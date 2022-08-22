First case of monkeypox confirmed in Dunn County





Menomonee, Wisconsin (WEAU) – The Dunn County Department of Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Dunn County on Monday, according to a release. The Dunn County Health Department said the infected person is “well” and isolating at home, and the department is working with the infected person to find out who they may have been in contact with while they were infected. There is As of August 19, Wisconsin has 53 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health. The ministry said monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person through casual contact.It spreads most easily during close and sustained contact with an infected person. Monkeypox spreads in the following ways: By direct contact with skin lesions or body fluids of an infected person.

Infection can occur through intimate physical contact during sex.

Sharing contaminated items such as bedding and clothing with an infected person.

Via respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact. The Dunn County Health Department said it will contact anyone who has been in contact with anyone confirmed to have monkeypox and ask them to monitor symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. . A rash that looks like a pimple or a blister. The monkeypox rash usually occurs 1 to 3 days after fever, but some people develop a rash or sore first. Some people develop only a rash. In the release, the Ministry of Health said people at high risk of severe infection (such as those with compromised immune systems, certain skin conditions, and children) should be aware of possible exposure and signs and symptoms of infection. If you have symptoms of monkeypox, the health department told you to contact your health care provider. If you do get sick, avoid close contact with other people until you get medical attention.Usually this illness lasts him 2-4 weeks and most people get better on their own without treatment. Become. Up-to-date information on monkeypox is available by visiting his website at: Wisconsin Department of Health website or by Visit the CDC websiteIf you have questions about monkeypox, call the Dunn County Health Department at 715-232-2388 or dial 2-1-1 and call 211Wisconsin. Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weau.com/2022/08/22/first-case-monkeypox-dunn-county-confirmed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos