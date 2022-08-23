Significantly higher risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection versus COVID-19 vaccination ScienceDaily





A detailed analysis of about 43 million people aged 13 and over who had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK found that the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated people after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher. People who developed myocarditis after he received the COVID-19 vaccine or booster between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, published today in a leading peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association According to a new study conducted by circulation.

Several previous studies and reports from public health agencies around the world, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have shown a possible association and potentially increased risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. and has generated considerable scientific, policy, and public interest. Myocarditis, usually caused by a viral infection, is inflammation of the myocardium, the middle layer of the heart muscle wall. This rare condition temporarily or permanently weakens the heart muscle and heart electrical system, keeping the heart pumping properly. Episodes of myocarditis may resolve spontaneously or with treatment and can permanently damage the heart. In the general population outside epidemics, it is estimated that about 10-20 per 100,000 people are diagnosed with myocarditis each year. “Across this large data set, we found that during the critical 12 months of the pandemic when a COVID-19 vaccine was first available, the overall COVID-19-vaccinated population in the UK was significantly less likely to develop post-COVID-19 myocarditis. We found that the risk of myocarditis was very high compared to the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection,” said Martina Patone, Ph.D., the first author of the study. “This analysis provides important information to help guide public health vaccination campaigns, especially as her COVID-19 vaccinations are expanded to include children as young as 6 months in many parts of the world. To do.” In this study, Patone and colleagues evaluated COVID-19 vaccination in all persons aged 13 years and older who had received at least one dose of ChAdOx1 (a two-dose adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccine developed by a university). We assessed the national immunization database in England for Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccines, most similar to single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines available in the US), Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (available in the US). same mRNA vaccine) 01/01/2020 and 12/15/2021. -19 vaccine). The database details the type of her COVID-19 vaccine received, date received, order of administration, and individual demographic information, including each individual’s age and gender. During the study period, approximately 6 million people tested positive for COVID-19 infection before and after vaccination with COVID-19. We then cross-referenced records from the England National Immunization Database and used data on COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and death certificates for the same period from 1 December 2020 to 15 December 2021. Checked with offices in each country. Age and gender to reveal groups at highest risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination or after COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. The authors compared the relative incidence of acute events in a predefined post-vaccination risk period (days 1–28) to other times (pre-vaccination or some time after vaccination). Being inter-individual comparisons, analyzes were controlled to adjust for fixed characteristics such as gender, race, ethnicity, or chronic health conditions. Across a dataset of approximately 43 million people, our analysis found: Fewer than 3,000 (n=2,861) or 0.007% were hospitalized or died from myocarditis during the 1-year study period. Of these myocarditis cases, 617 occurred between days 1 and 28 after COVID-19 vaccination, and 514 of them were hospitalized.

People who had COVID-19 before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine had an 11-fold higher risk of developing myocarditis between 1 and 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The risk of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 infection was halved among people who became infected after vaccination (received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine).

Risk of myocarditis after primary dose of ChAdOx1 COVID-19 vaccine (adenoviral vector vaccine most similar to Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine available in the US) and either mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. However, the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis was low compared to that of COVID-19 infection-associated myocarditis, except after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

People of all genders and ages were found to have an increased risk of myocarditis between 1 and 28 days after the second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and the risk persisted after a booster dose of Moderna vaccine. did. However, those who received the Moderna booster were on average younger than those who received the ChAdOx1 or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine boosters, so the results may not be generalizable to all adults. . Risk of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis in women: Of the nearly 21 million women, 7.2 million (34%) are under the age of 40, and after receiving a second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, there is a small risk of myocarditis in this young age group. found to have increased. Rate of myocarditis per million vaccinated women.

A modest increase in the risk of myocarditis was associated with receiving the first or third dose of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in women aged 40 years and older, who received the vaccine 100 For every 10,000 women, an estimated 3 and 2 additional cases of myocarditis, respectively. Risk of COVID-19 infection-related myocarditis in women: Women younger than 40 years had a higher risk of infection-related myocarditis compared with the risk of vaccine-related myocarditis.

Women aged 40 years and older had a higher risk of infection-associated myocarditis compared with the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis. Risk of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis in men: Of the 18 million men included in the dataset, more than 6 million (34%) of those who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine were under the age of 40.

An increased risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis was found in men aged 40 years or younger after the first dose of any of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (4 and 4 per million men vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, respectively). 14 estimated additional cases). or a second dose of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the UK during the study period: ChAdOx1, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, for every 1 million men vaccinated, 14 each , 11, and 97 putative add-on myocardial inflammation cases vaccine.

The increased risk of developing myocarditis in men younger than 40 years after two doses of the Moderna vaccine was also higher when compared to the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 infection. However, the average age of those who received the Moderna vaccine was 32 years, and the majority of those who received the other vaccines were over 40 years old.

Men aged 40 and older were found to have a slightly increased risk of myocarditis after booster doses of one of two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). . Risk of COVID-19 infection-related myocarditis in men: Men younger than 40 years had a higher risk of infection-related myocarditis compared with the risk of vaccine-related myocarditis. Except for his second dose of Moderna vaccine, 16 of his cases related to pre-vaccination infections were added.

Among men aged 40 years and older, there was an increased risk of infection-related myocarditis compared with the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis, with 85 additional cases associated with pre-vaccination infection. “It is important for the public to understand that myocarditis is rare and that the risk of developing myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination is also rare. We need to balance the benefits of the -19 vaccine.It is also important to understand who is at increased risk of myocarditis and which vaccine types are associated with increased risk of myocarditis.” author. “These findings will help inform recommendations regarding the types of COVID-19 vaccines available to young people and may also help shape public health policies and strategies for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. SARS -The CoV-2 virus continues to change, and we hope that this data will allow an informed discussion of the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis when compared to the net benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. ,” said another co-author, Julia Hippisley. Cox, FRCP, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology and General Practice, University of Oxford. The authors state that there are two unanswered questions that may require further investigation. First, he is concerned with myocarditis risk in children aged 13–17, because there are too few cases of myocarditis to quantify the risk specific to this age group. Second, the database included only those who received at least one He COVID-19 vaccine, so the researchers could compare her post-COVID-19 mortality with her COVID-19 vaccination. Later mortality could not be directly compared. More extensive data and separate analysis are needed to address these questions and many of her COVID-19 topics. This study has two notable limitations. The number of myocarditis cases in individuals who received booster doses of ChAdOx1 or Moderna vaccines was too small to calculate the risk of myocarditis.In addition, the UK National Health Service provided timely and accurate data. However, researchers cannot rule out the possible risk of over- or underestimation due to misclassification of health information in databases. An additional co-author is Dr. Xue W. Mei. Dr. Rahil Handunetti. Sharon Dixon, MRGCP. Dr. Francesco Zaccardi. Dr. Manu Shankar Hari. Peter Watkinson, MD. Kamlesh Kunti, FRGCP. Dr. Anthony Harden. Dr. Carol AC Coupland. Keith M. Shannon, MD, FRCP; and Aziz Sheikh, MD. Author disclosures are provided in the manuscript. This research was funded by an HDR-UK Research and Innovation Grant and supported by the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 Research Response Fund.

