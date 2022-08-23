Sedentary behavior affects dementia risk





A new study by researchers at USC and the University of Arizona found that adults over the age of 60 who sit for long periods of time watching TV or engaging in other passive, sedentary behaviors are at increased risk of developing dementia. can be higher.

Their study also showed that people who were more active while sitting, such as reading and computer use, were at lower risk. The study was published today in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of SciencesWe also found that the association between sedentary behavior and dementia risk persisted among physically active participants. “The type of sedentary activity undertaken in one’s leisure time, rather than the amount of time spent sitting per se, influences the risk of dementia,” said study author, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts, Biological Sciences and Humanities. Science professor David Raichlen said. and science. “Previous studies show that watching TV results in less muscle activity and energy expenditure compared to computers and reading,” he said. “Also, studies have shown that sitting for long periods reduces blood flow to the brain, but the relatively large amount of intellectual stimulation that occurs during computer use counteracts the negative effects of sitting. There is a possibility.” Researchers used self-reported data from the UK Biobank, a large biomedical database of over 500,000 participants across the UK, to determine the relationship between sedentary leisure activities and dementia in older adults. We explored possible correlations. More than 145,000 participants aged 60 years and older (none of whom had a diagnosis of dementia at the start of the project) used a touchscreen questionnaire to determine their sitting habits during the baseline survey period from 2006 to 2010. self-reported information on the level of atypical behavior. . After an average of nearly 12 years of follow-up, researchers used inpatient records to determine the diagnosis of dementia. They found 3,507 positive cases. The team then examined specific demographics (age, gender, race/ethnicity, employment status, etc.) and lifestyle characteristics (exercise, smoking, alcohol use, sleep and time spent in social contact). Effects of physical and mental activity on risk Even after scientists accounted for their level of physical activity, the results remained the same. It was associated with a lower risk of developing dementia. “We know that physical activity is good for brain health, but many of us think that simply getting more physical activity during the day can counteract the negative effects of sitting.” Psychology and the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute at the University of Arizona. “Our findings suggest that the effects on the brain of sitting during leisure activities are quite independent of the degree of physical activity,” said Alexander. There is an increased risk of dementia associated with more passive sedentary behaviors, such as watching television. ” Knowing how sedentary activity affects human health could lead to some improvements. “What you do while sitting is important,” Raichlen added. “This knowledge is critical in designing targeted public health interventions aimed at reducing the risk of neurodegenerative disease from sedentary activity through positive behavior modification.” This work was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (P30AG072980, P30AG019610, R56AG067200, R01AG049464, R01AG72445), the State of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Health Services, and the McKnight Brain Research Foundation.

