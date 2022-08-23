Monkeypox can linger on household items, CDC says





Aug. 22, 2022 — The monkeypox virus can persist in household items, but it’s not clear if the virus can spread that way, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. . Two people living together in Utah tested positive for monkeypox in May. CDC Said. They showered twice a day, wiped down surfaces, washed their hands about 10 times a day, and took other precautions. About 20 days after they began quarantining, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services came to their home and took samples of 30 objects in nine areas of the home, the CDC said. Twenty-one samples had positive real-time polymerase chain reaction results. Positive samples were obtained from porous and non-porous surfaces such as coffee machines, blankets, computer mice, light switches and chairs. The researchers reported that they were unable to use the samples to grow live monkeypox virus in the lab. Infectious Disease Research Center Policy at the University of Minnesota. “The epidemiological data obtained so far from this outbreak confirm that people do not transmit monkeypox by touching contaminated surfaces,” said CIDRAP Director Michael Osterholm. . sexual. “ The CDC says cleaning and disinfection practices “may have limited levels of contamination in homes.” Other studies are needed to determine whether monkeypox can be transmitted indirectly through surface contamination, he said, the CDC. People who live in or have visited homes with people infected with monkeypox should wear appropriate masks, avoid touching surfaces, wash hands, wash dishes, clothing, bedding, Or you should avoid sharing towels. As of Monday, there are 14,115 confirmed cases in the United States, and 41,358 worldwide. CDC Say. No monkeypox-related deaths have been reported. Monkeypox is a smallpox-like disease that was first discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970 and has become more common in West and Central Africa. Most recently, in May 2022, it started spreading to Europe and other Western countries.

