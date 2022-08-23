Health
First trial of antiviral monkeypox drug that may speed recovery begins in UK Monkeypox
The first clinical trial of an antiviral drug that may speed recovery has begun in the UK in monkeypox patients.
The trial, known as Platinum, will investigate whether tecovirimat, a drug originally developed for smallpox, may reduce the time it takes skin lesions and ulcers to heal.
This drug is thought to prevent the monkeypox virus from leaving infected cells, thereby stopping its replication in the body, shortening the duration of infection and allowing symptoms to resolve more quickly.
But while tecovirimat is already available for hospitalized monkeypox patients, it is not available for community patients, and experts say data on the drug’s effectiveness are lacking.
Platinum is run by the team that led the recovery trial investigating possible acute Covid drugs and has already started recruiting patients.The team hopes to have results before Christmas. Covid stressed the importance of conducting clinical trials to provide results during the outbreak.
Professor Martin Landley, a co-lead researcher at the University of Oxford, said: “In the case of a public health emergency, the hasty distribution of supposedly effective pills seems to be doing something.” said. “It’s important to find out what really works and react to the results you see as quickly as possible.”
Outbreaks of monkeypox are ongoing in many countries where the disease is not endemic, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, and cases are found mainly among men who have sex with men. In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox A public health emergency of international concern.
Many people shrug off the disease in a matter of weeks, but it can cause severe symptoms and pain.
“About 10% of patients end up in the hospital, sometimes with very nasty complications,” said Professor Peter Hovey, co-chair of the Oxford University trial, who said these included bacterial infections, brain infections, pointed out that inflammation, and rarely – may be included. death.
He said no effective treatment for monkeypox has been proven, but tecovirimat has been shown to be safe in healthy human volunteers, and animal studies are effective against the disease. He is the “most likely candidate” because he suggested that
The researchers hope to recruit at least 500 patients into the study who have monkeypox but do not require hospital care. You will be randomly assigned to receive either and asked to take twice daily for 14 days without knowing which you have been given.
Participants may include children as well as adults, and trials are open to those who are HIV-positive or immunocompromised. Horby points out that the latter group is at higher risk of serious illness and therefore may benefit more from the drug.
The researchers said the price of tecovirimat was not clear, but if the drug is found to be safe and effective, they will work with the government and others to ensure it is available to patients. He said he would.
Dr. Cheryl Walter, a virologist at the University of Hull who was not involved in the trial, said tecovirimat had already undergone rigorous testing by many regulated medical institutions. The possibility of post-exposure drugs that could help came at a critical time, he said. Given the widespread shortage of the smallpox vaccine Helps prevent monkeypox.
In the UK, due to vaccine shortages, public health agencies are testing smaller doses of the vaccine in people at risk of contracting monkeypox.
Jimmy Whitworth, Professor of Global Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, welcomed the study. “It is very important to have trials during outbreaks, otherwise it will be very difficult or impossible to do clinical trials for diseases that are seen in high numbers during outbreaks,” he told The Guardian. rice field.
“Although monkeypox is rarely fatal, it can cause devastating symptoms, so drugs that have been shown to significantly improve recovery are welcome.”
