Mosquito positive for West Nile virus
Alburgh mosquito pools first to test positive in 2022 surveillance season
Vermont Business Magazine Mosquito samples collected in Alburgh were positive for West Nile virus. This is the first positive pool of mosquitoes for the 2022 surveillance season. A pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species and location. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year. The last confirmed case was in 2021.
West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Historically, the virus has been found in every Vermont county. Most people who do get it don’t get the virus, but it can lead to serious illnesses such as encephalitis.
Symptoms of illness include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. People over the age of 50 are most at risk. If symptoms persist, contact your healthcare provider.
Mosquitoes from pools across Vermont are collected by the Agri-Food and Markets Agency and tested at the state’s public health laboratory. This interagency surveillance activity is conducted annually to inform Vermonters about the risk of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). So far this season, 48,441 mosquitoes from 984 pools have been submitted for testing.
Since 2003, 14 human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Vermont. Since 2012, there have been no human cases of the more fatal Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
State epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said, “West Nile virus has been circulating throughout Vermont for years, and we expect to find a pool of positives each season.” But the West Nile, and EEE in particular, can be a very serious condition, so people in Vermont should know and take simple and quick steps to avoid being bitten. is important.”
The health department offers the following tips Prevention of mosquito-borne diseases:
- Wear long sleeves and long pants outdoors.
- Limit your time outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most likely to bite you.
- Use repellents labeled as effective against mosquitoes. EPA has A tool to help you find the right repellent for you.
- Cover strollers and outdoor playpens with mosquito nets.
- Fix the holes in the screen and make sure it is firmly attached to your door or window.
- Remove standing water from areas such as gutters, pools, empty flower pots, and bird baths. Mosquitoes breed in water he has been left alone for 4 days or more.
Horse owners are advised to consult with their veterinarian to ensure their horses are vaccinated against this and other vector-borne diseases. Horses cannot transmit West Nile virus to humans or other horses, but it can cause neurological disease and death in unvaccinated animals. In 2018, unvaccinated horses died from the virus.
For more information on mosquito surveillance, disease and prevention, please visit: healthvermont.gov/mosquito.
August 22, 2022. Burlington, Vermont – healthvermont.gov
