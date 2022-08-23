Several Michigan dogs die from disease





comment on this story comment An unidentified disease that has recently killed several dogs in Michigan has sparked unrest among dog owners, prompting vets to scramble to figure out how to protect the state’s pets. Officials are now convinced that the mysterious disease is actually a common virus. Animal samples tested for parvovirus at the University of Michigan Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory came back positive, said Kim Dodd, director of the lab. “We know we’re looking at canine parvovirus,” she said Tuesday. Concern was sparked this month by reports of dogs dying within three days of developing parvovirus symptoms such as vomiting and bloody stools, but tests for the condition were negative.Ossego County, northern Michigan Animal Shelter Director Melissa Fitzgerald Said Most of the sick dogs the shelter has seen are under the age of two or older, with cases found in northern and central parts of the state. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said Tuesday it had received between 15 and 25 case reports of infections, but didn’t have an exact number because residents aren’t required to report illness to the state. She said she was aware of at least 20 deaths from the virus in her county. The discrepancy between dogs testing negative in a veterinary clinic or animal shelter and positive in a university lab could be due to the type of test used, Dodd said. rice field. Labs use highly accurate PCR tests, but shelters and clinics tend to use less sensitive rapid tests. Rapid tests are prone to false negatives, especially late in the infection when many animals have been tested, Dodd said. But she said veterinary authorities will continue to test samples to see if anything unique to this strain of the virus could make rapid testing less effective. Shark bites are rare, but there were two on the same day in South Carolina Scott Wease, a professor at the Ontario College of Veterinary Medicine, said not all dogs have the same disease, so negative results are possible. However, he said he suspected the entire outbreak was due to a known strain of parvovirus. “Most of the time, when you see situations like this, it’s just the usual suspect doing the usual thing or doing something a little different,” he said. “But it’s usually not completely new.” Canine parvovirus is highly contagious among dogs and can be fatal. But there are some effective vaccines that veterinarians usually administer when puppies are a few weeks old. There was no clear history of parvovirus vaccination. State officials urged dog owners to continue vaccinations and ensure puppies breed Fully immunized before interacting with other animals. Dog hair and paws can transmit the virus, according to the American Veterinary Association. Owners should also clean their pets after they have been out for a walk, keep their dogs at home as contaminated faeces can spread disease, and contact their veterinarian if their dog shows signs of illness. The authorities said they should. Canine parvovirus is not contagious to other animals or humans. Dog owners, whether they live in or outside of Michigan, need to be reminded of this outbreak and keep their dogs up to date on vaccinations, Dodd said. “I don’t want you to panic over this,” she said. “Parvovirus is something that is regularly found in unvaccinated dogs.”

