Democratic Republic of the Congo: New cases of Ebola virus confirmed





The case was identified after a positive sample from a 46-year-old woman from eastern North Kivu who died on 15 August. “Analysis has shown that this case is genetically linked to the longest and largest outbreak in the country, which occurred in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in 2018-2020,” the statement said. I’m here. Scientists say the virus continues to reside in the central nervous system and bodily fluids of survivors and may recur much later. “The Democratic Republic of the Congo is experiencing more frequent resurgences of Ebola, which is alarming,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Macidiso Moeti said in a statement. But she expressed confidence that local health officials would contain the virus and stop its flare-ups, as they have done several times in the past. Contact tracing and monitoring are underway, and 200 vaccines will be sent to the region this week to begin vaccination campaigns to limit the spread of the disease, the statement read. Health officials added that they were still verifying the vaccination status of the deceased woman. The statement said at least 131 women, including 60 frontline health workers, had been in contact, 59 of whom had been vaccinated against Ebola. Congo’s dense rainforests are the natural host for the Ebola virus, which causes fever, body aches and diarrhea. The country has recorded 14 outbreaks since 1976. The 2018-2020 eastern outbreak was the largest in Congo and he was the second largest ever recorded, with a total of about 3,500 cases.

