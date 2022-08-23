New Immunization Method Explained – NBC New York





New York coming soon monkeypox Vaccines are distributed to avoid vaccine shortages. Shots are administered between layers of the skin, called intradermal, rather than under or subcutaneously. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a new dosing strategy, saying it offers the same level of protection. The difference between this new method and the previous method is that 5 injections can be done in that one vial instead of using 1 dose per vial. This means that large doses are available to New Yorkers. Last week, officials announced the state’s First known case of monkeypox under age 18, the data were shown. According to a breakdown of probable and confirmed cases, the state reported that the virus was detected in a child or teen outside of New York City. That report didn’t provide further details about where infections have been confirmed in the state, but as of last week, the majority of positives are in downstate areas. Monkeypox was also detected in two women outside New York City, in addition to the 16 positive cases reported among women within the city. Another 48 of her transgender or non-binary people were tested for monkeypox in the city, 14 of whom were of unknown gender identity. New York City accounts for 25% of the largest monkeypox outbreaks in US history, with nearly half of the cases concentrated in Manhattan. That borough has reported more than twice as many cases (1,104) as his next closest borough (Brooklyn, 576) and accounts for 44% of New York City’s monkeypox outbreaks. The number of infected blacks and Latinos accounts for about 56% of positives citywide. However, both of these groups received only 35% of the vaccinations, well ahead of white New Yorkers, who make up nearly half of the total vaccinated population. That said, 97% of New York City cases with known gender are still male, and 66% of those who disclose their sexuality are identified as LGBTQ+. Nearly 100 cases have been reported among New Yorkers who identify as heterosexual. a Citywide public health emergency It took effect earlier this month, a day after Gov. Issue state and public health emergency orders to monkeypox. Matt Ford was unable to obtain a vaccine for monkeypox and was managing the symptoms of the infection with painkillers. He spoke about his experience in an interview with How to prevent monkeypox The New York State Department of Health lists steps people should take to prevent the spread of monkeypox. • Ask your sexual partner if they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

• Avoid skin-to-skin contact with anyone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.

• Call your healthcare provider after exposure or symptoms and check with your local county health department about vaccine eligibility.

• New Yorkers who get the JYNNEOS vaccine should take both doses 4 weeks apart, 2 weeks after the second dose, and stay vigilant until they are fully vaccinated.

• If you suspect you have monkeypox, isolate yourself at home. If possible, stay separate from other family members and pets.

• Follow reputable sources such as NYSDOH, CDC, and your local county health department.

