



It’s a good time to remember Georgia Tech’s recent operational changes to keep our communities as safe as possible while we transition from a temporary emergency Covid-19 response to a continuous and sustainable Covid-19 response. .

With the start of the fall semester, Georgia Tech’s recent operational It’s a good time to remember the changes. response. We encourage you to read all updated guidance. health.gatech.edu/coronavirus. We continue to recognize that Covid-19 vaccines and boosters provide safe and effective protection and encourage all students, faculty, staff and visitors to get vaccinated and boosted on campus or at a local provider. Recommended. Stamps Health Services continues to run vaccine clinics for those who qualify. You can learn more details here: health.gatech.edu/coronavirus/vaccine. We moved from individual monitoring tests to wastewater monitoring tests as part of ongoing health monitoring of the entire Georgia Tech campus community. Over the past 18 months, his Covid-19 testing team at Georgia Tech has deployed the infrastructure necessary to validate the use of wastewater tests for Covid-19 detection and conduct extensive wastewater monitoring. . That’s why Georgia Tech created a new dashboard to track and report wastewater test status and symptomatic positives (students only) from Stamps Health Services. Previous dashboards tracking cases from 2020 onwards will be archived, but will remain public. Access the new dashboard at: health.gatech.edu/coronavirus/monitoring-covid. “Many health experts agree that Covid-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, and although the severity of cases is much lower overall, the overall trend of the virus in communities We continue our efforts to track down,” said director Will Smith. of Georgia Tech Police Emergency Management and Communications. “We have explored the use of wastewater testing during the pandemic, which has proven to be an effective and reliable method of tracking the spread of Covid-19 in the population.” About wastewater testing: Wastewater testing, or wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE), is an emerging field used to understand infectious disease transmission and other human health trends evident in sewage or wastewater.

Wastewater testing has been around for over 40 years, but the Covid-19 pandemic has quickly put it at the forefront of disease surveillance.

Wastewater testing detects and quantifies the presence in sewage of genomes (RNA genetic material) from the viruses that cause Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2.

This data helps identify trends and potential ‘hotspots’ in increasing or decreasing community spread of the virus.

The increasing number of SARS-CoV-2 genomes reflects rising Covid-19 infection rates, thus increasing the risk to public health. Starting this summer, Georgia Tech has deployed eight autosamplers throughout its campus. These autosamplers were programmed to pump small amounts of sewage from specific locations at regular time intervals throughout the day, producing composite samples of sewage representing samples collected over multiple days. Samples are currently taken for analysis on Monday and Thursday mornings. More information on wastewater testing, including FAQs, can be found here. health.gatech.edu/coronavirus/monitoring-covid. “Like Georgia Tech’s response to Covid-19 from the beginning, we remain vigilant and use scientific data to support how we work to protect the well-being of our communities. “As we move forward, each of us will continue to make informed decisions for our own health and the health of others.” is needed.” To keep ourselves and our communities safe, there are many actions we can take to protect ourselves and reduce the spread of Covid-19. follow us Covid-19 Daily Self-Screening ChecklistThis provides important guidance for anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. If you test positive or are diagnosed with Covid-19, you should isolate yourself from other people so you don’t spread the disease to others. Follow these steps to get help, stay healthy, and protect those around you. Practice good hygiene by washing your hands frequently. Although not required, the University of Georgia system encourages people to wear masks based on personal risk preferences and assessments. If you’re not feeling well, even if you don’t think you have Covid-19, stay home and take care of yourself. The employee should contact her supervisor or her human resources business partner for more information. Instructors should demonstrate appropriate flexibility for students who need to isolate or quarantine due to Covid-19 in the same way they were treating sick students pre-pandemic. Visit, stay informed, stay fit and healthy health.gatech.edu/coronavirus For the latest guidance and resources, visit

