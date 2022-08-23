The tomato flu outbreak in India spreads to two more states.India





An outbreak of a new viral infection called tomato flu that was first detected in children in the southern Indian state of Kerala in May has spread to two other states. As of July 26, 82 children under the age of five had been diagnosed with the virus in Kerala, according to an article in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Cases have now been reported in the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu and the eastern state of Orissa, where the virus usually affects children under the age of five, but has infected children up to the age of nine. Scientists are trying to pinpoint exactly what this virus is. It is called tomato flu because it causes painful red blisters on the body and is highly contagious. Children are particularly vulnerable as they are easily spread through close contact such as through diapers, touching soiled surfaces, or putting objects in their mouths. “Rare viral infections are epidemic and not considered life-threatening. However, due to the horrific experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, vigilant management is desirable to prevent further outbreaks,” Lancet article has said. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer reveal the top stories and what they mean for free every weekday morning Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and content funded by external parties. For more information, privacy policyWe use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google. privacy policy When terms of service application. Doctors say the symptoms of tomato flu are so similar to those of the new coronavirus, chikungunya and dengue that it’s difficult to diagnose. The latter two are common in India during the rainy season and are spread by mosquitoes. Chikungunya fever is particularly prevalent in Kerala. According to the Lancet article, tomato flu may be a sequela of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a viral infection. “The virus may also be a new variant of viral hand-foot-and-mouth disease, a common infection that primarily affects children aged 1 to 5 years and immunocompromised adults, and some case studies show hand, foot and mouth disease, a disease of immunocompetent adults.” Dr Suneela Ghaag, Senior Health Official, Government of Delhi, said: There are no cases yet in Delhi and I am confident it will not be a problem. ” The tomato flu epidemic comes as India has recorded a steady increase in Covid cases in the past few weeks, along with cases of swine flu. Professor Dileep Mavalankar, Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, said: However, because the test is expensive, few people are tested and the number is unknown. ”

