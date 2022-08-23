What is Long Covid?here is everything you need to know





Long Covid: Post-Covid problems could lead to diabetes and other heart-related conditions What is Long Covid? Coronavirus has taken the world by storm due to its contagiousness and constellation of symptoms. The symptoms and course of COVID-19 are expected to last up to 2 weeks, but the effects of the virus may last longer. Long covid refers to covid symptoms and subsequent effects that may occur after the first two weeks. These post-corona symptoms vary from person to person. We need to understand the long covid so we can treat its lingering symptoms correctly. This article covers the most common symptoms of long covid and how to deal with them. What are the symptoms? Long-term COVID is also called post-acute COVID-19, chronic COVID, and long-range COVID. This is a phrase that describes various permanent health problems a person may experience after being infected with covid. Symptoms are an easy way to identify if you are experiencing post-Corona problems. Here is a list of common post-corona symptoms. These symptoms occur shortly after the virus has finished its course and usually disappear in a few days or weeks. heat

lethargy

Respiratory problems such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

cough In addition to these symptoms, there may be some slightly longer-lasting symptoms, such as: Cognitive or mental health disorders such as depression or anxiety, headaches, sleep disturbances, lightheadedness upon waking up;

loss of sense of smell or taste,

muscle and joint pain

Chest pain and a fast or pounding heart are examples of heart symptoms and conditions.

Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain are One of the Digestive Problems

Blood clots cause vascular problems. For example, a blood clot travels from a deep leg vein to the lungs and blocks blood flow to the lungs (pulmonary embolism).

hair loss

Additional signs such as rashes and menstrual cycle changes What Causes Post-COVID Problems? Damage to organs may be a factor. People who experience severe COVID-19-related illness can suffer organ damage to the heart, kidneys, skin, and brain. In addition, possible consequences include immune system problems and inflammation. The potential duration of these effects is unknown. As a result, new diseases such as diabetes and heart and nervous system problems can develop. Another factor may be severe COVID-19 experience. Hospital intensive care units are often required to treat COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms. Extreme debility and post-traumatic stress disorder, a mental illness brought on by horrific events, can develop from this. Can long covid be prevented? Getting the COVID-19 vaccine reduces your chances of contracting COVID. New infections can occur, but being fully vaccinated and receiving a boost is a great way to reduce the risk of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. The duration of COVID’s effects on individuals who have had cases is still being studied, but vaccination probably reduces risk. Vaccines can also help reduce the severity of these symptoms. Preventing coronavirus infection in the first place is the ideal way to avoid post-corona problems. Taking coronavirus precautions and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters can help prevent you from contracting COVID-19. If you already have coronavirus, you should contact your doctor. Your doctor can help you notice changes in your body and suggest the ideal way to handle these problems. Similarly, professional guidance should be sought to help manage and coordinate post-corona mental health. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a professional or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

