What students should know about monkeypox as they return to campus





EAU CLAIR, Wisconsin (WEAU) – Students from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie are returning home. Driven and ready for college challenges, Vinnie reacts to the news of a reported monkeypox case in Dunn County. “Well, it’s kind of scary,” said Vini. He’s a freshman and part of his 2026 class at college. He is also an exchange student who came all the way from India. “Fresh students like us are very excited to start college and enjoy college life, especially since we couldn’t even go, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, so that’s more impactful for me. I think… to our high school.” Dunn County Health Commissioner KT Gallagher says there is no reason to be alarmed. \ KT Gallagher, director and health officer for the Dunn County Health Department, said there is no reason to be alarmed. “We know the person is doing very well and is in isolation at home. We know the individual has additional contacts. We were able to work with both our , state, and interstate partners to identify and know what their own risks were. She encourages everyone to learn about the signs of monkeypox to prevent outbreaks of the virus. “Whenever I’m in an intimate social circle with a lot of people who spend a lot of time together in a very intimate relationship, I want to make sure people are washing their hands well. For all kinds of symptoms. monitor yourself Those symptoms include: A rash of unknown cause that develops into hard, round, fluid, or pus-filled lesions on the skin or mouth

heat

swollen lymph nodes

muscle pain

headache According to the county health department, a monkeypox rash develops within 1 to 3 days after fever. Some people develop a rash or sore first, followed by other symptoms. Some people develop a rash. “Oh, it’s worrying. I mean, I feel like I shouldn’t go out and do things, but that’s already on my mind about COVID, too,” Ella said. Ella is a transfer student whose mother Sandy, a doctor, wants one thing for her daughter. “I think I’m kind of aware of the way it’s transferred. I hope other people will think about it too,” Sandy said. To avoid stigma that could lead to outbreaks. Honesty is everything, says Gallagher. “So what parents should know before sending their children to school is to encourage their children to have open and honest conversations with their health care providers. Have an honest conversation…of any exposure they may have.” It is unclear if or how the university plans to respond to the probable monkeypox case in Dunn County. Health officials say it takes two to four weeks to recover from monkeypox, but people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, or people with skin conditions may have worse outcomes from the infection. there is. If you have any questions about monkeypox, please contact your local public health center. Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

