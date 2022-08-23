Health
Leisure activity is inversely associated with risk of all-cause dementia
According to reviews, leisure activities Associated with reduced risk of dementia from all causes, including Alzheimer’s disease
Increasing the amount of leisure activity of all kinds, including cognitive, physical and social, reduces the risk of developing all-cause dementia (ACD), including Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and vascular dementia (VD). A team of Chinese researchers.
Dementia is a syndrome characterized by more cognitive decline than would be expected from the normal consequences of biological aging and currently affects approximately 55 million people worldwide. There are several types of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, followed by vascular dementia.There is currently no cure for dementia, and recommendations to reduce risk factors include switching to a healthier diet and staying mentally and socially active. yes, There is some evidence that cognitively stimulating leisure activities may delay the onset of dementia in community-dwelling older adults. Although the value of such activities is uncertain. For example, one study found that none of the intellectual or physical activity lifestyle factors were associated with AD biomarkers. with other They concluded that physical inactivity is not associated with all-cause dementia or Alzheimer’s disease..
Because of the uncertainty about whether any of these leisure activities affect ACD, in the current study, the Chinese team conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis. They set out to assess the effects of three different leisure activities: physical (PA), cognitive (CA), and social (SA). For the purposes of this study, PA was defined as walking, sports, etc., CA, reading, writing for fun, or solving crossword puzzles, and SA was defined as attending social centers, volunteering, etc. , was defined to include anything that involves communicating with others. The researchers used regression analysis to adjust the results for covariates such as age, gender, education and apolipoprotein E to determine the relationship between various leisure activities and his ACD and both subtypes. .
Leisure Activities and All-Cause Dementia
A literature review identified a total of 38 eligible studies with 215,818 participants and a mean age of 45 years at baseline.
Overall, 36 studies were used to explore the relationship between various activities and all-cause dementia. Analysis revealed that participation in leisure activities was associated with a 17% lower risk of developing ACD compared with no participation (relative risk, RR = 0.83, 95% CI 0.80 – 0.87, p < 0.001). Subgroup analyzes also showed significant decreases for each of the different forms of activity. For example, the relative risk for CA was 0.77 (95% CI 0.68 – 0.87).
For AD, the risk of participating in leisure activities was 18% lower (RR = 0.82, 95% CI 0.74 – 0.90, p < 0.001) and the risk reductions for PA and CA were similar but not significant was. For SA (RR = 0.89, 95% CI 0.63–1.26), the latter activity assessment was based on a single study only.
For vascular dementia, the reduction was even greater at 32% (RR = 0.68, 95% CI 0.54 – 0.86, p = 0.007). However, although no studies have examined the relationship with SA, this association was significant only in PA and not in CA.
The authors found that leisure activities, including physical, cognitive, and social activities, were all significantly associated with reduced risk of developing dementia, and that both PA and CA were associated with reduced risk of AD. concluded.
Quote
Su S et al. Leisure activity and dementia risk: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Neurology 2022
