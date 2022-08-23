Michigan dog gets sick, dies of parvo-like illness





In and around northern Michigan, a significant number of dogs have died from diseases similar to canine parvovirus (CPV). The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) now advises dog owners to ensure their pets are fully vaccinated. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that usually causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.according to Cornell University School of Veterinary Medicine, CPV is commonly found in puppies between 6 and 20 weeks of age, but older dogs can also be affected. Vomiting and diarrhea are signs of illness Press release shared by MDARD Dogs with these symptoms have said they tested negative for CPV at the veterinary clinic. The disease is not contagious to humans or other animals. Earlier this month, on August 8th, the Ossego County Animal Shelter Announcement of public service on Facebook pagerevealing a startling occurrence of death. The post shared that multiple dogs were reported to have fallen ill last month with what they believed to be parvo. In a statement issued today, an MDARD spokesperson explained: What we do have is anecdotal information that puts the Parvo case number somewhere around 15-25, but there is no confirmation. ” Reports of illness and deaths have come from outside Ossego County in northern Michigan. Reports are being issued in Vanderbilt, Michigan, in the city of Gaylord, west of Gaylord, and south of Gaylord, according to Otsego Animal Shelter. Nora Wineland, a Michigan veterinarian and director of MDARD’s animal industry division, said on the department’s website that the investigation into the situation is in the early stages. “We are still in the early stages of this investigation, but some of the first samples submitted to the University of Michigan Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory tested positive for canine parvovirus. We have results and we have more to learn,” explains Wineland. “When MDARD first learned of these cases in northern Michigan, we immediately contacted relevant veterinarians and animal shelters and began a response effort.” “Protecting the health of animals and the public is one of the department’s key pillars, but it is a team effort,” the statement continued, before issuing aa guidance to pet owners. “Dog owners should ensure that their pets are getting regular vaccinations as this is the first step in keeping their pets healthy.” According to MDARD, there are various steps owners can take to ensure their pets are protected. For example, this includes ensuring that all dogs (including puppies) are fully vaccinated before allowing them to interact with other animals. Owners are advised to ensure that their dogs are vaccinated against canine parvovirus, rabies, canine distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and leptospirosis. Dogs and puppies with symptoms or illness should be kept at home and away from other dogs. Owners should also contact their veterinarian immediately. All owners should also be careful about picking up dog excrement on walks or outdoors.

