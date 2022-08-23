



engaged physical activity It’s consistently associated with lower risks of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death, according to new research released Monday. British Journal of Sports Medicine. Researchers analyzed 16 findings published between November 2019 and March 2022. The survey included 1,853,610 adults with an average age of 53 years worldwide. Data show that people who make time for regular physical activity have an 11% lower risk of contracting COVID-19, a 36% lower risk of hospitalization due to the virus, and a 44% lower risk of becoming seriously ill. 43% lower risk of dying from the virus compared to those who were low and sedentary. “Everyone can benefit from being more active, regardless of age, gender or physical ability,” said Yasmin Ezzatvar, Ph.D., one of the researchers on the study. luck. What is magic momentum? The combined data used the task’s metabolic equivalent (MET), which calculates the number of calories she burned per minute of activity. According to researchers, the most effective amount is 500 METs, equivalent to 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. this is, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults should get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise and 2 days of strength training per week. One in four Americans is “inactive.” CDC. Researchers highlight the effects of physical activity on the body’s immune system. “There is evidence that regular physical activity may contribute to a more effective immune response and enhance protective immunity against infection, which explains the link between exercise consistency and COVID-19 infection. It’s possible,” said Ezzatvar. Regular physical activity is also associated with positive cognitive function, mental health, and sleep outcomes, and a reduced risk of developing chronic diseases. CDC. Study participants engaged in swimming, cycling, volleyball, running, lifting, and other activities such as walking or pedaling in situ. We recommend that you add at least two activities per week to your routine. She says there are many ways to incorporate her activities into the day without dropping everything and heading to the gym. “It can be done for work, sports, leisure, or as part of travel,” she says. “But also through dancing, playing, and everyday household chores like gardening and cleaning.” Ezzatvar focuses on the “physiological adaptations” that result from regular physical activity, working as many muscle groups as possible for maximum benefit. “It’s time to look at exercise as medicine,” Ezatovar says. “It’s never too late to start moving your body.” As the combined study was an observational study, further research is needed to study the potential benefits of regular physical activity on the response to COVID-19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/well/2022/08/22/exercising-about-20-minutes-a-day-can-lower-your-risk-of-getting-covid-19-or-developing-severe-illness/

