheasants killed with lead shots can expose consumers to high levels of lead in the diet, even if the meat is carefully prepared to remove shotgun pellets and the most damaged tissue. is high.
Studies show that pheasants lead shot It contains many pieces of lead that are too small to be detected by eye or touch, and are too far from the shot to be otherwise removed without discarding the bulk available. meat.
Lead shotguns often form lead fragments pellet It hits the body of a game bird. The debris stays deep inside the meat.
Researchers examined the carcasses of eight wild pheasants that had been shot on farmland using lead shotgun ammunition and sold at a butcher shop in the UK. were found embedded, seven of which had shotgun bullets embedded in them.
The researchers found tiny pieces of lead weighing up to 10mg per pheasant, but they were all too small to be detected by eye or touch.
Lead is toxic when absorbed by the human body and there are no known safe exposure levels.Lead accumulates in the body over time and can cause long-term harm, including increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and kidney damage in adults. infantand affect fetal neurological development.
“While lead gunshots continue to be used for hunting, people who eat pheasants and other similar gamebirds may also be consuming many small pieces of lead,” said Rhys Green, professor of zoology at the University of Cambridge. “There is very high potential for this,” he said of the study.
A previous study in rats showed that when ingested, more lead was absorbed into the body from small pieces than from large pieces.
“In the past, it seems to have been widely assumed that lead bullets embedded in pheasant carcasses remained intact and could be removed cleanly before the pheasant was eaten, eliminating the health risk. No,” Green said.
“By eating pheasants, people are unknowingly eating lead, which is toxic,” he added.
“One pheasant is a reasonable meal for two or three people. Consuming this amount of lead at times is not too much of a concern. But thousands of people in the UK eat game every week.” , often known to eat pheasants.”
Around 11,000 tonnes of wild game birds, mainly pheasants, are eaten in the UK each year. Virtually all pheasants shot for human consumption in England are killed using lead bullets.
Researchers used a high-resolution computed tomography (CT) scanner to identify, measure, and measure the size and weight of lead fragments in pheasant meat in three dimensions. The meat was then melted down and large pieces extracted for further analysis, confirming they were lead.
An average of 3.5 lead pellets and 39 lead fragments less than 1 mm wide were detected per pheasant. The smallest fragment was 0.07 mm wide, the limit of CT scanner resolution for specimens of this size. Researchers say even smaller fragments are likely to be present as well.
Lead fragments were widely distributed within the bird’s tissues, with some of the smaller fragments exceeding 50 mm from the nearest lead bullet.
The results were published today in a magazine. pro swan.
“People who eat game meat rarely accidentally eat lead bullets because they are wary of damaging their teeth and know to check meat for lead bullets. But the lead shards we found pheasant The carcasses were so small and so widely distributed that they are unlikely to be found and removed,” Green said.
There are no UK or EU regulations regarding the maximum allowable level of lead in human food from wild game. This contrasts with strict maximum levels of lead in many other foods, including beef, sheep, pigs, poultry meat and wild-harvested shellfish.
Steel shotgun pellets are a viable alternative to lead, and their use in place of lead for hunting is recommended by British shooting organizations. There is very little evidence that it was. The UK’s Health and Safety Agency is currently preparing a lawsuit to ban the use of lead bullets for hunting in the UK, and the European Chemicals Agency is doing the same in Europe.
Other game such as partridges, grouse and rabbits have also been filmed primarily using lead. shotgun pellets, wild deer are shot with lead bullets. Hunters often eviscerate deer carcasses to make them easier to carry. Discarded guts often contain many bullet fragments, which are eaten by wildlife and also have the detrimental effect of consuming lead.
Food safety implications of size and location of lead shotgun fragments embedded in hunted carcasses of small game animals intended for human consumption, pro swan (2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0268089
