In addition to the vultures, sanctuary officials confirmed on Tuesday that chickens and turkeys have been euthanized as part of the effort to contain the outbreak.“The vulture population is still dying off as the disease runs its course,” the management of the sanctuary said in a statement on Tuesday. “State agencies are leading the cleanup and disposal and will have an accurate accounting in coming days.“As a precaution some of the affected birds on property are being depopulated,” the statement said. “None of the parrots or exotic birds in our care have shown any signs of disease. Officials are monitoring other birds within the surveillance area and no other birds are exhibiting any clinical signs.”The facility is closed and will remain off limits to the public “during the response,” the managers said in the statement.The state confirmed the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was the cause of death of the black vultures. HPAI poses little threat to humans, but birds infected with the virus should not be handled, experts say.Bird flu has affected more than 400 backyard and commercial flocks across 39 states this year, according to USDA data. There have also been more than 2,100 detections in wild birds in the U.S. so far in 2022.The discovery of the outbreak coincided with a public hearing last week over safety and management concerns at the sanctuary. The meeting, attended by local and state leaders, including Georgia Department of Agriculture Gary Black and State Sen. Emanuel Jones, D-Ellenwood, aired out concerns from some staffers at the sanctuary that it was being mismanaged and needed more oversight.In a statement at the time, managers of Noah’s Ark said the allegations were unfounded and were an effort by the sanctuary’s founder, Jama Hedgecoth, to seek “more power within the governance restrictions of a non-profit structure.”Jones said he visited the site on Aug. 10 and was horrified by the deaths of the black vultures. He said he plans in the next legislature to require more regular inspections of facilities such as Noah’s Ark to avoid future issues.News of the outbreak has unsettled many fans of the shelter, which Hedgepoth founded in Ellenwood in 1978 as a safe haven for injured animals or exotic pets that became too much for their owners to handle.To connect the animals with visitors, the sanctuary has given many of them names and tells their back stories on its website.Thomas the “troublemaker” peacock, for instance, was given to the shelter after he attacked vehicles in the neighborhood in which he roamed because he saw his reflection in shiny cars. "After all the things you've said, after all the conversations, ... suddenly you want to reconsider? I am absolutely ashamed," progressive Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari said, before temporarily walking out of the council chambers. Winston's motion ultimately failed on another 7-7 tie vote, with Shipman again breaking the deadlock. With the overall lease agreement still passing, opponents of the measure warned of electoral implications.
"Voters will remember the decision that we made today," said Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites. "Three years and eight months from now, all of us will be on the ballot. The community will make these choices," Councilman Antonio Lewis said.
It was the first time this council, which saw significant turnover at the beginning of the year, experienced such turmoil. It also showed the level passion and emotion that often surrounds discussions over jailing and criminal justice reform in Atlanta."},{"_id":"55H6U2OE7VFM5MOGLTALIDBK7I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661025777867},"type":"text","content":"It’s too early to say how relationships on the council could be affected long-term, but officials have several days of committee meetings coming up before they’re off for a week."},{"_id":"G3FVIEJ2P5F4ZGY5PRD7FBO4UM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661178094113},"type":"text","content":"---"},{"_id":"26WG34UNEZF35KKQQ6P5AB4XSE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661178094114},"type":"text","content":"A legal dispute spanning three mayoral administrations was finally resolved with settlements totaling over $5 million last week."},{"_id":"IHHFXMM5LBCW3IYBDB47HXVATY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661178094115},"type":"text","content":"In 2014, then-Mayor Kasim Reed used eminent domain to take dozens of homes on a block in the Peoplestown neighborhood for a sewer infrastructure project to prevent major flooding in that area. But several residents refused to leave, spurring the city to sue them in 2016."},{"_id":"RHGA6RZFPNHFVBDP7JHPRZP3UY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661178094116},"type":"text","content":"Last Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens’ office announced it negotiated plans for the city to pay about $1.98 million to resident Tanya Washington; $1.9 million to Robert and Bertha Darden; and $1.47 million to the estate of Mattie Jackson, who died in 2020 at age 98. With the settlements in motion, we’re now watching for city’s next moves on the flood prevention plan."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{"street_address":"Peoplestown","locality":"Atlanta","country_name":"USA","region":"GA"},"caption":"Then-Councilman and mayoral candidate Andre Dickens speaks during a rally in support of Peoplestown residents who were fighting the city of Atlanta to keep their homes. As mayor, Dickens ultimately negotiated a settlement with the residents. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE03.jpg","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA.jpg","geo":{},"licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"Felicia Moore listens as Andre Dickens speaks during an Anti-Election rally","width":3000,"_id":"EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/QkYyeZDLCZWmfXUKAV56iv8bwsg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA.jpg","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"6189753b520a9819ad8e09b3","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/QkYyeZDLCZWmfXUKAV56iv8bwsg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA.jpg","takenOn":"2021-11-10T14:54:50Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/QkYyeZDLCZWmfXUKAV56iv8bwsg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/BXrCWZxoBB48E6LfMXMZ9KPfMzg/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/EFRKN6BE7M434GL74JBOAMXOSA.jpg","version":3,"countryId":227,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE03.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"WBZ23ZD2DFGRZCT7OFBYYGEXYY"},"created_date":"2021-11-10T17:42:05Z","last_updated_date":"2021-11-16T13:10:50Z","slug":"AAJC 111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE","height":2307,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"WTVCFFR5IZA57JTYB3JJ3UVLZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661178094118},"type":"text","content":"---"},{"_id":"HMNGVV2QRJEWRAI3VPR2IZLRVE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661178094119},"type":"text","content":"There’s been a lot of talk recently about safety and security at the city’s parks. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com She has a housing voucher from the government."},{"_id":"7N4XI3PWJZHCFLNCWC6NOL45GU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660573952692},"type":"text","content":"“People with vouchers, they can’t move like they want to, because won’t take them. They say it’s not good enough,” said Elder, 33. “A lot of this is not OK, but what can I do?”"},{"_id":"6XJKJWHOAZFRNBVLLVARVYIM7I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660573952693},"type":"text","content":"Elder is one of more than 1,000 people in Georgia right now who have been approved for a housing voucher, but cannot find a place to accept it. That’s on top of thousands more applicants who are hoping to qualify for vouchers. The figures came to light during a Senate study committee examining homelessness earlier this month, and in response to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal Constitution to various state departments."},{"_id":"3JWBXQ3VLRGNFANA2AG62AWMKE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660157867390},"type":"text","content":"“This is a widespread problem,” Mariel Risner Sivley, executive director for the non-profit membership network the Georgia Supportive Housing Association, said in an interview. “These are the lucky folks who have the vouchers, and we’re having difficulty placing them.”"},{"_id":"B3AXEWCHFBFR3MSIL7XA4MDI2U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660573952710},"type":"text","content":"Georgia residents whose income is low enough and those who are elderly or disabled may qualify for rental assistance through several programs run by the state and federal government. The programs subsidize part of their rent, otherwise known as a voucher. The renters then shop for an apartment they can afford, and pay the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program."},{"_id":"BAS64722UVHIVNOPJIE62TCESI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660675037167},"type":"text","content":"The Department of Community Affairs estimates that 970 households in Georgia have a commitment from the federal government through the Housing Choice Voucher program to pay their rent, but they can’t find housing. Another program run through the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, has about 350 people with vouchers who are actively searching for housing."},{"_id":"UJOF6736MZHHPNUB4XF36XVESI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660739819119},"type":"text","content":"And because those are just two of the major programs run through those departments, the number of voucher holders who can’t find housing in Georgia is likely even higher, program officials say."},{"_id":"REGPQST4MBBU3FDC6M7D4GNGZE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660942614560},"type":"text","content":"The program through the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities has issued 728 vouchers for fiscal year 2022 but only 236 have been used. The Department of Community Affairs did not provide its overall numbers for vouchers issued and used."},{"_id":"TINXI5HIK5BUVJQGCV6GFP3DQI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660157867392},"type":"text","content":"During his testimony Aug. 4 before the Senate study commission on unsheltered homelessness, DCA Commissioner Christopher said, “These people are effectively homeless. I don’t know if they’re sleeping on somebody’s couch or if they are sleeping on the street.”"},{"_id":"B3K5CVV6UBGDFLA5N23RVZMPGI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660579670492},"type":"text","content":"Lawmakers and experts sitting on the committee said they were baffled by how ineffective these voucher programs have been."},{"_id":"OCXD4I3ZXZH4DNGPPF5EJ4RSB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660579670493},"type":"text","content":"Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain, one of the committee experts, said, “We’ve got sitting on the table for a program that doesn’t work and that isn’t being used.”"},{"_id":"3QZH7R3NQ5GZTNJIRSP2RCKRBQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660157867396},"type":"text","content":"Housing experts say the issue with vouchers is multi-layered. Landlords in Georgia are not required by law to accept them. There’s also the red tape. Landlords may not want to deal with the steps that are mandated when accepting vouchers."},{"_id":"3QYWAJD5L5AZZJIMRGADUW7G2Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660575996924},"type":"text","content":"Dan Immergluck, a professor at Georgia State University who studies housing, said it’s becoming clear in this competitive housing market where people are willing to pay high rents, some landlords would prefer not to deal with vouchers at all."},{"_id":"EDOVQNG2LJER7AURAUM2DVYQIM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660675037176},"type":"text","content":"There are also the factors that are unspoken. Racial discrimination is a leading reason for rejecting tenants, said Immergluck. While a landlord legally cannot reject a tenant based on race, they can reject applicants based on their source of income. Renting to low-income residents can also carry a stigma that landlords might worry will discourage other middle-class renters."},{"_id":"QFLLCS43LNECNAVACC4G5L5XWU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660654237543},"type":"text","content":"“Racism is a big one, and classism, the idea of we don’t want poor people in our buildings, especially luxury, high rise apartments,” he said."},{"_id":"UYC5BCLM7VFKVEH6NVT5NZMUHA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660669974491},"type":"text","content":"Housing experts say that landlord discrimination against voucher holders has been an issue since the tenant-based assistance program was created in the 1970s and was known as “Section 8″ housing. What has changed since then is the soaring price of rent. The payment standards used to calculate the value of housing vouchers have not kept pace with the increasing market rents, particularly after the start of the pandemic."},{"_id":"BHE4HZANNVFEBPK2EHVCUAIBSI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660573952698},"type":"text","content":"It wasn’t supposed to be this way, at least in Atlanta."},{"_id":"PQVSBKVSURFSVCV7V6PV2JYWLE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660669974493},"type":"text","content":"In 2020, the Atlanta City Council became the first local government in Georgia to pass a law prohibiting discrimination against housing applicants using housing vouchers. The non-profit organization, Poverty & Race Research Action Council, estimates that at least 17 states and over 100 cities or counties have approved such measures."},{"_id":"REX5J2IHGFACFFTP5UTIJ3IJBE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660577600437},"type":"text","content":"But Atlanta’s ordinance ultimately didn’t work, Immergluck said. The state’s housing statute, which does not mandate that landlords accept these vouchers, supersedes any city ordinance."},{"_id":"MNBMDBN2FRAQTLHQEU6M4VO25I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660577600438},"type":"text","content":"The consequences are tangible, and can even impact low-income renters who have secured housing. Earlier this month, the Atlanta Civic Circle obtained documents showing how several voucher holders in the Old Fourth Ward are in jeopardy of losing their leases after new owners took over their properties."},{"_id":"EGSNBQF7IVFR3OYNC7LDDWVRIU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660596901331},"type":"text","content":"Adding to the voucher difficulties, rents have steadily risen in Georgia, displacing low-income residents. The Atlanta Regional Commission estimates that from 2014 to 2019, metro Atlanta lost 60,000 rental units that cost less than $1,250 a month."},{"_id":"F66RBAAXSJEPVB3VPKZN7V2DKU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660577600439},"type":"text","content":"It’s not all bad news for vouchers, though."},{"_id":"CT4YOKTAYFCFLOM7JLHOOAGPSA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660161720263},"type":"text","content":"Maxwell Ruppersburg, the director of the office of Supportive Housing for the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, said they’ve actually increased the number of people who have vouchers and are finding housing, by making it one of the department’s top priorities."},{"_id":"JQBHKWVUKVAWHJZ35Q3G5Q2ZPQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660579670507},"type":"text","content":"The department has worked to find more landlords who will accept vouchers, invested more in services to help people with disabilities navigate the housing process, and hired a landlord relations manager. State officials have also created a new landlord incentive, offering up to $750 to pay for administrative costs associated with mandated housing safety inspections and paperwork, and also insurance of up to $1,000 for any damages that might occur at the properties."},{"_id":"3PH5DQPCU5HJ5HJGN2HLY4G2JY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660161720266},"type":"text","content":"But even that program, which caters to people with disabilities, still has hundreds of people who haven’t been able to convert their vouchers into a stable place to live."},{"_id":"HG7IWRXKZVCPBF47E3CCNPAZOA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660161720270},"type":"text","content":"“The market is creating a really untenable environment for vouchers,” Ruppersburg said. “But when people are housed with vouchers, they are very effective, and they are much more cost effective.”"}],"display_date":"2022-08-22T09:34:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-22T09:34:00.430Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-23T17:21:43.914Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{},"subtitle":"Atlanta to make all landlords accept housing vouchers","width":2048,"caption":"The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance by a vote of 13-2 on Monday, to ban landlords from rejecting vouchers as payment for affordable housing units. The photo shows a box of applications for housing vouchers. John Spink jspink@ajc.com John Spink jspink@ajc.com","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/W2GNQXIP7X2XK75DEKU6Q5XD6E.jpg","height":1365}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/some-georgians-with-housing-vouchers-say-landlords-wont-rent-to-them/BCAHWDEAMBBINMI62YRLPMQOEQ/","_id":"BCAHWDEAMBBINMI62YRLPMQOEQ"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434793},"type":"text","content":"Despite the summer heat, July is often the month when metro Atlanta’s housing market goes from spring’s full boil to a simmer."},{"_id":"XATVU2YTMFCYPEMGTHJ45RCFBM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660915583878},"type":"text","content":"But rising interest rates, high prices and the usual summer slowdown combined to throw a chill into the housing market at the height of the summer this year, according to a report from Re/Max."},{"_id":"MAPIZHKTUFCNDJKDWKMM4R43F4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660915583879},"type":"text","content":"Sales dropped 26% in July compared to the same month a year ago, and the 8,225 homes that traded hands in July was down 15% compared to June."},{"_id":"DP4MDX46SNDMXE2Z3GSATYAOB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434794},"type":"text","content":"And after several years of sometimes rapid increases, the median sales price of a home fell from $402,000 in June to $395,000 in July, the first monthly decline since late 2019."},{"_id":"R2S3LNI3KBFBFBAWEUFXH6GJ4Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434796},"type":"text","content":"“We are seeing a shift in metro Atlanta’s real estate market,” said Kristen Jones, broker and owner of Re/Max Around Atlanta. “Many buyers are no longer competing with dozens of other offers.”"},{"_id":"THP22OIW35FTVKH52ZMY2EKYXM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434797},"type":"text","content":"With fewer buyers bidding, there’s less pressure upward on prices, especially among more expensive homes."},{"_id":"KQRP55TAXNFEBGPHFJNY6AZM3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434798},"type":"text","content":"That doesn’t mean homes in metro Atlanta are all that affordable. The median sales price in July was still more than 17% higher than the same month a year earlier. But a few months ago, that comparison was running above 20%, according to Re/Max."},{"_id":"G457LX6OARDIFPHHRWQOIIZWQ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660915583885},"type":"text","content":"July’s moderation comes as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates to temper inflation, which has triggered forecasts for softness in housing markets in Atlanta and across the U.S. But Atlanta housing experts said there are multiple factors at play in July’s report."},{"level":3,"_id":"QNUKV2NIR5CJHI7AET2N5LZ27Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434802},"type":"header","content":"‘They have not adapted’"},{"_id":"K43TBYRFDFAANMQUPRKR6W3BDI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660915583887},"type":"text","content":"After several years of rapid and robust price increases, many Atlanta area homeowners were too ambitious when they listed their property, setting the price too high. Some of those higher-priced homes are not selling, Jones said."},{"_id":"ZN6ZRONS3BFO3CGHSQQDZZFDPI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434803},"type":"text","content":"“Homes that are priced correctly continue to sell fast,” she said. “However, many sellers are overpricing right now — they have not adapted to the shift.”"},{"_id":"22Q7IARO3VDBHNK33B3DJA7H7Y","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"EE7QTEK2UNHLXDKUBBBTBOVPFI"},"type":"raw_html","content":""},{"_id":"QABH4LVKTVBCZLZF6QOD4UXFJQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434804},"type":"text","content":"Some of the decline in the median price is explained by the mix of homes sold. If there are proportionally more lower-priced homes sold, the median declines. Scott Trubey/scott.trubey@ajc.com.","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtitle":"Metro Atlanta home sales cool in July","width":4032,"_id":"ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/kqJ6fGF4jizEs-K6ai65xCBmJmU/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI.jpg","owner":"scott.trubey@ajc.com","comments":,"keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/kqJ6fGF4jizEs-K6ai65xCBmJmU/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI.jpg","takenOn":"2022-08-19T14:14:00Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/kqJ6fGF4jizEs-K6ai65xCBmJmU/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/SpC9Kvjts4ApGcRYn3P2L6oIg_k/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZJPT6HGRRRGVZHHMOXBL65M2BI.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"DunwoodyHouse.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":,"_id":"CWOQRXMNKFETXA25G3CLTSRTJE"},"created_date":"2022-08-19T14:15:01Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-19T14:15:01Z","height":3024,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"VJMG6MUPFFCZFJXCQJBLFA6TOI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434801},"type":"text","content":"Sales among the highest third in metro Atlanta are down 19.5% from a year ago. In the lowest third, sales are down 2.4%, according to Zillow."},{"_id":"2CGHL7JVLNHXDMG6HZTIEVJORA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660860311963},"type":"text","content":"“The most competition right now is for the least-expensive homes, said Nicole Bachaud, senior economist at Zillow. “Homes are staying on the market longer. Buyers are waiting in the wings to resume their search, if and when prices relax a bit.”"},{"level":3,"_id":"AG46EMGWDBFTJOTR3PPBXSXICA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660915583893},"type":"header","content":"Inventory low but growing"},{"_id":"QABH4LVKTVBCZLZF6QOD4UXFJQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434804},"type":"text","content":"Many experts have been predicting a retreat in housing since the Federal Reserve started lifting short-term interest rates late last year. That campaign, aimed at taming inflation, helped push mortgage rates higher, which in turn, made borrowing more expensive for homebuyers who don’t pay cash."},{"_id":"4UDOX2ZP2RGZ5LDHC72J3EFSSI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434805},"type":"text","content":"But the average 30-year mortgage rate peaked at 5.81% in late June and dipped in July, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., which backs millions of loans."},{"_id":"TUNECQDUM5BGXI2RI6Y2BY366I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434806},"type":"text","content":"So the rate by itself doesn’t explain July’s market, said James Hamby, broker and owner of Southern Classic Realtors, which handles transactions across the state. Instead, the drop-off in sales among higher priced homes came because sellers had grown too accustomed to having the upper hand, he said."},{"_id":"LRO6TT4YZNFBXHDK4CQ34QZ3EM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434807},"type":"text","content":"The shift in balance between buyers and sellers has more impact than the rising in mortgages, Hamby said."},{"_id":"6LVQDQFEZFG6ND7RPJRY6H5PVQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660915583898},"type":"text","content":"“I think right now, with a super strong sellers’ market, I think sellers are listing for more than their property is worth,” he said. “It’s supply and demand more than interest rates.”"},{"_id":"LUW6ECHERFFL3E6RDCI6WUSJJ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434808},"type":"text","content":"For years — even before the pandemic — the expanding number of wannabe buyers has been outpacing growth in the pool of homes listed for sale. That imbalance has made for an auction-like atmosphere around many homes, which fueled price increases."},{"_id":"NHK7CGBRXFFSVM7KDR4HUSZM34","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434809},"type":"text","content":"Inventory — that is, the number of homes listed for sale — is still at historically low levels, but it’s been rising. Last month, inventory was 20% higher than in June and 49% above a year earlier, Re/Max said."},{"_id":"HN3AT2JQ55HWZDWPFIVVYUXAOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434810},"type":"text","content":"The balance between potential buyers and sellers has changed, and that changes the way transactions happen and the eventual sales price, said Allison Kloster of Home Real Estate."},{"_id":"7NWKGHBYXJBDJGK3YJ2RC4ICNE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434811},"type":"text","content":"“I do feel like the frenzy is gone,” she said. “Now, if you see a house and there are two or three offers – well, that’s reasonable.”"},{"_id":"GBOMUIOKOFCLDFIFYQKNGT4XBI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660826434812},"type":"text","content":"Metro Atlanta’s fall in sales, while dramatic, was nowhere near the sharpest drop nationally. Sales in Houston, San Diego and Miami fell more than 40%, compared to a year ago."},{"_id":"54FBSBRW6FHVVMMY36FMDCVRCE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"HUNTVLVMSVB57IXBV43K22TUME"},"type":"divider"},{"level":3,"_id":"ZPGYPTIH4VDZ5BRME4FLVAHWBI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204264},"type":"header","content":"Metro Atlanta housing market, July 2022"},{"_id":"UPPGXSKYKNB5RHWKCVOYLMNT2Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204265},"type":"text","content":"Homes sold: 8,225"},{"_id":"PPR44KRJSVF27L5BIDHT77UEQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204266},"type":"text","content":"Sales compared to year ago: down 26%"},{"_id":"M6GKZCSUAVCVNBJMWWHVOBM2LM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204267},"type":"text","content":"Median price of home sold: $395,000"},{"_id":"X4GOWIFKOVENBO4L7RL5CV3VUU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204268},"type":"text","content":"Median price, compared to year ago: up 17.2%"},{"_id":"YK46IGAKYFHCBKVVY4OQTG77CM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204269},"type":"text","content":"Median price, compared to June: down 1.7%"},{"_id":"7NA6XDRDOBA3FBCZVOWDUCPHFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204270},"type":"text","content":"Number of homes listed for sale, compared to June: up 20%"},{"_id":"BDGJJT2T5BFOHLYC32OPSQ5VXE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204271},"type":"text","content":"Number of homes listed for sale, compared to year ago: up 49%"},{"_id":"5NCRFQFIG5F6TNBNV3WLMBKZOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204272},"type":"text","content":"Share of home listings whose price was reduced: 20.3%."},{"_id":"3A3L5IINZBBHNIHEUJAOHLXUDU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204273},"type":"text","content":"Mortgage payment on average new purchase: $2,184 a month"},{"_id":"I2RSRCHWOVGE3CUCYPPVZB5XMI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204274},"type":"text","content":"Change in mortgage payment since 2019: up 85.2%"},{"_id":"DOMZHIDJFRB3TLNTAPLOLGBSIM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204275},"type":"text","content":"Sources: Re/Max, Zillow, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Bank"},{"_id":"UGD7HDIGPJG7DNOSYPDJ7FBMNA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204276},"type":"text","content":"-----------------------------------------"},{"_id":"NLMFFL2ILFFO3HVYEU6GYTIUZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204277},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"DT52I4CRCNA4BB6HPFAKWE3NBM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204278},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"74UI6LAZ4FDS7FCWJDLFRVZOSQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204279},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"Q6TYMUJ3SJE4VBIPACBRTPOFL4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660923204280},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-19T15:35:12.840Z","headlines":{"basic":"Metro Atlanta housing market cools in The number of buyers continues to far out-pace the supply of listings, but the competition for homes became a little less fierce by mid-summer. The organization used its Beltline Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help Invest Atlanta contribute $2 million toward the development, which marked its financial closing this month."},{"_id":"573LCR2S35AV5EEQVL7ZXFGGJ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276294},"type":"text","content":"For the next 65 years, 28 of the units will be priced at or below 50% of the metropolitan area’s median income, which is $48,200 for a family of four, according to Beltline officials. The Atlanta Housing Authority and Partners for HOME is partnering with the apartment community to designate six of those units as permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness."},{"_id":"JGMMGURU25CS3IX3X5GOHWA22I","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"FXKGI2YKY5A4PMCU4AU2I3UMW4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Atlanta ends longstanding Peoplestown housing, flooding dispute","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/atlanta-ends-longstanding-peoplestown-housing-flooding-dispute/GLPNNICKBFAQJDA4BUYRMS4JUE/"},{"_id":"573LCR2S35AV5EEQVL7ZXFGGJ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276296},"type":"text","content":"Additionally, 20 other units will be available at or below 60% of the metropolitan area’s median income, which is $57,840 for a family of four, according to Invest Atlanta. The remaining 10 apartments will be available at market rate rents, the Beltline announced."},{"_id":"JGLYMAWJ7NFANPLCZGGY2RZS5Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276297},"type":"text","content":"“We’re so excited about this new development that will provide needed housing and long-term affordability to people in this Beltline-adjacent community, just steps from the Oakland City MARTA Station in Capitol View,” Atlanta Beltline President & CEO Clyde Higgs said in a statement."},{"_id":"UJN2C7TFNBCBBJHOMIYF72M24Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276298},"type":"text","content":"The building, named 1055 Arden, will have 2,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space that could serve as a restaurant or grocery. Amenities will include a community room with a kitchen, gym, business center with computer stations, garden, arts and crafts room, laundry room, a gazebo with picnic area and green space."},{"_id":"CECWDM4E25EHBM6PGZVZFS2FGI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"GZ7G5TQ5AJEJXAZABSGP3ZCO4I"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Atlanta City Council OKs more funding to support Forest Cove tenants","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/atlanta-city-council-oks-more-funding-to-support-forest-cove-tenants/ESCUKUAULRHVXF72SZJJ5S5IB4/"},{"_id":"S7NF5Z43VFE7BABBWY72DC7HHM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276300},"type":"text","content":"Construction is scheduled to begin in a few weeks and is expected to be completed in 18 months, officials said."},{"_id":"645OJXDTWZDGTIZODCOUM6NNAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276301},"type":"text","content":"The Beltline wants to build 5,600 affordable units within the Beltline tax allocation district, and nearly 3,000 have been created or are in the pipeline. Higgs said in a statement that the Beltline is 56% of the way toward their 2030 goal of creating more affordable housing."},{"_id":"ZBWLCSIRUFCBPGAM2TKTKVDU54","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660851276302},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, meanwhile, wants to create or preserve 20,000 affordable units in eight years. According to the Dickens administration, he has already supported the development or opening of nearly 1,500 affordable homes since taking office in January. He’s also committing $65.7 million toward Atlanta’s housing agenda."}],"display_date":"2022-08-19T14:38:27.743Z","headlines":{"basic":"New Beltline project in southwest Atlanta to include affordable housing"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-19T14:38:27.743Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","parent":{"default":"/neighborhoods"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/neighborhoods","name":"Intown Atlanta","description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/neighborhoods","default":"/neighborhoods","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/neighborhoods","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","site_title":"City of Atlanta News and APS School News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Intown Atlanta"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Intown Atlanta","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"SectionMap":1159,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2006,"ComposerNav":1064}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-20T08:01:53.018Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtitle":"1055 Arden","width":1024,"caption":"Rendering of 1055 Arden, a Prestwick Companies Capitol View Project. (Atlanta Beltline) "},{"_id":"3ERJRAE6IZAWJKEI27DJUQUFGU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"The south metro Atlanta community is looking at making it illegal to hold parties at short-term rentals, to have more than one-car per bedroom in houses dedicated to the sector and to implement licenses and fees."},{"_id":"PCA2ICX6EBCD7BM4BOMO6OLY7A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"In an effort to avoid large corporations buying multiple houses to turn into short-term rentals, the county also is considering limiting how many houses a homeowner can put on the short-term rental market."},{"_id":"S6HAFCD2AFGKVBEVLG7KANXWZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"“At this time the Henry County code ordinances does not address and regulate short-term rentals,” county planner Kenta Lanham told the Henry Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday. “Right now it is sort of a free-for-all. We are hoping to address that with this ordinance.”"},{"_id":"HCHQ5FKRMVACPL67SF37Y7GCEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"A growing number of municipalities in the metro area have created ordinances to oversee short-term rentals, including Atlanta, East Point, Smyrna, Stockbridge and Hall County. Their numbers have grown as residents in communities with large numbers of short-term properties have complained about noise, parties and parking issues."},{"_id":"6YFPKKVW7JBYZGFHENAS7CW2K4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Several Henry residents supported an ordinance Wednesday during a public hearing, saying that short-term rentals in their communities had become nuisances. "},{"_id":"B3QEG2WDR5ACLNT4UL5EKWIQV4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Henry leaders emphasized that they are at the beginning of discussions on an ordinance governing short-term rentals and that Wednesday’s presentation for discussion-only. They did not say if or when a formal ordinance would come before the board for adoption. "},{"_id":"MBVOZUOMWVHGFPTKVHVNR7YJUY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":" "},{"_id":"RSBL46X23JD5ZDR2CUXRDGG3NU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"6TNRDXWGAZE4HOYKNPD534K7JY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-19T12:57:31.062Z","headlines":{"basic":"Henry considering short-term rental ordinance for county"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-19T12:57:31.062Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-20T08:01:38.694Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{},"subtitle":"Milton opposes bill barring short-term rental bans","width":800,"caption":"Henry County is considering creating an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals.","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/EV72WMSVMCRFEJIOD2SPXS55TE.jpg","height":530}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/henry-considering-short-term-rental-ordinance-for-county/BJ5JQIAKM5F6TG32ZLVCLAU7SQ/","_id":"BJ5JQIAKM5F6TG32ZLVCLAU7SQ"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1593363326958},"type":"text","content":"The city of Atlanta laid out its case on Thursday for why it wants to see the court close down a southwest Atlanta gas station it calls a “safe haven for crime.”"},{"_id":"LIEPU6ANSZEQFGRMY2G3PWNAGM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552947},"type":"text","content":"During a five-hour-long nuisance hearing in the Atlanta Municipal Court, city prosecutors urged the city’s chief judge to declare the Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Adamsville neighborhood a public nuisance, under a provision in the city’s code that was just strengthened last year to crack down on negligent property owners."},{"_id":"5CLV57L7TNEUBODLAQOSKEPS4M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552948},"type":"text","content":"“They’re not trying to help themselves. ... APD cannot be their personal security guard,” Deputy Solicitor Erika Smith said during her closing argument, adding that the property ranked No. 1 in the city for crime among gas stations and convenience stores. “Let them know the city of Atlanta cares about Adamsville. Shut them down.”"},{"_id":"Y5DNRY57H5AOZJTCPHE2RYZVJM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552949},"type":"text","content":"The owners and operators of the gas station and convenience store, meanwhile, argued the city could not prove that their actions caused crime to occur, and that closing the gas station would only cause lawlessness to go elsewhere in the community."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"imageId":null,"caption":"Councilwoman Andrea Boone rallies her constituents during a protest against a gas station in her neighborhood on Wednesday. Boone testified in court Thursday morning.","source":{"system":"photo center","edit_url":"","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"type":"image","version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM.jpeg","usage_instructions":null,"licensable":false,"subtitle":"Neighbors rallying together to get local gas station shut down","ingestImageToAnglerfish":true,"width":1280,"photographer":null,"_id":"6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/fCa_b5JNHY-r4MsCGV_s28pFuqE/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM.jpeg","comments":,"keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/fCa_b5JNHY-r4MsCGV_s28pFuqE/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM.jpeg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM.jpeg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/fCa_b5JNHY-r4MsCGV_s28pFuqE/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM.jpeg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/M0S1LRjx-UFlyW7h6ZOcG0UzIwI/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6D3IB37HHBGFTCSQBYZ3EQ5OQM.jpeg","version":0,"originalName":"t_0346161891d34ae89e0c3e89b520ba19_name_t_9b9592979703499aaac78d63e1c52482_name_6PP_NUISANCE_CITGO_ATL_PKG_frame_2334.jpeg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"UIMI4YALBBCWRPERETLUZXQA2A"},"created_date":"2022-08-17T23:44:31Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-17T23:44:31Z","slug":"Neighbors rallying together to get local gas station shut down","height":720},{"_id":"TKVFC562WFGXTGYOLE5MF6Q7EI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552951},"type":"text","content":"Chief Judge Christopher Portis is expected to release a ruling on the case in the next month. If he declares that a nuisance exists, there are several steps he can order the owner and operator to take, including closing. The defendants could still choose to appeal that ruling."},{"_id":"SHBSEBO4CFGIDNID7E6THEGLCU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552952},"type":"text","content":"In the meantime, the City Council is continuing to debate whether to further strengthen its nuisance code to make it easier for the city to shut down businesses that have been deemed a nuisance twice within two years. The issue has been central to conversations around public safety since the pandemic, when former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms put a focus on tackling problem properties, ranging from clubs to gas stations to apartment complexes."},{"_id":"JT33MGKABFEDHLBQPIE2X27OSI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"7IJYQIRIONAAXBRJBW6534QI5U"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"SW Atlanta community rallies against violent crime at Adamsville gas station","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/crime/sw-atlanta-community-rallies-against-violent-crime-at-adamsville-gas-station/SLGOJTKMZVF5TPNFY4MCR3CWLE/"},{"_id":"6WLO4WO7FBGNXELTXM6NNPNBTI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552954},"type":"text","content":"While the police department keeps a lengthy internal list of properties it’s keeping an eye on, only a handful have made it before the court for a formal hearing in the last two years. The Citgo at 3657 M.L.K. Jr. Dr. is one of those properties."},{"_id":"AY6OJKO2DZGHXCKMINFQKDV4Z4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552955},"type":"text","content":"The land is owned by a local family that has had the property for decades. They lease it to a company, Arrowest Inc., that runs and manages operations at the Citgo, which is open 24/7."},{"_id":"3QDXBUYEPZEBNFFCTURDEDSDSU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552956},"type":"text","content":"Dozens of local community members attended the hearing and heard testimony from 14 Atlanta police officers and investigators who described crimes they have responded to at the Citgo over the past three years — including shootings, a stabbing and a homicide in early 2020. One after another, the officers testified that the business did not have on-site, private security when the crimes occurred."},{"_id":"ZSWKB2MT2NCZVIQT4GC23P66KA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552957},"type":"text","content":"Kelly Collier, the former commander for Zone 1, where the gas station is located, said police made 62 arrests at the Citgo in 2021. Maj. Reginald Moorman, the current Zone 1 commander, said there have been 394 calls for police service there."},{"_id":"MO6O6MWSOZHTHBE6DDALHIMVGI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552958},"type":"text","content":"“It’s a challenge on my manpower,” he said."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"copyright":"Atlanta Journal-Constitution","address":{},"caption":"Members of the Adamsville community gather to rally against violent crime at the Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr in Atlanta on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com) A manager for the gas station testified that private security was hired in recent weeks — because the Citgo was hit with the nuisance action."},{"_id":"RU3HVPHYZBGTZGPYOA6FYG5KFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552961},"type":"text","content":"Attorney Mike Bowers, who represents the business, argued that crime occurs elsewhere, and closing the business won’t necessarily solve the problem."},{"_id":"N2WCBWPKINDG5NVEF7A7P6SS3A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552962},"type":"text","content":"“The obligation to ensure there’s no crime is on (the police), not my client,” said Bowers, who also served as the state’s attorney general from 1981 to 1997. “The city is asking for us to become vigilantes.”"},{"_id":"ALQW7JU4QJFBXCHNATIRVYG7EA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660859552963},"type":"text","content":"Officers and community members said loitering is constant at the gas station, and they have seen open drug deals take place. City Councilwoman Andrea Boone, who represents the area, testified that the business “has caused so much anguish” in the community. ‘It has become a warzone.”"}],"display_date":"2022-08-19T11:15:39.335Z","headlines":{"basic":"In rare nuisance hearing, city pushes to close SW Atlanta gas station"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-19T11:15:39.335Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Local","description":"County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com) In addition to focusing on international affairs, the office will also connect the city’s departments with its counterparts nationally and internationally to address local issues and exchange best practices."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to the United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Thursday. (Photo via City of Atlanta)","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtitle":"Dickens Geneva","width":3500,"_id":"6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/73Xw9l-xfzaQCzF67pRud5hqQPw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE.jpg","owner":"joseph.capelouto@ajc.com","comments":,"keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/73Xw9l-xfzaQCzF67pRud5hqQPw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE.jpg","takenOn":"2022-08-11T15:14:02Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/73Xw9l-xfzaQCzF67pRud5hqQPw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/AuITliFFayOSOOjhJ7VXI9gDwwM/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/6ZV7ECDWUZBHHICEDB4LK2L5PE.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"Geneva 1.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":,"_id":"LJNAXWGOMJBLHMYYRGEKYO4HLY"},"created_date":"2022-08-15T01:10:02Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-15T01:10:02Z","height":2329,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"WPZMM5EDQZBQDEH5BXTTP2A6NM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660842337052},"type":"text","content":"Cities such as New York and Los Angeles have similar international affairs offices, according to the council’s ordinance, but the Atlanta’s new executive office is also the latest visible expansion of the mayor’s input on city affairs. In her last year as mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms created the office of equity, diversity, and inclusion, and she also created the office of violence reduction. Dickens is currently working with the council to create a nightlife division office to address nuisance businesses, as well."},{"_id":"DSS4QTJ7DRCWJO5EQLK2VW4TPY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660842337053},"type":"text","content":"On Sept. 17, the new office is partnering with the Georgia Council for International Visitors to host the 39th annual Consular Ball, which honors the Georgia Consular Corps and Atlanta’s international community."},{"_id":"MIKUV7PN3BHFVDJOGO6LPBWVFU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660842337054},"type":"text","content":"Earlier this month, Dickens traveled to the United Nations offices in Geneva, Switzerland, as part of a U.S. delegation to contribute to a presentation on eliminating racial discrimination. He also became a co-chair of the Truman Center for National Policy’s new Task Force on City and State Diplomacy in February."}],"display_date":"2022-08-18T17:10:39.886Z","headlines":{"basic":"Atlanta Mayor Dickens creates Office of International and Immigrant Affairs"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-18T17:10:39.886Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","parent":{"default":"/neighborhoods"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/neighborhoods","name":"Intown Atlanta","description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/neighborhoods","default":"/neighborhoods","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/neighborhoods","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","site_title":"City of Atlanta News and APS School News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Intown Atlanta"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Intown Atlanta","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"SectionMap":1159,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2006,"ComposerNav":1064}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-19T08:02:34.631Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtitle":"Dickens","width":2464,"caption":"Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to the City Council on Monday, Aug. 8. (Photo via Atlanta City Council Office of Communications) All the while, the city detention facility has sat basically empty."},{"_id":"GJRFKTUXPFHDTFSNM3MITZCHXM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412612},"type":"text","content":"The 11-story city building is only a short-term fix for Fulton’s overwhelming jail population, but county staff say it’s still needed. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sought to close the detention center and pushed back on Labat’s requests to lease beds there. But the new mayoral administration means new opportunity."},{"_id":"BEDQTQ5YWNBO3H2COPIUBJYYLI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412613},"type":"text","content":"When he took over in January 2021, Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat said he needed additional space to treat inmates in a more humane way. Labat used to run the Atlanta City Detention Center."},{"_id":"MXUW2ZURVJDSXFPTD6JWRBV2B4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412614},"type":"text","content":"“If you care about just people in general, you would want to do something to relieve this situation,” said Commissioner Natalie Hall."},{"_id":"4PDTQUCUYJGR7IKGRPSO2OE22U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412615},"type":"text","content":"Someone in the crowd responded from their seat, yelling: “Then let them go.”"},{"_id":"XND25PTAJNBIZEQGGAKLR7MN3Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412616},"type":"text","content":"In response to that argument, local organizer Devin Barrington-Ward after the vote told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “If you cared about people, you’d implement bail reform.”"},{"_id":"RXOPITE7L5AADDCCK6BANUJYSQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412617},"type":"text","content":"There are currently 2,673 people charged with felonies sitting in the Fulton jail, said Labat’s chief of staff, Amelia Joiner. But those pushing against the jail and the lease say there needs to be more research into whether certain inmates are dangerous, or are being held on low-dollar bonds because they can’t pay."},{"_id":"SENYZKHOJZE43CVACLJORVIRIY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412618},"type":"text","content":"Activists, some of whom waited seven hours to speak at Wednesday’s meeting, argue that more beds means more people behind bars as a result of an unjust justice system."},{"_id":"OSLYN2DXXVGYZFMT5D2Z4JGSIY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412619},"type":"text","content":"“The haste to move forward with this lease is going to waste lives, resources and money,” Barrington-Ward said during public comment. “ ... I’m going to be on the right side of history. Where are y’all going to be?”"},{"_id":"MG2MDBNY6ZHFDP6CJ4D5GFV45Q","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"5GERIE6XMRDZFCXGNAAC7ISKZE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"CATCH UP | In contentious meeting, Atlanta City Council OKs leasing jail beds to Fulton","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/in-contentious-meeting-atlanta-city-council-oks-leasing-jail-beds-to-fulton/VR66V4RFERC4NAL5IF3BSTZXTU/"},{"_id":"J64FUX7M45D2BO5OCG7D5IC7Y4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412621},"type":"text","content":"After a long and contentious meeting Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved the city’s side of the lease — along with an amendment requiring an analysis of the county’s jail population showing the reason for detainees being held and the length of their stay. This “jail population review” was not part of the original deal."},{"_id":"NZI5M2LV2BBJNNHNBQD6L6KDBA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412622},"type":"text","content":"Alton Adams, the county’s head of public safety, called the amendment “a bit of a surprise.” He added that he has the information that was asked for in that amendment."},{"_id":"UFOSQO2DDJDOBKKRRUV5DC6JOQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412623},"type":"text","content":"“A lot of these issues are fundamental issues that create a flawed system, but the jail itself is not what causes that problem. The jail itself is part of a symptom of a bigger issue that we all need to work (on),” he said."},{"_id":"4YLHD2OGBNAXNMDZLMP3YKEQAQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412624},"type":"text","content":"The lease is set to last four years at a price of $50 per inmate per day, with Atlanta also entitled to 65% of the phone and commissary fees."},{"_id":"PLEKLINJNNETZDKFVFCSF57VUE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"MQFQ6UIDOJDX7OEDXBVOSG6HKI"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Atlanta-Fulton jail deal prompts questions, pushback from diversion program","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/atlanta-fulton-jail-deal-prompts-questions-pushback-from-diversion-program/7EYI3GENF5D5TJRL3USWX3QAVQ/"},{"_id":"JSSHBXJOJJCPRLQKYUAKY25FQU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412626},"type":"text","content":"Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said she is worried about this deal being a “cash cow” for Atlanta on the back of Fulton taxpayers."},{"_id":"SBUKHGS6AVE6PCBHEIDBYBWC2Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412627},"type":"text","content":"“What I’m against is a carte blanche for the city of Atlanta and for there to not be review or accountability to make sure this is very short-term,” she said."},{"_id":"64TV5TPT7REXZCBCGTRG5ZPVYE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412628},"type":"text","content":"Adams said part of the lease stipulates that any inmate at the detention center after the four years will cost Fulton taxpayers $150 per person per day."},{"_id":"T5SSWZBGWRBTDCU3DL4CXE547Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412629},"type":"text","content":"“We have no incentive to prolong this. It’s not cheap,” Adams said."},{"_id":"L56XYEDEZNDOLFEV3FB5J2H5YY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412630},"type":"text","content":"Also not cheap would be the proposed new Fulton jail, which Labat estimates would cost upwards of $500 million. There’s currently a feasibility study on building the new facility. Adams said he planned to give a preliminary report on the study in September and present the final findings in December."},{"_id":"OH5ZJ4C3PZEMVEJGLC2JS6LCEM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660779412631},"type":"text","content":"In response to the vote affirming the lease, a city spokesperson said: “The City and County will work together to implement the temporary lease agreement in accordance with the legislation passed by the Atlanta City Council and Fulton County Board of Commissioners.”"},{"syndication":{"search":false},"description":{"basic":"Atlanta city detention center could soon house inmates from Fulton County Jail"},"taxonomy":{"primary_site":{"path":"/news","name":"News","_id":"/news","type":"site","version":"0.5.8","primary":true},"sites":,"sections":,"tags":,"primary_section":{"path":"/news","_website":"ajc","name":"News","_id":"/news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0","primary":true},"seo_keywords":},"source":{"system":"WSBTV Videos","name":"WSBTV Videos" Jail","type":"image","version":"0.5.8","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-16-2022/t_26ec4ab8a79a404a8ba384469557e67c_name_t_75c774dde8fd41ae80a581aad851d5be_name_12PP_CITY_JAIL_ATLANTA_PKG_transfer_frame_3877.jpeg"},"subtype":"wsbtv","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-16T17:31:56Z","additional_properties":{"subsection":"News","videoCategory":"wsbtv","workflowStatus":"PUBLISHED","videoId":"62fbce8c17e32751f8b4e218","vertical":false,"embedContinuousPlay":true,"imageResizerUrls":,"advertising":{"playVideoAds":true,"forceAd":false,"allowPrerollOnDomain":false,"enableAutoPreview":false,"autoPlayPreroll":false,"enableServerSideFallback":false,"playAds":false,"enableAdInsertion":false,"videoAdZone":"wpni.video.oodef"},"disableUpNext":false,"videoAdZone":"wpni.video.oodef","platform":"desktop","playVideoAds":true,"playlist":"/news","useVariants":false,"has_published_copy":true,"playlistTags":,"anglerfishArcId":"S5ASUTWQEVDFZJDEJ74UHQV3F4","comments":,"isWire":false,"S5ASUTWQEVDFZJDEJ74UHQV3F4":"08-16-2022/t_26ec4ab8a79a404a8ba384469557e67c_name_t_75c774dde8fd41ae80a581aad851d5be_name_12PP_CITY_JAIL_ATLANTA_PKG_transfer_frame_3877.jpeg","gifAsThumbnail":false,"originalUrl":"https://www.wsbtv.com/video/local-video/atlanta-city-detention-center-could-soon-house-inmates-fulton-county-jail/9a3161d0-a94a-49f6-9d42-da2edbcbbc8e","published":true,"permalinkUrl":"/news/atlanta-city-detention-center-could-soon-house-inmates-from-fulton-county-jail/FUKUFLDHTROWZLVIIY5X7ZZE6Y/","sha1":"9f636ae3e984a9ca8515b7e6017ed2a9c14e8d28","forceClosedCaptionsOn":false,"doNotShowTranscripts":false,"enableAutoPreview":true,"_id":"V7F7Y62HCFDSVIAOBQOWXFJDII"},"last_updated_date":"2022-08-16T17:34:21Z","subtitles":{},"embed_html":"","streams":,"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-city-detention-center-could-soon-house-inmates-from-fulton-county-jail/FUKUFLDHTROWZLVIIY5X7ZZE6Y/","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{},"caption":"Atlanta city detention center could soon house inmates from Fulton County Jail","type":"image","version":"0.5.8","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-16-2022/t_26ec4ab8a79a404a8ba384469557e67c_name_t_75c774dde8fd41ae80a581aad851d5be_name_12PP_CITY_JAIL_ATLANTA_PKG_transfer_frame_3877.jpeg"}},"version":"0.8.0","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"3e59d395-5fd0-4bf7-a39a-761c7f473b4e"},"canonical_website":"ajc","revision":{"published":true},"video_type":"clip","planning":{"scheduling":{}},"display_date":"2022-08-16T17:31:56Z","headlines":{"meta_title":"Atlanta city detention center could soon house inmates from Fulton County Jail","basic":"Atlanta city detention center could soon house inmates from Fulton County Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com Forest Park will play as the visiting team while Morrow will be playing as if on home turf."},{"_id":"CGQL6QK4DRFODDQT7IAQIRBXHU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660783397938},"type":"text","content":"This is the second time the south metro Atlanta school system has altered local football games set for the weekend. The district said earlier in the week it was changing the date and time for two games because of safety concerns surrounding rivalries."},{"_id":"TOB6M3JMYJCP7JHVRAPP7TXWMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660783397939},"type":"text","content":"The match between Lovejoy High School and Mundy’s Mill High School that was planned for Friday will now be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road near Lovejoy High School."},{"_id":"LQVCUCBE6NA6XJEHQVPVWPXIZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660783397940},"type":"text","content":"The North Clayton High School and Riverdale High School football game gets a new time on Saturday. The match will be at noon and will be played at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard adjacent to Charles Drew High School."},{"_id":"P72TGECTT5GA5D6I7NUAY5BSHQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660783397941},"type":"text","content":""},{"_id":"UXRMKRDLSRHRVEEFC7LSWCBNZA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660783397942},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-18T10:32:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Clayton County makes changes to another weekend football game"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-18T10:32:00.225Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-19T08:01:00.747Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"subtitle":"Clayton County Schools moves times for 2 rivalry football games over safety concerns","width":1280,"caption":"Clayton County changing the site of Friday's match between Morrow High School and Forest Park High School.","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/HMW4GKAPA5G2NFP2UH3YFABO6A.jpg","height":720}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/clayton-county-makes-changes-to-another-weekend-football-game/EZXN4IITUZE4PMVM45ETSUEFHU/","_id":"EZXN4IITUZE4PMVM45ETSUEFHU"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1641245644389},"type":"text","content":"UPDATED Aug. 17, 3 p.m.: As of April 18, the Georgia Department of Public Health releases its coronavirus reports once a week on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. The data on this page will follow those weekly updates."},{"_id":"QG2MIY6GZRHETPTUNBOFW2S7KM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1594840737267,"class":},"type":"text","content":"CONFIRMED CASES: 2,182,643 | Note: The DPH reports that starting on March 30 and into the next several days, it expects to clear a backlog of cases from a laboratory that were not previously recorded. DPH noted that the majority of these cases were from December 2021 and January 2022, and do not represent a spike of new cases in late March."},{"_id":"3K523BRNXRFTLBHCAK35WQJC4U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1594840737266,"class":},"type":"text","content":"CONFIRMED DEATHS: 32,735 | This figure does not include additional cases that the DPH reports as suspected COVID-19-related deaths. County is determined by the patient’s residence, when known, not by where they were treated."},{"_id":"XZGMZDITENAS7FKICGW5BXXZR4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1594840737265,"class":},"type":"text","content":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is keeping track of reported coronavirus deaths and cases across Georgia according to the Department of Public Health. See details in the map below. See the DPH’s guide to their data for more information about definitions."},{"_id":"ADX3HAVJ2BGOPOXAWBPD5UUUFM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646862469505},"type":"text","content":"» CORONAVIRUS DASHBOARD: The AJC’s page of real-time charts tracking the virus"},{"_id":"IR5KWGUESRDC5ISVXQFYHN7BJI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"FYOKZLSKXVHMTNR63EENA77YRI"},"type":"raw_html","content":" "},{"_id":"ZYA2KKCTIRETVGHV3JOL6XLJ7A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1649358973681},"type":"text","content":"Aug. 22 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"7I3FQ5EPYFC6BAN7M5GVYDKEEA","type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Researchers release COVID plan for schools based on equity"}]},{"_id":"BAT2Z3533FARRECZ745TAKOWXU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Aug. 19 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"7KCHF2MEHJEBJC46GJQTT6C4PI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"AJC investigation: The battle against COVID-19 in Georgia’s jails"},{"_id":"TQHQZMUHQFEABGPVDI62YJ73WQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Remembering sheriff’s office lives lost during the coronavirus pandemic"},{"_id":"RSPAHJQECNEVRJNJ4PTREFGZIM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Information about COVID-19 in jails is lacking nationwide"}]},{"_id":"IN43SY46WRAU3BGXNCHV5VMBD4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661166011421},"type":"text","content":"Aug. 12 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"2MLPNCQCHBBCPNHNLGYJLHIZ4M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Masks are again optional for Gwinnett schools employees"}]},{"_id":"IH45HWR7XJBHJENDFIGP5AOQ6U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660763289186},"type":"text","content":"Aug. 5 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"V3UIGAPA2VBRHH5E7J3WJMPOHU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia among worst for children’s COVID-19 vaccines"}]},{"_id":"5WNIMU2MNJFIHEY3CX4V3B6VIE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660158123453},"type":"text","content":"Aug. 4 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"IUUCKWRRNFBRZO7JRY6TCPYBC4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Long COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more"}]},{"_id":"5ZGY2IM7BNF77HGAR3KCQQE7SU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1659705488124},"type":"text","content":"July 29 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"EHHTNRITJZANBFAFZII4YOKRGU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Parents may be on their own negotiating COVID this school year"}]},{"_id":"R65N4XF3PVDTBG2MYLATXI4GA4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1659550971492},"type":"text","content":"July 28 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"5HAOZKO4VBHARLNXEOICQHSHRE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Nursing homes in better position to handle new COVID variant"}]},{"_id":"YD4IRG256VCBVEX3UB5AXOQTMU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1659352178184},"type":"text","content":"July 26 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"LJABNGNYGRDZ3DG4QWURVV65SM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Fulton testing wastewater for COVID-19, monkeypox"}]},{"_id":"27XC2UFFWFC4LGFVHGAWHOEDU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1659010206054},"type":"text","content":"July 24 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"EARYH34VI5GYZC5BBL3S4ZD6E4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta’s back in the COVID Red Zone"},{"_id":"EGVTB46N65DDHERJWDWQQBVVJU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia schools open amid COVID, politics and safety concerns"}]},{"_id":"TJSPTUMG5RDQJCWLUAP4OTOCNU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1658950175058},"type":"text","content":"July 22 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"SJQMEU3KWNDHTDKKARXKPAGRYA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID risk triggers staff mask requirement in Gwinnett schools"},{"_id":"CABKJP557BDB5CB6ZF6VIRHGEE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Clayton County to require staff, visitors to wear masks at schools"}]},{"_id":"VTL757WZQJENLDKAMOIPQWYK6I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1658747009775},"type":"text","content":"July 19 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"GRSBLRDJPZGCHD2T45ZZXKSPKI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID-19: Georgia’s summer surge is here"}]},{"_id":"3CHGTI7VBVGSJKOSRI3234CRZE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1658343647732},"type":"text","content":"July 15 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"Z5L64IF4XVG5BA3AKKJIOM7XT4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Vaccine uptake slow as cases among youngest children rise"}]},{"_id":"YKM6TPCX5RCFBEXMYVYCH3662Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1658314231190},"type":"text","content":"July 14 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"XPCKWIO6G5GVPHHZH5WICSC47E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Oglethorpe president: COVID affected mental health of 78% of our students"},{"_id":"RXLHCQJXKVB6HDLOXNZXHDQRR4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Hospitals: Overreliance on travel nurses continues to drive up costs"}]},{"_id":"ZRRE5YCOYJAINLQBFZU2G22TKA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657891049161},"type":"text","content":"July 13 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"3DNE26OZYRBKRF7VLX732ZRJKY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Omicron’s BA.5 spreading quickly in Georgia"}]},{"_id":"3TEPNIHZEFHYPKDYHEF5RXPIAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657738845481},"type":"text","content":"July 7 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"JMLQX4NVVJEUFATIXS3FCUTGDU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia gets $2.4 billion more in COVID-19 relief. How will it be spent?"},{"_id":"WBJ7G5WJHVBDFOVSG4TTTMXMNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate as COVID cases rise"}]},{"_id":"ZWZUTXSCHJHZDAIFR2CBH65RT4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657732069993},"type":"text","content":"June 29 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"74J7JEHUEVETVLG6JDLYLDBCXE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"DeKalb health centers now offering COVID vaccinations for kids under 5"},{"_id":"4DVGHZB2QJBRDONXLQLTUNQX2A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"DeKalb to close COVID testing site in Stonecrest"}]},{"_id":"SZPGNFLWDVGFRLN6VRZDKREXHY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657134246050},"type":"text","content":"June 27 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"ME4P6JGQYJGATOBA742QRIMQRI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Pulse oximeter inaccuracies bring into question equity in health care"}]},{"_id":"AQPB34PSZVFR3C47UCV7DGAVOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1657134246052},"type":"text","content":"June 24 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"BWJPYC4VUNA6TOV6NY45MJO6LU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates lag in Georgia"}]},{"_id":"4442EP62QRHQJFQLVV5WHMUXDI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656529021945},"type":"text","content":"June 17 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"2CVK7537YVGRTOF3UMJD2J2YQQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Still wearing a face mask? Your choice may be influenced by your race"}]},{"_id":"S6X57TYDVZEFHMA6VK6LLYFVY4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656529021947},"type":"text","content":"June 16 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"RM5D2ZMVGNBQBIIEYIUQSRAAG4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia’s pandemic response ranked among the nation’s worst"}]},{"_id":"U4TSAEE3FBDR3PNBLNNUTCUIXA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656529021949},"type":"text","content":"June 15 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"V5VKAP3XD5AHHJOB7RZS5CRVJA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5"}]},{"_id":"WEQ4BJUFABHIHHB2NPRGLNZR3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656529021951},"type":"text","content":"June 14 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"4WW2D3YXVNG5HCW3H7TZF5DLSM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID shots for youngest are almost here. What you need to know"}]},{"_id":"MKWJ4YFDKZBIXNPBVFDZQ6IPIM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1656529021953},"type":"text","content":"June 10 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"ISVTY7TMXRFLXOFDBZRU6YDF3U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"U.S. to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for international travel"}]},{"_id":"WBOKJJLS6REK5BUAFYYAU2B7SI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1655319612288},"type":"text","content":"June 6 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"GFWNGC5YSBAF5HP223R4I6O7ZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Can Novavax’s more traditional vaccine win over skeptics?"}]},{"_id":"BYDYGODNPRBUZNIGPZHCWE5L6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1654714965049},"type":"text","content":"June 3 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"YR6ETVO5NREV3JIWGTX3UXDKMU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta’s COVID-19 risk increases following Memorial Day weekend"},{"_id":"IE73BTW4RJFQNGE2JLB6PUVEOI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"How COVID-19 has affected the youngest Georgians"}]},{"_id":"DLXNIQ3T5FCNTNMV252U576YSA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1654281608604},"type":"text","content":"May 27 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"KLEOQYBPFBGOZGGLZFWX5IFCME","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Long COVID and heart conditions — even mild cases can cause long-term problems"}]},{"_id":"KBLZXA4NOFFOPGBCMWH7PUSQ7Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1654110293860},"type":"text","content":"May 26 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"46KFHW6XDJBLTJ2WCMYWFPCJRQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Delta cutting flights due to staffing, COVID, weather disruptions"}]},{"_id":"TOUVXUCZG5DF3IKIASM73ZOLBY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1653998781110},"type":"text","content":"May 24 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"7HGTC7P2Q5HF5HBRXUADO3TMPM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Summer COVID-19 outbreak begins to take hold in Ga. but case numbers misleading"}]},{"_id":"VBY6JD3KJNENRE7JYXKCWOEC6M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1653574122716},"type":"text","content":"May 19 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"AUTRWY7WKJGSNJGPZ5DJ3WYPIQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"More of the vaccinated and boosted landing in hospital with COVID-19"}]},{"_id":"SB4AJS6ULZFDBN7NVXJAHNNXW4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1653390059453},"type":"text","content":"May 17 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"YOOVSC6XXVGJTEBGBR2MVY3OPI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate for young kids lags behind rest of U.S."}]},{"_id":"UC652OTHEJFMFN2JR3P6V2KGNA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1652900305487},"type":"text","content":"May 10 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"4MWZXQHW3JCXJFT5KGV6QGHIIA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID-19 treatment pills easy to find, but modestly used, in Georgia"}]},{"_id":"N6P4Q3NJGRBHFMPYRZU6MJIUMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1652295091175},"type":"text","content":"May 5 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"VV7SKWBCWVHALEYIGHVYKIYOD4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Decatur schools urges mask wearing again due to uptick in COVID cases"}]},{"_id":"RDRM4GXVGJH37DUBAFXNUAWTWE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1652184244210},"type":"text","content":"April 29 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"VVIJYZWKEBF6XHVMFNMGZSHLAE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"New COVID-19 subvariant emerges in Georgia, prompts surge in New York"},{"_id":"X2XJSQJ6UVCWNOGYG25EKUWI7U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"DeKalb closing one COVID testing site, reducing hours at others"}]},{"_id":"KTZ6JQQVQBDHDJJLL5ZRWAGXFA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1651491149138},"type":"text","content":"April 28 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"XWLZ2H6RFFAHLH7JYN7LVEATD4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID-19 research facility in Brookhaven aims to develop better tests"}]},{"_id":"I74YREQSMJCMNIMU5NOEVN6ERI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1651491149140},"type":"text","content":"April 21 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"LWGNE3ZEZZG3DKSUNFNQRB2VSA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?"}]},{"_id":"NL4KGOIYVJGZ5I5Q72S3OTGEHQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1651084668397},"type":"text","content":"April 19 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"F7DCSSBFNJEY5CNN4WSFQWRSIU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport"}]},{"_id":"ID7SG3MAWJBAXMX43YERCMWF24","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1650481097248},"type":"text","content":"April 18 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"YOPXJ4CF5ZAINO6NMYHDKF7IWA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Does it matter if daily COVID-19 case numbers vanish?"},{"_id":"PFLFVPEOTNC3LKSUQ2LKUSH2CE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Delta ends mask mandate on flights"}]},{"_id":"VQG6U6CG4FHJPCWZ5DPHZKDWAM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1650366854612},"type":"text","content":"April 15 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"YCMUWFRXQNCLLNCDPWBG3AVS4M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia scales back on reporting of COVID-19 data"}]},{"_id":"OW42T7NWWJHOHHIGXGDPY6TEFE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1650049750203},"type":"text","content":"April 12 local update"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"6OONLECTOJG2BFL7COPHMBBF5A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID trends downward in Georgia. Will it stick this time?"}]},{"_id":"AEALTUFFMVGRRP4NWM4CJOK5IE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1649875507430},"type":"text","content":"April 11 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"RTBFWVAZJFEFTE3TIVHNQA3OFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"‘We are not invincible’: COVID-19 victims in Georgia skew younger each wave"}]},{"_id":"AYBOAKHOCVEHVPCU5GAMISSCZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1649701648630},"type":"text","content":"April 7 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"HURR7XA2LVBHLHE4TKX4VCCDMA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"As the nation emerges from pandemic restrictions, some are left behind"},{"_id":"U3HLGYACOJHEPK27BDPZUJJDDQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Ways to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19"}]},{"_id":"RNBFFZDT2BFNFEKMZOUWXW2IMY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1649701648632},"type":"text","content":"April 6 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"GFVEHPRX3ZAM5GNL5NYXTLZQPY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"How do Georgia’s vaccination rates stack up?"}]},{"_id":"ZYA2KKCTIRETVGHV3JOL6XLJ7A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1649358973683},"type":"text","content":"April 1 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"6EQGK7WOKJDMHCUETY6MR62OKA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"State health officials report another backlog of positive COVID-19 cases"}]},{"_id":"32QXFWGDIRA2FOUH774DTPT2QQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1649102509735},"type":"text","content":"March 31 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"E65EHQJXU5F53GA5YTYNJSILDY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Clayton Schools drops mask mandate in response to new Georgia law"}]},{"_id":"ELORYZX4BNEC7NRVAHGZNVYOO4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1648734603052},"type":"text","content":"March 29 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"PGEGITLY4BBZ7C7CHFABIBTEYU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"FDA authorizes more adults to get 2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster"},{"_id":"O72IETCORFFATHEPRNRSUGJZJU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gov. Kemp signs bill letting parents opt kids out of school mask mandates"},{"_id":"U7WA5SUOBVDEVPECL3XHFFNOOU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Bill to ban COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ clears Georgia House"}]},{"_id":"E7ZC367NLJHHXMCHTDUIPDBRBI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1648667473114},"type":"text","content":"March 18 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"3CSNDDJ4JRF7VEW6JUSVVVSNNU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"The next wave? Omicron BA.2 subvariant gains steam in Georgia"}]},{"_id":"H6VPS5GXAVA3FIFK4XL4ERMZ4Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1647975229673},"type":"text","content":"March 14 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"HKP5NCDDDVFCNFTDKCX3JCD4ZI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Health care ‘certificate of need’ system up for scrutiny in Legislature"},{"_id":"3FAEHB5IFJEOVME2XQY2VDBI3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"New economy reshapes Georgia jobs, spending two years into pandemic"}]},{"_id":"25UEWSVVQVCIPH7IGFYHTZ27S4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1624388175793},"type":"text","content":"March 11 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"DNG7HDAQ3ZDIVNNCLEGIQXMJ7E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia health department stops weekly COVID-19 reporting for schools"},{"_id":"AESC7KZR25HULC227KVD2V2544","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Legislature debates pandemic science without state scientist"}]},{"_id":"6OYBF5CFIRA6BJDF337CDOGBJY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1647285910042},"type":"text","content":"March 7 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"26UKP4RHGRFMLOZFBABCPU76QE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Cupid repeals COVID emergency protocols in Cobb County"}]},{"_id":"45GEFNOLSNEIVLOUXY5G2F3R7E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646683819118},"type":"text","content":"March 4 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"XQSUU7YCTZGANPXSPN2IP5XKRA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia’s confirmed pandemic deaths pass 30,000"},{"_id":"2MIQCXOT7VFDVI55NKWWQ4MNJA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Bill banning COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ clears Georgia Senate"}]},{"_id":"EEX5BDBVMBBLPLEJMKLAXKBQNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646423204521},"type":"text","content":"March 3 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"6NFRDU4TL5BBREMYPY5BZOJT3Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Last metro Atlanta city ends mask mandate"}]},{"_id":"QNHJOGXFLND2THNIWIBLZRM4KY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646337124513},"type":"text","content":"March 2 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"HLESSLW7ERCE3IL3CDBQLEHVBM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gwinnett County schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics in March"}]},{"_id":"WNWCVHNSBVFABHGOCNWH25SRC4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646332035421},"type":"text","content":"March 1 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"N53YFAEAN5DIBFZQ43E77KE37M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"In Decatur, mask mandate may fall before masks do"},{"_id":"OHG5CGYNQRHP7B2YBELRDHQDAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Mask mandate lifted on Atlanta Public Schools’ buses"},{"_id":"4JGK57GF5FCHXAK3Z2PVSZXFSY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"DeKalb County School District ends mask mandate"}]},{"_id":"YD6LBDQHCZDV5JYNQ7KNBEVS7E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646167061939},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 27 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"QQND725VHRG5THO7EIIIEJSZNA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Metro schools ease mask mandates after CDC’s latest guidelines"},{"_id":"AQFBL6NIEZHOPLWAIWQJ6CUMD4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"How to find CDC’s new COVID guidelines for your area in Georgia"}]},{"_id":"7SFG52JFEFHFZOZ2QFSNPEPEDI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646052667963},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 26 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"776KPVWMYZGL7KOKPLVTMUVHIE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Nearly half of Georgia has not been fully vaccinated"},{"_id":"4VDCCBTYZBGRFPO3UR4VSMO244","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Two years of COVID: How Georgians have been impacted in ways large and small"}]},{"_id":"5IAZDCWGWJBL5B2OMFB4LPW7VY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1646052667965},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 25 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"XRHUSOXKL5GGVDP3WBQVQNZNTY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"CDC eases guidelines for mask wearing"},{"_id":"ST2TX345PBE6NHL36HLLMVWMDQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens ends city’s indoor mask mandate"},{"_id":"6AWMGBDWOBG5JAWTCVGRYIYGVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta Public Schools to make masks optional starting March 1"},{"_id":"KADHOKGREZD2REOMCKQHPFQ2LQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gwinnett school district drops mask mandate amid new CDC guidelines"},{"_id":"2X2YP5ZYVJAE7LGYKPWFL7RWNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Fayette Schools to treat COVID-19 more like flu than pandemic"},{"_id":"KDMLJJ35UNAUHHWTDEIJIQ7SLY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"One of metro Atlanta’s last mask mandates may end soon"},{"_id":"5Q6G56TJBRH6TPXS3FI2GB2RCQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Fayette Schools to treat COVID-19 more like flu than pandemic"}]},{"_id":"7QVPVDXVDJDO3DNTELMD4WMGGQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1645822491997},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 22 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"DO22BV6PRBDIVBOSFRNMYNEBSM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Henry County Schools relaxes more COVID-19 restrictions"}]},{"_id":"LAIKN2I4O5E2FPOJIGOM3CJ7WU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1645560547401},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 19 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"EXH5BLEMKFGXPBOBOSUY63NHJY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Mystery of the missing workers? Long COVID a big piece of the puzzle"}]},{"_id":"SRL2XUE7ANGOJNDFF5JTAAQGCE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1645560547403},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 17 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"BEQANAREKRGZJLAMXLGUJSU44E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"DeKalb health department closing last mass COVID-19 vaccination site"}]},{"_id":"DTM4ODIBH5AXXDCRYM7TMECXVI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1645214350264},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 16 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"O75FB4GCDVH7VNHV5FOR2TFYNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Local hospitals begin enforcing medical worker vaccine mandates"}]},{"_id":"XEYTDEP32JFXHDRKU466UVSJAA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1645040822161},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 14 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"26TA2IAGZ5D7LLXZ6ICLCDKTFE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gwinnett school district asks community about ‘living with COVID-19′"},{"_id":"VCN72RS6XJAGDHHH7PHTGZLX5U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"As pandemic continues, COVID-19 precautions fade at Georgia Capitol"}]},{"_id":"2VMLCSJY55CM7DY4TZY5HKPDGU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644868394936},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 12 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"KXKGBGBP5JB4PGSKPDBBC6AKSU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta superintendent says schools should decide COVID safety rules"}]},{"_id":"F32C77P5LBAR7FS6WIPJHVQ3LE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644868394938},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 10 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"KO2GVOLKRJGCHPL4KLHTY5VYZU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gwinnett schools to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics"}]},{"_id":"Z7LWBP7DVBBMZHYCAZVXWEW3MU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644523086330},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 9 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"HRNCP7W36JBVFASY5NPRDH32NE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Metro Atlanta school districts report sizable drop in COVID-19 cases"}]},{"_id":"K7FREU7T5RCQ5DKLBCHGX5OHFY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644496099483},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 8 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"7LTPEQKUZJF4NAB2CZSCTHUL24","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Fulton reopening COVID-19 testing, vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz"}]},{"_id":"SZW3X4WGCRAUFGQ3WLJLFUHS7M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644323613811},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 7 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"QKO5PSVRLVHFNHEMV243BLANII","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women"}]},{"_id":"34GZLSNNSJD4NDAT7QDXD4PFAU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644266119312},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 4 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"3PFMS367O5A7DEKPU5HWTCANBA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Racial gap in Georgia closing for COVID vaccinations"},{"_id":"LEBZEVJ2LJCA7CZIIB3SYG72DY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID-19 infections surging in Georgia immigration detention center"}]},{"_id":"XC4VOECSMFEURJ4CODN4ALHPNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1644003815099},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 3 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"TQTWFNJVOFDLRKSI5JDIKNTNAI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"40% of metro Atlanta schools’ COVID cases were in January"},{"_id":"4CWHERTBZZBKBNBFFXJGVIZKVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Amid pandemic, critics knock state funding for public health"},{"_id":"EGLUOU3MORFE7GCFOHOI7HIQZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Henry County Schools makes masks optional as COVID-19 infections slow"}]},{"_id":"LRQAICPJT5BTXAULW3ZWDNJ4S4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1643918349709},"type":"text","content":"Feb. 1 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"5YJHAUUGFNDS7M6XKNNBR5QKN4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia COVID deaths rising as U.S. deaths from omicron surpass delta"}]},{"_id":"NBRXF43VPREINLXJTOPDF62XDY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1643918349711},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 30 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"4MWI7S2OO5CYLOOX2YFHCTOY3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta Public Schools lowers enrollment forecast amid COVID losses"},{"_id":"JFCQHQILTVAWZEYQ6ZIMMSQOMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Clayton County Schools offering residents gift cards to get vaccinated"},{"_id":"4Q5NJ6ROBJFK5PFY7LAKNRPKZY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta high schools to offer COVID vaccines at basketball games"}]},{"_id":"75XMOXLGDBE7FMLZQT3PFMUUGA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1643648386829},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 29 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"E3UU74V5NRCALCII6ADWFTRRZ4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Inside a Georgia hospital’s ICU, medical staff wages war against omicron"}]},{"_id":"AJ2NLG7MFVBMPILVRMDMLGY4SA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1643648386831},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 24 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"SMPYGF5XBJH75KLRQNQIPL5JXQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID cases in metro Atlanta schools remain high, even as omicron slows"},{"_id":"JRFSFSFXKJHQ7MCXZDWQLA4BRA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID and masks: Some metro Atlanta school districts are relaxing rules"},{"_id":"LZQ6QELRDRHK3GRSDAXNQHYJHI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Old tech and omicron hampered Georgia’s COVID-19 website"},{"_id":"363OE3UL2RGRVLEKJF2J2N5Z4U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"David Perdue in quarantine after testing positive for COVID"},{"_id":"PW7FCQVMV5CRTKWB7YIGICOP4U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Fayette County making masks optional in schools, mandatory on buses"}]},{"_id":"DT5XVNASR5GLHGLJRIOW2KWQ6Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1643054866276},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 21 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"SOLY3QHMCJBDFIY3EWSCC3AOKY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"What if COVID doesn’t go away? How Georgians are trying to get on with their lives"},{"_id":"LZ3UK7IWYRFURIUMKZVTTGIBHI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Cobb extends state of emergency as COVID cases remain high"},{"_id":"IYMKOMCOY5AFDAXD3HNWU5G2PE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Cobb County School District posts first COVID data report in weeks"},{"_id":"5RBFHVOT6NBNHM7ZJDQWL7ZNME","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia domestic violence shelters struggle amid COVID"},{"_id":"TWWHUF6WNFHV5PPYJNG7QZU3YE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta Public Schools mandates COVID-19 testing for sports teams"},{"_id":"VGVSDJTQV5CRRH2ZG2WIRJ7PAY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Trappist monks find new meaning during pandemic"},{"_id":"H3IONJHZNNEZ5NDWIR5SH6EWFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Hotels, convention business still recovering from COVID impact"}]},{"_id":"5JB6ZMUT45AEVEUMXU7OTWWXNQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1642792354198},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 20 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"2KLXCZ5YBZDLHMQFPEYYBJXDGI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Nursing homes struggle as omicron depletes staff, sickens residents"},{"_id":"LD22M6C375AHDA354XIO4Q2WGA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia hospitals plead for public to help lower COVID-19 spread"}]},{"_id":"VHIW7VA7EJHXZB6BLXSINMDNPA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1642708255465},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 19 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"SAAWB5FL6JC4RNXU3Z4NK4AFIE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gwinnett school district records more than 2,500 COVID cases in a week"},{"_id":"6SZOEUIXTJDMXEJVTRK3V7QLGE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Covid vaccination rates among young children lag in Georgia, South"}]},{"_id":"H6CL5JMZZ5H5VDFXVL6TME3K6Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1642679707992},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 14 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"LMAFFIJGKFE5JDA46IBYOSHVTY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Super contagious omicron leaves employers and workers scrambling"},{"_id":"4JVRY6OTIVD57CO3VWVXNJ4FUI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Q&A: Thursday’s COVID-19 numbers in Georgia"},{"_id":"KXAIUGA4AVAYVH7RYRW4NZ3ZDY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Why is this COVID surge so different from the others? Here’s what doctors say"},{"_id":"4CZRMF2JAZFY7DRNSLBP4M24JI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta district turns to staffing agency for special education teachers"},{"_id":"QEPNNUZ6FRFXVJTJFIRNE63ANA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Student absences soar in Cobb County elementary schools"}]},{"_id":"5LGGZJKJTJC2VK5NECG3WPBCYQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1642176123767},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 13 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"JUFFUWWPXBFLLI3AQRQUBFEOHM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID tracker: What the data reveals about metro Atlanta schools"},{"_id":"TJ2EID52WRADTIT5XBXPULA23Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Delta: 8,000 employees tested positive for COVID-19 in last four weeks"},{"_id":"E665UYGZ7BBRNHMU63VVX7VNPY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Teacher, student absences soar in Cobb County schools amid COVID surge"},{"_id":"BYGTAILCY5FYRPDDIXO3CPV3DE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Omicron complicates trash, recycling collections across metro Atlanta"},{"_id":"JCLX2AFWHZCYTEIE6Z7CQU256Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host mega-site, can test 2K for COVID-19 a day"}]},{"_id":"YS54ZEVXWJEGPJACOFFILAJOHE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1642100955873},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 12 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"WTGXUJRA3FHRPPKGCJM4CPUOPY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia hospitals warn of ripple effects from COVID surge"},{"_id":"EH4LXDXYDZAIXILOUJQ3GAHCNE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Metro Atlanta schools battle to stay open amid COVID staff shortages"},{"_id":"NGWNEUVZMVBQVAI4XJM2STSYLE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia universities report spike in COVID-19 cases"}]},{"_id":"WSYFLTP57BFMRO5IYJOVKBLXXM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1642001720890},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 11 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"BFSCQWA4TFGNRCXAAD4OKXK73I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Dunwoody declares COVID-19 emergency, could return to virtual meetings"}]},{"_id":"ODGNMWOW4RAHVI4VQ2LOXTWZ6U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1641945420513},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 10 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"OOYRXPK35NBB5EFZUAUY5HPJ4Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia COVID-19 dashboard updated after five-day absence"},{"_id":"ZXNQWC5NXBE5BEGDXWL67JE6UU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Nearly 1 in 5 Gwinnett students were absent Friday amid COVID surge"}]},{"_id":"W62ITVLJEVH2THYMSFSIKR7DKQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1641945420515},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 9 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"OOYRXPK35NBB5EFZUAUY5HPJ4Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Most metro Atlanta school districts to resume in-person classes"}]},{"_id":"HZL6JAGTX5DWRMYKQFBM4ZDSDM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1641823373132},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 8 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"7P2N5R7AYRERVH7AI33AY2JTYU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Major COVID-19 developments over the past week"},{"_id":"IUSDQEENJRE3ROFDJHQYMMHN2Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"COVID mega-testing sites open in Cobb, DeKalb"},{"_id":"WULZUERZEZEBFHXWSVKSWBKGHY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Fulton County Schools set to reopen amid its highest COVID case count"}]},{"_id":"QD3OCZIKVNC7NO7D2FNIB77ZQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1641823373134},"type":"text","content":"Jan. 7 local updates"},{"list_type":"unordered","_id":"PTHJ235I6VFSJFEDBUBK4B52KY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"list","items":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Georgia sets one-day record for COVID-19 cases"},{"_id":"CDRM2KBVHZF2ZJ7SJLCHBZZMNA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"block_properties":{},"type":"text","content":"Gwinnett schools record 641 COVID-19 cases over winter The city is now set to own the entire block and move forward with building a sewer infrastructure project."},{"_id":"FRJEPAFMMJA3NGEDEBL3YH2ILE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195154},"type":"text","content":"Back in 2014, then-Mayor Kasim Reed pushed for the city to use eminent domain to take dozens of homes on the block to build a flood prevention park. Several residents refused to take a deal and leave, spurring the city to sue them in 2016. A complicated and contentious legal dispute ensued."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"workflow":{"status_code":4},"caption":"The Housing Justice League held a rally at Atlanta City Hall and a sit-in at the Mayor's Office on December 16, 2019 . The protesters want Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to let Peoplestown residents in the city stay in their homes and not be displaced by eminent domain to build a park and retention pond. Bob Andres / bandres@ajc.com","source":{"system":"Methode","source_type":"other","source_id":"ea47f4a0-2068-11ea-8708-3dcbfd5cb41f","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ.jpg","licensable":false,"display_date":"2019-12-17T01:02:37Z","credits":{},"subtitle":"Activists, residents stage sit-in outside Atlanta Mayor’s Office","width":5472,"first_publish_date":"2019-12-17T01:02:37Z","_id":"PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/0liQiiYtyxSnHTPF3Gy_rLZTEwI/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ.jpg","comments":,"keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/0liQiiYtyxSnHTPF3Gy_rLZTEwI/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ.jpg","takenOn":"2019-12-17T01:02:37Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/0liQiiYtyxSnHTPF3Gy_rLZTEwI/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/8hS3Th1YWt5Rpq7MKQRl8QyGO78/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/PNKZWOBSSDIEQCUQOMSNEPXIAQ.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"https://www.ajc.com//rw/Pub/p10/AJC/2019/12/16/Images/121719%20displacement%20protest%20ba01_20191216200236.JPG","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"CZJR5A37LVHSNLG7FDL3SOMFPY"},"created_date":"2020-06-28T00:51:05Z","last_updated_date":"2020-06-28T00:51:05Z","publish_date":"2019-12-17T01:02:37Z","height":3648},{"_id":"JQBKE5UKUJGEDJ5MDPU6VTEPDA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660671279524},"type":"text","content":"Mayor Andre Dickens’ office said that he was able to negotiate the purchase of the three homes and settle the lawsuits against the city after personally meeting with the homeowners multiple times. Under the settlements, the city is set to pay about $1.98 million to resident Tanya Washington; $1.9 million to Robert and Bertha Darden; and $1.47 million to the estate of Mattie Jackson, who died in 2020 at age 98. She was known as the “Mayor of Summerhill,” and a matriarch in the community."},{"_id":"HTDD3OIJQJDWJKTIGMSID6EDRI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195156},"type":"text","content":"“From the very beginning, I have believed that we can treat these Atlanta families fairly while delivering this critically needed project to protect the larger community,” Dickens said in a statement. “I have spent this year listening to Peoplestown residents, working directly with the most-impacted families, and charting a course that will allow us to move forward in a way that is in line with our values and fulfills our obligation to alleviate the challenges that have plagued Peoplestown.”"},{"_id":"NFK3FHK72VFV5D7URMV2JXG22Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195157},"type":"text","content":"A news release from the city included quotes from each of the three families expressing gratitude toward Dickens for working with them, despite having to leave their homes."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{"street_address":"Peoplestown","locality":"Atlanta","country_name":"USA","region":"GA"},"caption":"(left to right, front) Tanya Washington Hicks marches the block with Bertha & Robert Darden after an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE04.jpg","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY.jpg","geo":{},"licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"protest","width":3000,"_id":"P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/TQ-GPMxjEqqujDLwUJgbrGwx80E/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY.jpg","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"6189753b520a9819ad8e09b3","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/TQ-GPMxjEqqujDLwUJgbrGwx80E/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY.jpg","takenOn":"2021-11-10T15:28:18Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/TQ-GPMxjEqqujDLwUJgbrGwx80E/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/E9Rtu1ettQjOfRkGApF8pxwn_u4/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/P543SVDFMIS545HUJLHLG4ZZTY.jpg","version":3,"countryId":227,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE04.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"26N5D7UJP5A33KARNNZAWNTE6Q"},"created_date":"2021-11-10T17:42:12Z","last_updated_date":"2022-04-14T14:40:57Z","slug":"AAJC 111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE","height":1747,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"B6F4IWEKNNBDLEJLPLTAEVQTBI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195158},"type":"text","content":"“My disappointment is curbed by the respect and integrity Mayor Dickens has shown in how he has dealt with us and this issue he inherited,” Washington said. “We hope our fight will inspire other communities to stand up for themselves and inspire responsible exercise of authority by those in power.”"},{"_id":"QGNKVP6SNBBOZJEW7ZFFXFRKRM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195162},"type":"text","content":"The mayor’s office says the project will alleviate sewer overflows from the combined sewer system and stormwater flooding that have threatened public health and safety of residents in the Peoplestown neighborhood. It is also the linchpin of sewer infrastructure improvements for the broader Southeast Atlanta neighborhoods in the Custer Avenue sub-basin of the larger Intrenchment Creek Basin, according to the city."},{"_id":"ARCTT7KRPNCGTDJVV2DUUR2H7M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660671279534},"type":"text","content":"The project is a critical component of Atlanta’s obligations under two federal consent decrees signed in 1998 and 1999 to upgrade sewer infrastructure and improve water quality."},{"_id":"CMT34AJF5JCFHAEOZXQCVALMIY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195163},"type":"text","content":"Construction is targeted to begin in 2023."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"workflow":{"status_code":4},"caption":"Sep. 15, 2015 - Atlanta - 93 year old Mattie Jackson (left), who said she plans to stand her ground, is comforted by Tanya Washington (right). Tanya Washington, a law professor who lives on Atlanta Ave, hosted Peoplestown residents who have decided not to leave their homes for a rally and press conference. 93 year old Mattie Jackson and the remaining residents on her block held the press conference to declare that they will refuse to leave their homes despite the City’s threat to demolish their homes and build a park and a pond. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM","source":{"system":"Methode","source_type":"other","source_id":"946570a8-3c6e-4868-8e17-796b37211256","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU.jpg","licensable":false,"display_date":"2015-10-08T22:21:17Z","credits":{},"subtitle":"Reed: 93-year-old Mattie Jackson can stay in home","width":4692,"first_publish_date":"2015-10-08T22:13:44Z","_id":"VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/8ndC2iw0WTfTSbjSAgIDc2_Untw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU.jpg","comments":,"keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/8ndC2iw0WTfTSbjSAgIDc2_Untw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU.jpg","takenOn":"2015-10-08T22:13:44Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/8ndC2iw0WTfTSbjSAgIDc2_Untw/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/KNaaLlIzznNudMHWX7DKHEe8Sbw/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/VJ4446WAJLUMEOOCURKXP6BIYU.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"https://www.ajc.com//rw/Pub/p6/AJC/2015/10/08/Images/photos.medleyphoto.8250166.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"LSRCIPD3XFBGDOW56DLF4DIPZI"},"created_date":"2020-06-21T23:13:58Z","last_updated_date":"2020-06-21T23:13:58Z","publish_date":"2015-10-09T17:29:55Z","height":3336},{"_id":"QGNKVP6SNBBOZJEW7ZFFXFRKRM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195162},"type":"text","content":"The city is planning to use money from its Water & Wastewater Revenue Fund, unallocated Citywide Employee Expenses fund, Litigation Expenses account, and Human Resources account to provide payments to the three families and the Evans Law Firm, which represented the residents, according to the council’s resolution."},{"_id":"77JKDQSXUVG3ZB64UQSEB5AJOU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660671789899},"type":"text","content":"Dickens said when he was running for mayor that he hoped to find a way to keep the residents in their homes, while addressing the flooding."},{"_id":"JCKRGZMUHVFULDWMLD4Z467LCU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617131411},"type":"text","content":"Earlier this summer, though, Dickens said the remaining homes were still at risk of flooding and that he wanted the city to buy the homes at a fair market value to build an underground stormwater vault covered by a water retention garden and pond."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"address":{"street_address":"Peoplestown","locality":"Atlanta","country_name":"USA","region":"GA"},"caption":"Andre Dickens (center) listens as Feilcia Moore speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of AtlantaÕs year long attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE05.jpg","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"","width":3000,"_id":"ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/ADrnayStVISIGiilySVu6KX_MBI/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE.jpg","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"6189753b520a9819ad8e09b3","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/ADrnayStVISIGiilySVu6KX_MBI/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE.jpg","takenOn":"2021-11-10T14:59:32Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/ADrnayStVISIGiilySVu6KX_MBI/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/oZhpId-buJi_An5w-Pl16mGaopw/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/ZUC2ROXTO2MJNIZUWHZ7VPYIWE.jpg","version":2,"countryId":227,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE05.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"ZMKA5LDQJJE3PCK3D3RI4FK72Y"},"created_date":"2021-11-10T17:42:10Z","last_updated_date":"2021-11-11T16:51:19Z","slug":"AAJC 111121 LNX PEOPLESTOWN ISSUE","height":1496},{"_id":"F2HOV4IQ5ZFULLNQJQJSEZLU2Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617131412},"type":"text","content":"The council voted in June to approve a settlement to purchase one of the remaining Peoplestown homes, while the mayor’s office continued to negotiate the remaining three."},{"_id":"UYHENB3N2RCY5LFDZRO3WS7WOA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195169},"type":"text","content":"The Peoplestown issue became an unexpected flashpoint in last year’s mayoral election, when Bertha Darden criticized Reed over his handling of the situation at a public candidate forum. A video of Darden’s remarks quickly spread online."},{"_id":"K27GMZLUBZAYBKMNS56UE3P52E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660670195170},"type":"text","content":"The day before the Nov. 2 general election, Reed proposed a $1.75 million settlement to be split between three of the families. The homeowners, and the City Council, rejected that proposal."},{"_id":"47E6S5NGM5GCHEL4FWHTYX3T6Y","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"5FOT6BUACNEMDKFXN72QQKMJPQ"},"type":"raw_html","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-17T11:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Atlanta ends longstanding Peoplestown housing, flooding dispute"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-17T11:00:01.489Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Local","description":"County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.","_id":"/neighborhoods","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":"https://www.ajc.com/","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.","site_title":"Atlanta City and County News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Local News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Local","_id":"/neighborhoods","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1003,"default":1003,"SectionMap":1156,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1004,"TopicsBar":1001,"ComposerNav":1062}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./neighborhoods","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","parent":{"default":"/neighborhoods"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/neighborhoods","name":"Intown Atlanta","description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/neighborhoods","default":"/neighborhoods","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/neighborhoods","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","site_title":"City of Atlanta News and APS School News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Intown Atlanta"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Intown Atlanta","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"SectionMap":1159,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2006,"ComposerNav":1064}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-18T08:01:08.667Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"width":3000,"caption":"Bertha Darden speaks during an Anti-Election rally where Peoplestown residents are fighting the city of Atlanta's yearslong attempt to take away their homes. The city is trying to do so in order to improve the flood protection conditions in Peoplestown. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/RNETKSCGXAWHQVIOOHZRP6BTLU.jpg","height":1902}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/atlanta-ends-longstanding-peoplestown-housing-flooding-dispute/GLPNNICKBFAQJDA4BUYRMS4JUE/","_id":"GLPNNICKBFAQJDA4BUYRMS4JUE"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1593365046971},"type":"text","content":"Clayton County school leaders are changing the dates and times of two football games this weekend because of safety concerns over the rivalries."},{"_id":"Z47C6NJBJRG7NKVDB4JRMIVWXQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661258344104},"type":"text","content":"Friday’s football game between Lovejoy and Mundy’s Mill high schools will be rescheduled to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twelve Oaks Stadium on McDonough Road. The stadium is adjacent to Lovejoy High School."},{"_id":"NTF7TVNA3JAQXKWJFMKBB4DOB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661258344105},"type":"text","content":"The Saturday matchup between North Clayton and Riverdale high schools will be rescheduled to 12 p.m. and will be played at Southern Crescent Stadium on Garden Walk Boulevard. The stadium is near Charles Drew High School."},{"_id":"ZJHQHVBNI5DLJPH2GHB5MBBWYE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661258344106},"type":"text","content":"“In response to concerns related to the safety for all participants at several key rivalry football games, The Clayton County Public Schools’ Athletic Department has made some adjustments connected with the schedules of two games,” the district said."},{"_id":"W5TPJ4DCWVBZ3ERQTNK22PYNKM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661258344107},"type":"text","content":"Only clear bags will be allow in the venues and cannot exceed 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches, the district said. Bags and totes will be checked at the gate and attendees will be limited to one single bottled water."},{"_id":"IERKMRSS3ZDR5CRBCUXWF33R5U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1661258344108},"type":"text","content":"Clayton County Schools police and school resource officers will provide security for the event. Visitors will be required to pass through metal detectors to gain admission."},{"_id":"DJ4EQKG4IZDVXPA3QUAAQJPHO4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-17T10:30:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Clayton County reschedules football games over safety concerns"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-17T10:30:00.249Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-23T12:48:40.891Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"subtitle":"This is how Clayton County Schools plans on keeping kids safe during this school year","width":864,"caption":"Clayton County Schools has rescheduled two weekend football games between rival teams because of safety concerns.","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/T7YZSJMWM5HGLAQGPSMFLRK4MI.jpg","height":486}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/clayton-county-reschedules-football-games-over-safety-concerns/URRU7SACUNA57KRJBPJU67IXRQ/","_id":"URRU7SACUNA57KRJBPJU67IXRQ"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1660682550938},"type":"text","content":"Monkeypox vaccines should soon be easier to get and available for more people, with priority given to people at higher risk, after new policies were adopted to significantly boost the limited supply."},{"_id":"CKDP5H3ZZ5HA5PBVF3AAIFZ34M","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660682550939},"type":"text","content":"A new way of injecting the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will increase the number of doses available up to fivefold. And the Georgia Department of Public Health launched a new centralized scheduling tool on its website to help people access the highly sought-after vaccines."},{"_id":"W2VUMWVKOJFW5HNPLQ5RG2EU3A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660680989770},"type":"text","content":"To schedule a monkeypox vaccine go to dph.ga.gov/monkeypox and click on the Learn More tab under “Find a Vaccine and Register for an Appointment.” There is also a new Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line at 888-457-0186 to help people who need assistance with a vaccine appointment via telephone that can include people who don’t have internet access."},{"_id":"YLZX52AASJBF5DUT3FJSUVB5S4","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"XNSLZ3XUBRGFXAIVWJWJ5DECG4"},"type":"raw_html","content":""},{"_id":"NA7SLPJJXNDGPE4WKD7K4CHZZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660610660790},"type":"text","content":"Monkeypox vaccines have continued to trickle into Georgia but the availability has struggled to keep up with high demand. Georgia DPH had been listing information about county health departments offering the vaccine on its website, but available appointments filled up within hours, sometimes minutes, forcing people to call multiple locations over and over again, scrambling to try and secure a vaccine dose."},{"_id":"V5QN5TB2ZREXJPNOEKFA74AUFY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660610660792},"type":"text","content":"Meanwhile, the number of monkeypox cases rose to 1,013 as of Wednesday morning, up from 211 cases three weeks ago."},{"subtype":"twitter","referent":{"referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1660751954587}},"provider":"https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url","service":"oembed","id":"https://twitter.com/drmt/status/1559706677468925953","type":"twitter"},"_id":"XQXUNCEZ5FGCXDQXD2ARXXPGEY","raw_oembed":{"author_name":"Melanie Thompson","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","type":"twitter","version":"1.0","url":"https://twitter.com/drmt/status/1559706677468925953","author_url":"https://twitter.com/drmt","width":550,"html":"Georgia now has 1013 confirmed #monkeypox cases. By case-rate (population), we are 2nd to NY, 5th in absolute #. We are a MPX epicenter and we need a robust response to match. pic.twitter.com/WiUOlpSubK— Melanie Thompson (@drmt) August 17, 2022\\n\\n","_id":"https://twitter.com/drmt/status/1559706677468925953","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":1660751954587},"provider_name":"Twitter","height":null},"type":"oembed_response"},{"_id":"53ZF7XF4UJAF7G5HVFKH4TGZCM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660610660791},"type":"text","content":"The new scheduling tool allows people to choose a first or second dose of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine from a dropdown menu. With the monkeypox vaccine supply limited, those seeking the vaccine will be asked a series of questions that will prioritize vaccines for those individuals at high risk and who may have been exposed to monkeypox."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"caption":"Monkeypox and smallpox vaccine is shown at Northstar Medical Center in Chicago on July 18, 2022. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)","source":{"system":"McClatchy Tribune","name":"McClatchy Tribune","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/MCT/US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-CONN-TB.jpg","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"tags":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"McClatchy Tribune","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-CONN-TB","width":1600,"_id":"R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/4Jti5LVwq3ENeCz6Zsdl1gRLFco/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI.jpg","iptc_source":"Chicago Tribune","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"54712228W","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/4Jti5LVwq3ENeCz6Zsdl1gRLFco/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI.jpg","takenOn":"2022-07-27T10:11:00Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/4Jti5LVwq3ENeCz6Zsdl1gRLFco/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/kNprRkp0CsNXk4e3O99Qzg1JTOY/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/R5QOFN5DUJOTW36SFVPWI5LLUI.jpg","version":1,"usage_instructions":"CHICAGO OUT","originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/MCT/US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-CONN-TB.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"OUIKYLQGZBCGTFOLCPLK4MAAHY","iptc_title":"MBR"},"created_date":"2022-08-01T23:56:39Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-01T23:56:39Z","slug":"US-NEWS-MONKEYPOX-CONN-TB","height":1066},{"_id":"QAJX7HZCYRBXFFJDJVHL54NZCE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368028},"type":"text","content":"Dr. Melanie Thompson, an HIV researcher and physician based in Atlanta said she was delighted the centralized DPH portal was up and running, and said it was long overdue."},{"_id":"WSB2TYUX4JFAJJHXVCDUPSVLKY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368029},"type":"text","content":"But one of her patients immediately hit a snag with the system. One of her patients who had been exposed to the virus got blocked from trying to sign up for a vaccine dose because he didn’t meet another requirement for qualifying for the vaccine. DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the agency has been made aware of the problem and was addressing it."},{"_id":"CBUCQACGJFCGNB4BWP75OQAFFQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660680989776},"type":"text","content":"The monkeypox vaccine can help prevent illness, and also reduce the severity of the disease for those infected."},{"_id":"2X5RDCVIXBFZDHQPEUSCYTQOAU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660657246234},"type":"text","content":"The Biden administration recently authorized a new way to inject a monkeypox vaccine in an effort to stretch the low supply. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to allow smaller doses of the Jynneos vaccine to be injected just under the skin, which will stretch the limited supply."},{"_id":"DKC3DWUA5FFERPXIHGSPM6WZL4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660680989778},"type":"text","content":"U.S. health officials are citing research that the reduced amount injected between skin layers is about as effective as the standard method."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"copyright":"2022 Atlanta Journal Constitution","address":{},"caption":"Don Brundage gets ready for Friday morning's monkeypox vaccination at the North Dekalb Health Center in Chamblee on August 5, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/AAJC 080522 HX DEKALB VACCINE-3.jpg","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":" MONKEYPOX VACCINE","width":8192,"_id":"W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/ZIEkc6X8pFPZ9PhmF8L1Ioxl1Lg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM.jpg","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"62ec0c5293b049097eb2b837","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/ZIEkc6X8pFPZ9PhmF8L1Ioxl1Lg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM.jpg","takenOn":"2022-08-05T11:39:56Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/ZIEkc6X8pFPZ9PhmF8L1Ioxl1Lg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM.jpg","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/2AhEY-QQNkuK-c4hj2Yub1A29o8/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/W5L2RWDMQKECSYALHX776KUCKM.jpg","version":2,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/AAJC 080522 HX DEKALB VACCINE-3.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"QA5IWQU7ZBDMNCJWTATKTJQPQ4","iptc_title":"Multimedia Journalist"},"created_date":"2022-08-05T15:15:13Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-05T18:40:52Z","slug":"AAJC 080522 HX DEKALB VACCINE ","height":5464},{"_id":"N2SSC3M2WRBXPE6PL5B4PYVUBY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660657246236},"type":"text","content":"“So the bigger dose went deeper and the smaller dose goes less deep and the effort there is obviously stretch the vaccine while getting the same immune response,” said Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious disease specialist at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. “I think there’s data that supports doing this as an intervention, and so really understanding how it protects the population will come out after it’s been out for a while.”"},{"_id":"NGKLE5T3ANDUDEAYJVZHUQ6Z7U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368034},"type":"text","content":"Thompson said the decision to administer a lower volume of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine between layers of skin — what’s known as an intradermal injection — rather than subcutaneously, in the fat layer under the skin as is currently done, should not be considered as a lower, less effective vaccine."},{"_id":"CKWYQ7MH7FBOFFMLQVJBJPNWZM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660697729945},"type":"text","content":"“This is the right dose, even though it was a smaller dose, needed to provoke a similar response to the subcutaneous method,” she said, pointing to research comparing the two methods."},{"_id":"RA6YBP6VXZEETHABLHXHSXLFEQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368036},"type":"text","content":"Thompson said while more studies are urgently needed to better understand whether people who are HIV positive may need an additional dose of the Jynneos vaccine, she said people who are HIV positive, particularly those with robust CD4 counts (a test that measures how strong the immune system is) could very well be adequately protected with the standard, two-dose series."},{"_id":"Z56NKAD5PBH2TLDJ2MVDD72Y4A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368037},"type":"text","content":"U.S. officials said the new approach to administering the vaccine, which is set to begin in Georgia Wednesday, allows them to make hundreds of thousands more doses available now while they gather data about how the shots are being used. That will help the government make sure doses are being administered to the places and people that need them most, officials said."},{"_id":"B4P2WDAFCNHIXPK4VUDUBYFEZU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368038},"type":"text","content":"U.S. officials previously shipped more than 630,000 doses, though not all have been used. Federal health officials have suggested they would need about 3.2 million shots to vaccinate all those considered at the highest risk of monkeypox. High risk includes people who are aware one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox and people who have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox cases."},{"_id":"26WMQK67YVD37MI3D3PTSGAIRU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673224405},"type":"text","content":"As of Tuesday afternoon, it was not clear how many doses Georgia will have under this new method of injecting the vaccine."},{"_id":"VVSUR2ERQVCH3OODTWSPKUATPI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660680989786},"type":"text","content":"Other challenges remain. Changing to intradermal administration is also complicated. Vaccines are not typically given this way in the U.S. It can be more difficult to administer."},{"_id":"WAF3XBCW5BHKNNADBE5VVZ2OU4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660682550957},"type":"text","content":"Nydam said this new method is the same injection technique used to place TB screening tests, and most public health nurses are already trained to do this method. Nydam said the agency is providing training for staff who have not previously used this injection technique and for those who need a refresher."},{"_id":"C6SQZ4YJLVCYPM24YWSZH552BA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660657246238},"type":"text","content":"The monkeypox virus causes fever, swollen glands, and lesions and can be extremely painful. It’s rarely fatal and doesn’t generally lead to hospitalizations. People with weakened immune systems, children under 8, people with a history of eczema, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill, according to the CDC."},{"_id":"SHTYEJYEPRFCDOZDA73HNBEDJU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660676368042},"type":"text","content":"—The Associated Press contributed to this article."},{"_id":"PSAJKJCUPVC55ECMAOLUV5N4SU","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"O5ZBMIIRNZHZ3DQMSVUKNZ35LM"},"type":"raw_html","content":""},{"_id":"AKDEK7SSERHGZOZ2Y6ZV4QQZDI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"QBKBPMDNRVGW7PND5IAHR42P3U"},"type":"raw_html","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-17T09:00:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Monkeypox: A new online tool for vaccines launched"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-17T09:00:01.387Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/coronavirus","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"COVID-19","description":"Coronavirus outbreak news and updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. It has been declared a global health crisis","_id":"/news/coronavirus","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Coronavirus outbreak news and updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. It has been declared a global health crisis","site_title":"Coronavirus outbreak: complete coverage"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"COVID-19"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"COVID-19","_id":"/news/coronavirus","ancestors":{"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":2008,"default":2008,"SectionMap":1123,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1006,"ComposerNav":1092}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/coronavirus","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1072}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Coronavirus National & Regional News","description":null,"_id":"/news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":null,"TopNav":"/coronavirus","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"National & Regional News"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Coronavirus National & Regional News","_id":"/news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"SectionMap":1078,"TopNav":2004,"ComposerNav":1100}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/investigations","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Investigations","description":"Investigative journalism and deep reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. What's really going on in government and more in Atlanta","_id":"/news/investigations","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/investigations/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Investigative journalism and deep reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. What's really going on in government and more in Atlanta","site_title":"Investigations"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Investigations"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Investigations","_id":"/news/investigations","ancestors":{"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2013,"default":2013,"SectionMap":1042,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1005,"ComposerNav":1097}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/investigations","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/georgia-news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Georgia News","description":"This page does not exist","_id":"/news/georgia-news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/news","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"This page does not exist","site_title":"Georgia News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia News","_id":"/news/georgia-news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":},"order":{"AmpNav":2012,"default":2012,"SectionMap":1157,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2002,"ComposerNav":1096}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/georgia-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-18T08:00:42.550Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-16-2022/t_2f1576b865204bb3b2c9626b1add5dba_name_f9e788a2c66240808453aad7447760b3"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"What is Monkeypox?"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"width":1920,"caption":"This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-16-2022/t_2f1576b865204bb3b2c9626b1add5dba_name_f9e788a2c66240808453aad7447760b3","height":1080}}}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/monkeypox-a-new-online-tool-for-vaccines-launched/KGY3TOGCX5FLBBO7AEV7WG5KYE/","_id":"KGY3TOGCX5FLBBO7AEV7WG5KYE"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1593365046971},"type":"text","content":"On social media, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says crime is out of control in his south metro Atlanta community and he knows why — because he is not the acting sheriff."},{"_id":"54YVRZZNUFGXXJDV3A6XNORIV4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660682164093},"type":"text","content":"Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp following his April 2021 federal indictment for allegedly violating the civil rights of jail detainees."},{"_id":"XB4JNH4S3NFAZDNVPAWNFLRROY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157946},"type":"text","content":"“A total of ten people were shot leaving two dead over the weekend in Clayton County,” Hill said Tuesday via his social media manager Carl Johnson on Facebook. “Football games for Clayton County schools have been rescheduled do (sic) to safety concerns."},{"_id":"LIFI7EIRYBEX7NQREIGICVTTWE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157947},"type":"text","content":"“October 12th can’t come fast enough for the exoneration of Sheriff Victor Hill so that he can return to restore law, order, and safety back to citizens of our county!,” he said."},{"_id":"MFAFIRMCC5EBZM6OEMOM476IXA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157948},"type":"text","content":"Federal prosecutors preparing for Hill’s October trial see such statements as an attempt to prejudice potential jurors."},{"_id":"34H4IH4VLJE6FKMG43GBYTGU54","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157949},"type":"text","content":"In a recent filing with the U.S. District Court in Atlanta, they asked a judge to exclude from trial any such statements or others Hill may make proclaiming good standing in the community or that his actions are not as bad as others in law enforcement."},{"_id":"UH444S53C5F75ASANGROVNCOJA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157950},"type":"text","content":"“Defendants in civil rights trials often attempt to offer arguments and evidence of this sort, the effect of which is to improperly encourage jury nullification, and Hill has already made such arguments in media interviews, court filings, and social media postings,” federal prosecutors said in an Aug. 10 filing."},{"_id":"PMYVL2Z7IVHPVIDF6ISDLUUTMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157951},"type":"text","content":"Hill has pleaded not guilty. Kemp suspended him in June 2021."},{"_id":"JP4Q3V5Y55HYHHRXANRBGKQDXM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660682164100},"type":"text","content":"The motion comes as the suspended sheriff has ratcheted up his social media commentary on crime in Clayton County in recent months. He commented Sunday on the house party shooting death of Quintavious Jones and last week talked about the need for a return of a domestic violence unit that he said became legendary under him “for stalking the stalkers.”"},{"_id":"ADROBPXRIZHD7B67NDCI2IIV6E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157952},"type":"text","content":"Additionally, he has made accusations against fellow Clayton County leaders he believes were responsible for his indictment and reminded supporters of achievements, such as once being lauded by Gov. Kemp and showcasing how he straightened up Clayton detainees in the show “60 Days In.”"},{"_id":"N6OPBNXD5ZEFLJAJ4EZHCXT3FQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157953},"type":"text","content":"A trial on the charges against Hill is scheduled for Oct. 12 before District Judge Eleanor L. Ross."},{"_id":"QHGSCMT4OVAMBBI5R4XB4BDMXU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660682164103},"type":"text","content":"Drew Findling, who represents Hill, said in a statement that federal authorities are attempting to limit the sheriff’s defenses. Findling said violence has drastically increased at the jail, but the government has deprived Clayton residents of the leader of the facility they voted for as sheriff."},{"_id":"YWKD3HEJXVFHNF6NH7UYYFIJGQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157955},"type":"text","content":"“The fact that the government has selectively prosecuted Sheriff Hill who never had ANY physical contact with the alleged victims and yet has ignored the potential prosecution of dozens of law enforcement officers that have physically assaulted and at times killed U.S. citizens are all nothing but facts which bear relevancy and should be presented to ensure that Sheriff Hill receives a fair and equitable trial as guaranteed by the United States Constitution,” Findling said in a statement."},{"_id":"TRJ2QH7C2JFG3P2CMLYYL5TQVY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157956},"type":"text","content":"In seeking to exclude Hill’s arguments, federal prosecutors said they are concerned the sheriff could use social media or news interviews to argue that the charges are improper, a novel prosecution or that his actions could have been handled in a civil lawsuit. They added that Hill could also could say that his suspension has been punishment enough."},{"_id":"MRXINAKHLNEAXNA4OBHNBA6CIM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660673157957},"type":"text","content":"“The government seeks this pretrial ruling because any reference to these matters during voir dire or at trial could result in prejudice, even if the government objected immediately and the court sustained the objection,” federal authorities said in the filing."}],"display_date":"2022-08-16T19:38:29.213Z","headlines":{"basic":"Prosecutors seek to limit Clayton sheriff’s statements during trial"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-16T19:38:29.213Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-17T08:03:17.492Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"subtitle":"New charges filed against Victor Hill","width":1280,"caption":"Federal authorities are concerned about Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill's social media impacting potential jurors.","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/QKCSZSE4ZREHRIULMT7HHBZZXM.jpeg","height":720}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/feds-seek-to-limit-social-media-interviews-influence-in-clayton-sheriff-trial/QUAVSRVVH5DPFM7TEZYO4MAFXQ/","_id":"QUAVSRVVH5DPFM7TEZYO4MAFXQ"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1660667715144},"type":"text","content":"The rapid increase in monkeypox cases may bring back bad memories of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the monkeypox virus is not like COVID-19. It is far less transmissible."},{"_id":"7MU6C2E2TBDNJLEKUXD7DQAFOI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660667715145},"type":"text","content":"But there is cause for concern, and more questions come up about how easily the virus can spread and what is the level of risk in everyday life going to work, the grocery store, and school."},{"_id":"VT5MJGOYUVAA5F3O3XN3UYY4EA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660667715146},"type":"text","content":"Georgia reached 951 cases Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those are confirmed cases, and the real number is likely much higher."},{"_id":"LPM6UCY6EJDVHGHBBLPHX5MGAE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660668533705},"type":"text","content":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution connected Dr. Bronwen Garner, an infectious disease specialist at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital who answers questions in the video above about the virus, transmission, and fighting stigma."},{"_id":"GWOWIV5PYVFATACHR4FMC25W4M","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"GFJT22VMMNA65MP6WVDDGSN7AI"},"type":"raw_html","content":""},{"_id":"ORSOWYA4UVEVTL73FWF6CY5ASY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660667715147},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-16T18:49:19.437Z","headlines":{"basic":"Piedmont expert: what you need to know about monkeypox transmission, symptoms"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-16T18:49:19.437Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/coronavirus","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"COVID-19","description":"Coronavirus outbreak news and updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. It has been declared a global health crisis","_id":"/news/coronavirus","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Coronavirus outbreak news and updates from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outbreak started in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. It has been declared a global health crisis","site_title":"Coronavirus outbreak: complete coverage"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"COVID-19"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"COVID-19","_id":"/news/coronavirus","ancestors":{"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":2008,"default":2008,"SectionMap":1123,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1006,"ComposerNav":1092}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/coronavirus","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/life/health","parent":{"default":"/life"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/life","name":"Health","description":null,"_id":"/life/health","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/life","default":"/life","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/life","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/life/health/","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Health"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Health","_id":"/life/health","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2003,"default":2003,"SectionMap":1145,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2007,"ComposerNav":1072}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./life/health","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Coronavirus National & Regional News","description":null,"_id":"/news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":null,"TopNav":"/coronavirus","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"","site_keywords":null,"site_about":null,"site_description":null,"site_title":null,"site_tagline":null},"navigation":{"nav_title":"National & Regional News"},"_admin":{"alias_ids":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Coronavirus National & Regional News","_id":"/news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"ComposerNav":},"order":{"SectionMap":1078,"TopNav":2004,"ComposerNav":1100}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/coronavirus-national-regional-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/investigations","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Investigations","description":"Investigative journalism and deep reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. What's really going on in government and more in Atlanta","_id":"/news/investigations","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/investigations/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Investigative journalism and deep reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. What's really going on in government and more in Atlanta","site_title":"Investigations"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Investigations"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Investigations","_id":"/news/investigations","ancestors":{"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2013,"default":2013,"SectionMap":1042,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1005,"ComposerNav":1097}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/investigations","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/georgia-news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Georgia News","description":"This page does not exist","_id":"/news/georgia-news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/news","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"This page does not exist","site_title":"Georgia News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia News","_id":"/news/georgia-news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":},"order":{"AmpNav":2012,"default":2012,"SectionMap":1157,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2002,"ComposerNav":1096}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/georgia-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-17T08:03:08.525Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-16-2022/t_892d348cf67a4674af32720b66613885_name_P1105103_scaled.jpg"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"What you need to know about Monkeypox"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"width":1920,"type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-16-2022/t_892d348cf67a4674af32720b66613885_name_P1105103_scaled.jpg","height":1080}}}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/piedmont-expert-what-you-need-to-know-about-monkeypox-transmission-symptoms/M3MNHUBFGVBZTEYIBOVSG7VAKU/","_id":"M3MNHUBFGVBZTEYIBOVSG7VAKU"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1593364177885},"type":"text","content":"Fulton County, like all of Georgia, is looking for people to work the polls during the November general election."},{"_id":"7K7NQ5RODBCAXO5DTCAO3URTLQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Fulton is home to one out of every 10 Georgians and roughly 750,000 active voters. With a potential voter base of that size, Fulton is still searching for about 2,000 poll workers to staff the 240 sites on Election Day and the 36 locations that’ll host early voting for two weeks."},{"_id":"NNAFVZKMPBFHXHEQ47LWUL2O3Y","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Under-staffed polls and under-trained workers contributed to Fulton’s disastrous June 2020 primary that put them in the searing national spotlight and at risk of temporarily losing control of managing the county’s elections."},{"_id":"Q7SDN56CXJEU5L3KMKSKXU7QWE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"XAHDBNMX7RB7NEFQZTY27IW5M4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Poll worker shortage looms ahead of Georgia election","url":"https://www.ajc.com/politics/poll-workers-shortage-looms-ahead-of-georgia-election/IOZGDWL2UZFX3EDNUW4HTS2VF4/"},{"_id":"BXOUMLSJQNDOTFO3CXI6VBHYYQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Poll workers must, according to the county: be at least 16, able to work from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, read/write English, have reliable transportation and be ready for early voting training starting Aug. 22."},{"_id":"7XKTUD5XPFEPPLYXT6M54RYBSA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"The election features races with potential to draw large numbers of voters. UGA football legend Herschel Walker the Republican is challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is looking to oust Governor Brian Kemp."},{"_id":"MRT4YQJH5RHRLJ3S3BVH22IF6I","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"YKPIJOKGCJFQFHDVJXYWWZOYCQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Following ACLU complaint, Fulton to host voting on college campuses","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/following-aclu-complaint-fulton-to-host-voting-on-college-campuses/LZ2A5CSQBJF7BCKSJX37DEM6D4/"},{"referent":{"referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"EATSAFK7MNEUFKMMTP4JJZRQBQ"}},"provider":"","id":"HEZZC6RWUAPM7CNLCC6B724YYY","type":"video"},"_id":"HEZZC6RWUAPM7CNLCC6B724YYY","type":"reference"}],"display_date":"2022-08-16T18:21:51.490Z","headlines":{"basic":"Fulton seeks 2K poll workers two months out from Election Day"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-16T18:21:51.490Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-17T08:03:01.133Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"by":},"subtitle":"Election night - vote counting in Fulton County","width":4391,"caption":"Fulton County election workers prepare before all voting machines come back to the warehouse at Fulton County Election Preparation Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/OVHIIKAVLDWJ57R24BYBXMTTWI.jpg","height":3056}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/fulton-seeks-2k-poll-workers-two-months-out-from-election-day/2JCJCOVXMBEJVO5VWZVS6S4UXQ/","_id":"2JCJCOVXMBEJVO5VWZVS6S4UXQ"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1593363326958},"type":"text","content":"Following a contentious debate and hours of impassioned remarks from residents and activists, the Atlanta City Council on Monday signed off on an agreement to lease 700 city detention center beds to Fulton County, which continues to face severe jail overcrowding."},{"_id":"237CQ6KL5ZGCZCLNYQV6A3IXNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296204},"type":"text","content":"But under an amendment that narrowly passed, that lease won’t begin until officials conduct an in-depth analysis of Fulton County’s jail population, why detainees are being held and how long they’ve been behind bars."},{"_id":"J5RGL3KRVJGMJL3ELAXNFJUXSY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296205},"type":"text","content":"The council passed the agreement on a 10-4 vote after making a host of changes to the agreement — including instituting a “jail population review” for the city and Fulton County. Other cities have undertaken similar studies to reduce jail overcrowding, according to the legislation."},{"_id":"D7PZK6F7HVEIXFCZBUUBOOXO6E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660648513356},"type":"text","content":"The agreement, originally negotiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, now goes to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners for a vote scheduled for Wednesday."},{"_id":"QPVOOUSVXVB5FCXHMNYZ2U6EWM","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"3YVJC3EMQNAWXCPTPY3UJMVMEE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Fulton commissioners to consider lease with Atlanta on jail space","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/fulton-commissioners-to-consider-lease-with-atlanta-on-jail-space/OQH5NSX7CBBPXLIB6QVZBBD3EY/"},{"_id":"XVBTJHWBF5HMRC3FJ7XFMVJQQA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660592729265},"type":"text","content":"The council’s vote marked a substantial development in the years-long debate over the future of the Atlanta City Detention Center, the 11-story building that sits mostly empty on Peachtree Street and houses fewer than 50 detainees a night. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sought to close the jail and pushed back on Labat’s requests to lease beds to the county."},{"_id":"PLL3RBKAJVBHDLLPPGXNACE5WE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296212},"type":"text","content":"Under the agreement, Fulton County would be able to move up to 700 detainees from its Union City and Rice Street facilities into the city detention center. The county would pay $50 per day for each person housed at the city’s facility, with the city also entitled to 65% of the phone and commissary fees generated there."},{"_id":"HVENN2DY3BB5DESGXJ34ZVVDPI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296213},"type":"text","content":"Councilmembers heard hours of public comment from frustrated residents and activists who urged the council to follow through on Bottoms’ plan to repurpose the jail into a center focused on providing resources and services to people who need care. Meanwhile, officials scrambled to take meetings, negotiate amendments and whip votes."},{"_id":"3RCFUSNJKVFOZO7MWXGITYTR6I","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296206},"type":"text","content":"The amendment related to the jail population review, set to be conducted by the joint city-county Justice Policy Board, passed via a rare tie vote, with Council President Doug Shipman breaking the tie in favor of the measure as cheers filled the City Council chambers."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"address":{"street_address":"Atlanta City Hall","locality":"Atlanta","region":"Ga"},"caption":"Atlanta City Council president Doug Shipman broke two tie votes during Monday's City Council meeting. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/Fulton Jail vote 25.JPG","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34.JPG","licensable":false,"credits":{"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"","width":5278,"_id":"5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/lDwc28c2UmdTNwYABoTZLMCVVjM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34.JPG","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"62f6b67893b049097eb6fef6","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/lDwc28c2UmdTNwYABoTZLMCVVjM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34.JPG","takenOn":"2022-08-15T10:57:14Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/lDwc28c2UmdTNwYABoTZLMCVVjM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34.JPG","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/CKKQiYcmMDlGet17oV1JwWaS01g/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/5K3Y3BLUFEGTCJE4K6XOB42G34.JPG","version":2,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/Fulton Jail vote 25.JPG","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"34RYC4CTOBCCXCWPVNDKTOYLQ4"},"created_date":"2022-08-16T02:58:57Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-16T11:23:32Z","height":3519},{"_id":"L2HYWEQIEFFEBOQJC3G5XTR3DM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296207},"type":"text","content":"Local criminal justice reform activists applauded the inclusion of the jail population review, but denounced the final passage of the lease."},{"_id":"7ZQ7F3LHB5EJJL7BR3YXHPRIKU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660648513365},"type":"text","content":"“We are ashamed that the city voted this legislation up. This was bad legislation from the start,” local organizer Devin Barrington-Ward said after the vote, adding that “the community is what reduced the harm here. ... They were about to approve a lease with no data.”"},{"_id":"CZ4FDG3F2NCNPNQGHECWMSP3NY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660648513366},"type":"text","content":"Supporters of the lease pointed to poor conditions at Fulton County’s facilities as reasons the city should offer space."},{"_id":"RK2I32NQRRH7DBLTG5X77EYRFI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660648513367},"type":"text","content":"“This lease doesn’t put new people in jail. It takes people who are already incarcerated and moves to them to an improved facility,” said Councilman Michael Julian Bond, who sponsored the measure. “We’re trying to relieve pressure.”"},{"_id":"EBUYVFNRB5GR7CHBS5FZO2SSPU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296215},"type":"text","content":"The meeting got tense at times. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari temporarily walked out of the council chambers after Councilman Jason Winston moved to reconsider the vote related to the jail population review study."},{"_id":"W4MNQ6PQWJBK7DYQOGKKG73T6E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296216},"type":"text","content":"“Suddenly you want to reconsider? I am absolutely ashamed,” Bakhtiari said. Winston’s motion ultimately failed on a 7-7 vote, broken again by Shipman."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"address":{"street_address":"Atlanta City Hall","locality":"Atlanta","region":"Ga"},"caption":"Local progressive groups support repurposing the jail into a center for equity and wellness named after the late Rep. John Lewis. ","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/Fulton Jail vote 02.JPG","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU.JPG","licensable":false,"credits":{"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"","width":8192,"_id":"KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/3mYHdtPxM7FI2SHG4D8Wohcmo64/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU.JPG","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"62f6b67893b049097eb6fef6","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/3mYHdtPxM7FI2SHG4D8Wohcmo64/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU.JPG","takenOn":"2022-08-15T07:59:55Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/3mYHdtPxM7FI2SHG4D8Wohcmo64/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU.JPG","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/cSU1VnuroeLX1Ii5Xg1eerAWj2g/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/KAA3WHWE44YEE7RNFJMORHB3KU.JPG","version":2,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/Fulton Jail vote 02.JPG","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"AC3SPCQKIFH7BEFK7BQ522QSJY"},"created_date":"2022-08-15T20:33:00Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-16T11:23:33Z","height":5464},{"_id":"ZZ256RT6QZAFFLECACR5T226DM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296219},"type":"text","content":"Dickens said last week that he supports eventually repurposing the jail after the agreement with the county ends, and plans to put out a “request for information” for alternative uses of the public. He has called the overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail a humanitarian crisis that requires the city to act by offering more space."},{"_id":"5ZZ6QR5X5FEK3B2OE2IBFZODWA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660592729268},"type":"text","content":"The end date of the lease agreement isn’t set in stone, though the daily fees to the county would triple if detainees remain at the city detention center past four years. Labat has said he hopes four years is enough time to build a new jail and address overcrowding."},{"_id":"PXQ7WZPCUJDSHLTJLEEZ7H6SRU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660592729269},"type":"text","content":"But activists say there are alternate steps, including bail reform and diversion services, that the county can take to reduce its jail population."},{"owner":{"id":"ajc"},"address":{"street_address":"Atlanta City Hall","locality":"Atlanta","region":"Ga"},"caption":"Moki Macias, executive director of Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative, spoke during the Atlanta City Council meeting and urged the council to find alternate solution to overcrowding at Fulton County's jail facilities. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)","source":{"system":"AJC Freelancer","name":"AJC Freelancer","edit_url":"","source_type":"wires","source_id":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/Fulton Jail Vote 007.JPG","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":,"seo_keywords":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"custom","name":"AJC Freelancer","category":"wires"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64.JPG","licensable":false,"credits":{"by":},"subtype":"Wires","subtitle":"","width":6000,"_id":"G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/UCOnk160a1egKmNTOrj8yrGqJts/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64.JPG","comments":,"iptc_job_identifier":"62f6b67893b049097eb6fef6","keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/UCOnk160a1egKmNTOrj8yrGqJts/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64.JPG","takenOn":"2022-08-15T07:54:02Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64.JPG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/UCOnk160a1egKmNTOrj8yrGqJts/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64.JPG","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/g81cn0nzMo2qX_dUywxD0eY_gg8/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G6NMGS4P2CXM7PMDHQ7DBBKW64.JPG","version":2,"originalName":"s3://ajc-arc-photo-integration/Freelancer/Fulton Jail Vote 007.JPG","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"galleries":,"_id":"4E55QXLGRVAINLWJPNPK3HIP6E"},"created_date":"2022-08-15T20:42:02Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-16T11:23:33Z","height":4000},{"_id":"NCGLUOAB3FACHF6GZWD65GZX6Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296225},"type":"text","content":"Among the critics of the proposal: The Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative, which receives millions in funding from the city every year to offer services to people experiencing behavioral or substance abuse issues who might otherwise be arrested for minor, non-violent offenses."},{"_id":"J7NSOIHZKVCMFKKJROXTDADCGE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296226},"type":"text","content":"“Expanding the jail is a knee jerk response, and I believe we have come too far for that,” said Moki Macias, PAD’s executive director. She said data shows over 300 people arrested over the past six months could have been diverted and provided services, but were nevertheless taken to Fulton County Jail."},{"_id":"WGZ2TAU7MBDVHBTYNCDL7IRCE4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296227},"type":"text","content":"Over 100 people gathered outside City Hall before the meeting for a rally opposing the lease agreement."},{"_id":"NKET5U6XCBB45IRBWESZLLDO44","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660617296228},"type":"text","content":"“I myself was inside Fulton County Jail. ... Everybody seems like they have the answer for us,” said Robyn Hasan, the executive director of Women on the Rise, a grassroots organization led by formerly incarcerated women. “This is so not it. There is no healing inside of any cage.”"}],"display_date":"2022-08-16T11:23:32.884Z","headlines":{"basic":"In contentious meeting, Atlanta City Council OKs leasing jail beds to Fulton"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-16T11:23:32.884Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"Local","description":"County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.","_id":"/neighborhoods","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":"https://www.ajc.com/","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"County by County Atlanta: Local news for metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County news , Cobb, DeKalb, Roswelll and North Fulton, Clayton and the city of Atlanta. From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.","site_title":"Atlanta City and County News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Local News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Local","_id":"/neighborhoods","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1003,"default":1003,"SectionMap":1156,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1004,"TopicsBar":1001,"ComposerNav":1062}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./neighborhoods","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","parent":{"default":"/neighborhoods"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/neighborhoods","name":"Intown Atlanta","description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/neighborhoods","default":"/neighborhoods","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/neighborhoods","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","site_title":"City of Atlanta News and APS School News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Intown Atlanta"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Intown Atlanta","_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"SectionMap":1159,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2006,"ComposerNav":1064}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-17T08:01:07.848Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"by":},"width":3744,"caption":"Residents hold up signs opposing the jail lease agreement between the city of Atlanta and Fulton County. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/BUEKJZTGIAJVUB56T632U5HMUM.JPG","height":2496}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/in-contentious-meeting-atlanta-city-council-oks-leasing-jail-beds-to-fulton/VR66V4RFERC4NAL5IF3BSTZXTU/","_id":"VR66V4RFERC4NAL5IF3BSTZXTU"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1593365046971},"type":"text","content":"The city of Jonesboro will celebrate Mayor Joy Day on Tuesday, the last day of her role as the leader of the Clayton County community."},{"_id":"S77ID4VRTVE2PNMJ64TBPIIHAA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Residents are invited to a “farewell and good luck reception” for Day from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Green, 108 Broad Street, in Jonesboro. The event is free and open to the public."},{"_id":"NGF3BFZ27BGQBLQ7TIZEOB5VMA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"Day announced last week during a City Council meeting that she would step down as mayor on Aug. 16 after more than a decade in the role. Day said she was making the move to be closer to her family."},{"_id":"HK26LNDNC5AQZCCZZI6MWNEU2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"“The City of Jonesboro has been a positive force in my life,” Day said in a statement. “Thank you for the work, the opportunity, the chance to be creative and to feel a sense of accomplishment, not to mention the tears and the laughter along the way."},{"_id":"OYOFWM7HYVEIDOBFA25PB7E4DQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"“Goodnight, City of Jonesboro, from your biggest fan!” she said."},{"_id":"6TUMNLYTR5A5RKINRLZ65T7NPM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"The city said it has not yet decided when it will hold an election to replace Day. Day was first elected mayor of Jonesboro in 1995 and held the seat until she lost a race for reelection in 2006. She came back to the office in 2012 and has remained there until today. She was last reelected to a four-year term in 2020."},{"_id":"2N3F2SC5KNGUPGGGXS7VZCQWLU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":"She is a native of Thomaston, Georgia, and has been in Jonesboro since 1971 when she came to the Clayton County community as a third-grade teacher at Lee Street Elementary."},{"_id":"SEZBVC2Q2VC33PSHKZCUJKE6NU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":},"type":"text","content":""}],"display_date":"2022-08-16T10:29:00Z","headlines":{"basic":"Jonesboro to celebrate Mayor Joy Day after surprise resignation"},"first_publish_date":"2022-08-16T10:29:00.308Z","taxonomy":{"sections":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2004,"default":2004,"SectionMap":1079,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2004,"ComposerNav":1088}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/atlanta-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news","parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","name":"News","description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","_id":"/news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","default":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","LoggedOutMenu":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"TopicsBar":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"/news/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"News","Sponsor":{"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true","sponsor_desktop_banner":"","sponsor_mobile_banner":"","sponsor_url":""},"_id":"/news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopicsBar":},"order":{"AmpNav":1001,"default":1001,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"ComposerNav":1142}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-17T08:00:57.049Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"credits":{"by":},"subtitle":"South metro women mayors to be honored at development conference","width":5184,"caption":"Jonesboro Mayor Joy Brantley Day has stepped down as the leader of the Clayton County community.","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/VW67A4Y7YNKPTXHREEIOZCNKUI.jpg","height":3456}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/jonesboro-to-celebrate-mayor-joy-day-after-surprise-resignation/GYHDJX2NPRFTFCB5ZQXIYZ6YEE/","_id":"GYHDJX2NPRFTFCB5ZQXIYZ6YEE"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802573},"type":"text","content":"A small but growing number of states are declaring a state of emergency to bolster their response to a monkeypox outbreak infecting more than 11,500 people in the U.S."},{"_id":"VGUBFP6WUVGYDEIV5CALYFU34U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660577035174},"type":"text","content":"Georgia, which ranks fourth in the country for the most monkeypox cases, is not one of them. At least for now."},{"_id":"CNNJCLLLEJEJDM5JGMOYWUT3GI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802575},"type":"text","content":"A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp, Andrew Isenhour, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that state officials are equipped to respond to the outbreak, and “fortunately there is currently no state-level unmet need that would necessitate a new State of Emergency Order” for the monkeypox outbreak."},{"_id":"3BGM6KKTQRHTXMWERXMH5HPFPI","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"3HKSNPIPINDHVH2TYFAU3Q27DQ"},"type":"raw_html","content":""},{"_id":"TIOUHB6GCND33BRC5EGWWFPU44","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660581945379},"type":"text","content":"Declaring a state emergency allows states more flexibility to divert resources to an infectious disease outbreak."},{"_id":"K7LQRK3ZE5AIZEHTCD67SP4SPQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802576},"type":"text","content":"In an e-mail, Isenhour said Georgia currently has enough medical professionals to administer the monkeypox vaccine but said more doses are needed, adding that state health officials will continue to request more doses be allocated from the federal government until “demand is fully met here in Georgia.”"},{"_id":"TD6EYMITVBGQXDIEAA4ICA65TE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802577},"type":"text","content":"States generally have broad authority to act to prevent and control disease spread, such as issuing isolation or quarantine orders, without having to issue an emergency declaration. Stacie Kershner, deputy director at the Center for Law, Health & Society at Georgia State Law, said state officials have to make calculations about whether an emergency order for the monkeypox outbreak is needed to free up resources and ramp up their response."},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"Stacie Kershner, deputy director at the Center for Law, Health & Society at Georgia State Law","source":{"system":"photo center","name":"AJC","edit_url":"","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"}},"taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"version":"0.10.3","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU.jpg","licensable":false,"credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"subtitle":"Stacie Kershner, deputy director at the Center for Law, Health & Society at Georgia State Law","width":2472,"creditIPTC":"Georgia State University","_id":"DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/IVHixvtpbUUMXfcmV5dLkBWdsCM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU.jpg","owner":"helena.oliviero@ajc.com","comments":,"keywords":,"proxyUrl":"/resizer/IVHixvtpbUUMXfcmV5dLkBWdsCM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU.jpg","takenOn":"2019-02-13T15:12:28Z","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/IVHixvtpbUUMXfcmV5dLkBWdsCM/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU.jpg","ingestionMethod":"manual","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/28dP--OJL4-_81ejuI130pBylJ8/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/DTKJDC3YMFBHBEZJXXMQBEIZUU.jpg","version":0,"originalName":"Stacie_Kershner_Georgia State Law_2019.jpg","mime_type":"image/jpeg","restricted":false,"template_id":594,"galleries":,"_id":"5LEXXQJAQJD3TOF7EGO6XISK5U","iptc_title":"Photographer"},"created_date":"2022-08-15T23:21:24Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-15T23:21:24Z","height":3707,"image_type":"photograph"},{"_id":"7KB7EWFZHZGCHFVLQ6W373NYYQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802578},"type":"text","content":"“It is a delicate balance. And it’s, it’s something where a state wants to weigh all the factors and decide whether to issue an order right now or wait to see if that becomes more necessary,” Kershner."},{"_id":"NGS5IQOIV5A4HBJ6WTQRJRSRWA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660577035179},"type":"text","content":"The number of monkeypox cases in Georgia increased to 951 late Monday, up from 211 cases three weeks ago."},{"_id":"NZBUSGIYW5G5DKNUMZ33NEUYMU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802579},"type":"text","content":"For now, Georgia appears to be in the “wait and see” group, she says."},{"_id":"DXQSMVK2TNF3JIXWNHDSHHJRM4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660580379221},"type":"text","content":"When available time, personnel, and resources are not enough to address a communicable disease threat, states will consider declaring a public health emergency to allow them to do everything from diverting personnel from their regular duties to help with outbreak response, suspend normal bureaucratic processes for hiring or purchasing in order to act quickly."},{"_id":"OMEZBUQIHREKZGNOAR36WAJP3U","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802581},"type":"text","content":"Related to vaccines, the emergency order could help facilitate distribution, by allowing more people such as EMTs to administer vaccines. But this doesn’t increase the available quantity of vaccines right now, she said. For monkeypox, much of the problem is access to vaccines from the federal government. There isn’t much that the state can do at this point to speed that along, she said."},{"_id":"X6XKK2LVVVBR7JGYBMPNNT54GY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660580379223},"type":"text","content":"“I don’t really understand a wait-and-see approach,” said Nathan Townsend, manager of prevention services for NAESM, an organization that works to address health issues of gay Black men. He has been working to get individuals vaccinated against monkeypox."},{"_id":"NBTETQR5QFCDDM4DJHLNR6W2XA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660341802595},"type":"text","content":"Whether or not the state issues an emergency, what’s important is that the government is taking the necessary steps to control the outbreak, Townsend said. He said the scarcity of vaccines is the most pressing and urgent problem, but state health officials need to improve communication about where and how to get the vaccine. Georgia Department of Public Health late Monday announced a centralized online vaccine signup where anyone can sign up for either monkeypox or COVID-19 vaccinations."},{"_id":"LM5ZEQMLKVEJDOZUZL6QSDVJII","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660580379225},"type":"text","content":"The federal government recently declared a public health emergency to boost the response to the monkeypox outbreak. The announcement frees up money and other resources to fight the virus, which can cause fever and body aches, and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body. The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week. The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to allow smaller doses of the Jynneos vaccine to be injected just under the skin, which will increase the number of doses available up to fivefold. Some cities, including New York City and San Francisco, have also made their own emergency declarations. Most cases so far have occurred in men who have sex with men but health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone. That information can be used to better understand how the outbreak is evolving and how well the vaccine works. What's really going on in government and more in Atlanta","_id":"/news/investigations","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"site_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/investigations/","section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Investigative journalism and deep reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. What's really going on in government and more in Atlanta","site_title":"Investigations"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Investigations"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Investigations","_id":"/news/investigations","ancestors":{"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"TopNav":},"order":{"AmpNav":2013,"default":2013,"SectionMap":1042,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1005,"ComposerNav":1097}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/investigations","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"},{"path":"/news/georgia-news","parent":{"default":"/news"},"_website":"ajc","parent_id":"/news","name":"Georgia News","description":"This page does not exist","_id":"/news/georgia-news","additional_properties":{"original":{"parent":{"AmpNav":"/news","default":"/news","BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/news","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"This page does not exist","site_title":"Georgia News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Georgia News"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","_website":"ajc","name":"Georgia News","_id":"/news/georgia-news","ancestors":{"AmpNav":,"default":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":},"order":{"AmpNav":2012,"default":2012,"SectionMap":1157,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2002,"ComposerNav":1096}}},"_website_section_id":"ajc./news/georgia-news","type":"section","version":"0.6.0"}],"primary_section":{"path":"/news/atlanta-news","name":"Local News"},"tags":},"type":"story","last_updated_date":"2022-08-19T19:04:51.817Z","promo_items":{"basic":{"promo_image":{"url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-15-2022/t_29d9d93ad8a948c2b4dfbfbe5eb3ad7c_name_62788c389b704da2ae152aa1d0da898b.png"},"credits":{},"headlines":{"basic":"Monkeypox vaccine maker expresses concern over dose-splitting plan"},"type":"video","promo_items":{"basic":{"caption":"Monkeypox vaccine maker expresses concern over dose-splitting plan","type":"image","url":"https://d1fegwn2wjh0cs.cloudfront.net/08-15-2022/t_29d9d93ad8a948c2b4dfbfbe5eb3ad7c_name_62788c389b704da2ae152aa1d0da898b.png"}}}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/why-georgia-is-not-declaring-a-health-emergency-due-to-monkeypox-outbreak/YDZTWGGB3FC7JPXPJWY54KOCVY/","_id":"YDZTWGGB3FC7JPXPJWY54KOCVY"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1595178747279},"type":"text","content":"It seemed appropriate that the first assignment for the first class of post-accreditation Morris Brown College students would be to write a paper “defining” themselves."},{"_id":"4Y2UK2R6SNGYNG4Y4PA3SM2QVU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660588435864},"type":"text","content":"“What is your mission?” asked Nasrolah Farokhi, who has taught at the Atlanta-based Black college for 43 years. “What are your goals? What are your objectives here?" We are back."

Morris Brown President Kevin James gives an interview on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) With no accreditation, students could not apply for federal loans and Pell grants. Enrollment shrunk and the campus of the 141-year-old school shrunk to three buildings - only one of which is operational.

Fountain Hall on Morris Brown's campus is pictured on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) James said more than 200 students have enrolled at Morris Brown and added that those numbers are rising. Last spring, the college had about 70 students. I." Harris, along with Moolah Mobile. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) When he stumbled to start it, Todd Blackburn, a 1990 graduate, quietly watching from the second-floor balcony, yelled out the cheer and everyone gleefully followed. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Founded in 1881 by the Georgia Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, it was the first institution of higher education in Georgia created by Black people for Black students. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) The college couldn't pay its water bills and lost control of most of the campus, including a brand new football stadium built for the 1996 Olympics. Watch, a 20-year-old freshman from Houston, Texas, to Morris Brown.

K.J. Watch (center) attends a class at Morris Brown on Monday, August 15, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Because I know what it feels like to rise again. We are going to need people to help Morris Brown rebuild and I am looking forward to being a part of it." That is a movement." (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)","type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/76PRODXNMIPSE47GAH5O5JN57E.JPG","height":2200}},"canonical_url":"/news/atlanta-news/morris-brown-colleges-hard-reset-has-started/IKRDGWNKGNC6DHQY6LCXIBNWZU/","_id":"IKRDGWNKGNC6DHQY6LCXIBNWZU"},{"content_elements":,"comments":,"_id":1656420969721},"type":"text","content":"Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that he is doling out cash payments totaling more than $1 billion to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents."},{"_id":"53GDVRNLCVHFJF4HYETEEG2COU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660591049616},"type":"text","content":"Kemp is using federal aid that’s leftover from the American Rescue Plan to pay for checks of $350 per person enrolled in some of the state’s major benefits programs. According to the governor's office those programs include: Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF. However, under state law, the governor decides how the federal money is spent. If a resident is enrolled in more than one program, they will only receive one cash payment. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com) About 50 people gathered Monday to voice opposition to the jail staying open ahead of the full council vote later in the day. Capelouto (@jdcapelouto) August 15, 2022 A viability study on the new jail is set to wrap at the end of the year. Capelouto contributed to this report. Atlanta Journal-Constitution (File photo) (Photo via Atlanta City Council Office of Communications) The plan is controversial, in part because the city spent years looking at ways to decrease the population at its detention center, in the hopes of eventually closing it. A protest involving a number of local activist groups is planned for Monday morning outside City Hall, before the council meets."},{"_id":"EGUYURM3ENF7FOOXIL5E2NPW3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660523836189},"type":"text","content":"Dickens supports the lease agreement, and says he supports eventually repurposing the city’s detention center. He said the city should act to address the “humanitarian crisis” caused by the conditions at Fulton’s jail."},{"_id":"SKS2MHUDDZDA5PIXKRZZQO62PA","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"AMN7THYJ6ZA5LNRB6OV2KZMGSE"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Council committee advances deal to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/council-committee-advances-deal-to-lease-700-atlanta-jail-beds-to-fulton/HVSYTVUKPNFVHESSDHJEKAL66E/"},{"_id":"ZXZPGJPWPBDHJNTRQV3WTYX7V4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660523836190},"type":"text","content":"Opponents say there are better ways to reduce the jail population. Devin Franklin with the Southern Center for Human Rights went through one day of Fulton’s jail log — over 700 pages long — and identified over 650 people who had been given bonds under $20,000, but remain in custody because they’re not able to pay them."},{"_id":"ZQXV7XKWVZHYNCID4CDWGHIS5Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660523836191},"type":"text","content":"A group of doctors and other medical professionals held a press conference near Grady Memorial Hospital on Friday to denounce the deal. And the Policing Alternatives and Diversion program, which works closely with the city to give folks treatment and services instead of arresting them for minor, non-violent offenses, also put out a lengthy statement opposing the proposal."},{"_id":"YMJL5PV4HZDQLEODJDAP5HEZ7A","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660335747348},"type":"text","content":"---"},{"_id":"72CYWPN7BNGDVPCXNZB6PJGUNY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660335747349},"type":"text","content":"Dickens made a rare appearance before a City Council committee on Monday to speak in support of the jail deal, and address the greater issue of public safety in Atlanta. In the wake of a deadly shooting at a city park, Dickens addressed crime data specifically related to parks, pushing back on the notion that Atlanta is unsafe."},{"_id":"3FN4CEB45FD3PN5C6T6WDYWXOQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660529424356},"type":"text","content":"“If you pull a gun in this town, you are going to jail,” Dickens said. We have a full recap of his remarks."},{"_id":"AJCWPW4N2BDBHGNSSZKJPOLAA4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660335747350},"type":"text","content":"---"},{"_id":"WSTIHLCGKVBUTDBWD2IIYPX7A4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660335747351},"type":"text","content":"Big changes are coming to the Five Points MARTA station, with help from the federal and state governments. The AJC’s David Wickert reports that MARTA plans to remove a concrete canopy over the plaza at the downtown station as part of the $200 million renovation. The agency also will improve bus bays, revitalize the station plaza and prepare for future transit-oriented development."},{"_id":"PLWCKU3ZEZCD7PKHYFZQXVWK2E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660529424359},"type":"text","content":"MARTA will receive a $25 million federal grant to help pay for the project, money coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year. The state will pitch in $13.8 million. Here’s an early concept rendering of the Five Points redesign:"},{"owner":{"sponsored":false,"id":"ajc"},"address":{},"syndication":{},"caption":"A concept rendering of the renovated Five Points MARTA station. (Courtesy of MARTA) (Photo via City of Atlanta) Residents of the communities are slated to vote on the annexation on Nov. 8. Atlanta Journal-Constitution The result has been bidding wars for many desirable homes, often pushing prices well above the seller’s original asking price."},{"_id":"IFA4ZV63VBGDFMVHCKPJHQJKCI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065931},"type":"text","content":"In July the median price of a home sold in the 12 counties including Atlanta was $403,169, which was 15.5% higher than the same month a year earlier, according to the Georgia Multiple Listing Service."},{"_id":"ZPYI6WFQ6RCW3A3ZJSL26ZSQ6Q","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065932},"type":"text","content":"Reports covering a larger area of the region have showed prices climbing even faster."},{"_id":"3Y3S5H7PKRHUFOWLWRUNM72IOI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065933},"type":"text","content":"But mortgage rates started rising late last year until early summer, fueled by the Federal Reserve’s campaign to hike short-term interest as way to tame inflation and slow economic growth. The average for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage in early November was 2.98%, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Freddie Mac, which backs many mortgages on the secondary market."},{"_id":"J345KL32IFGDDJCMES4XRZ6GK4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065934},"type":"text","content":"Mortgage rates in June hit a 13-year high, cresting at an average of 5.81% before modestly retreating, according to Freddie Mac."},{"_id":"PROMFC5TFRG6FPVVGWO43CLCZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065935},"type":"text","content":"Higher rates make loans more expensive, which changes the calculation of buyers. Some of those who were already stretching to make an offer decided to hold off on a bid, brokers say."},{"_id":"NJPHWNL4KBDCXO5VOGQUULRELQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065936},"type":"text","content":"Moreover, the supply side of the equation was also changing, with the number of listings rising dramatically, the Georgia MLS said."},{"_id":"7SNDWFQAERCF5HTNOA4JVXKZMQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065937},"type":"text","content":"The market dynamic changed over the summer, Olsen said. “We are rebalancing back toward what it means to be back in a normal rates regime. It should be closer to what we saw in 2018 and 2019.”"},{"_id":"7HXHPCKV55H7VJ5TPTK7XP26PA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065938},"type":"text","content":"Atlanta’s affordability has taken a hit in recent years, with home prices climbing faster than many incomes and with the fiercest competition for the lower-priced homes that are likely to attract first-time buyers."},{"_id":"HK3VYQHUPJD2ZHDMMPGLOTHMRM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065939},"type":"text","content":"Still, compared to many of the larger metros, including San Francisco, Seattle, Denver and Phoenix, that compete with Atlanta for talent, the area still looks pretty good, said Ian Wyatt, chief economics for the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “A lot of metros got worse at the same time in similar ways.”"},{"_id":"6FC5S2CSTRFMHP67VDSMDIJPOQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065940},"type":"text","content":"Yet the rise inside metro Atlanta has reshaped the way buyers approach the market."},{"_id":"N4FUBFTO7FBNXGUGPEHU35C3LQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660330454176},"type":"text","content":"Homes that need work tend to be priced lower, said Megan Lyons, an Alpharetta-based realtor with Re/Max Around Atlanta."},{"_id":"XXH3VEVHOZDGVHGUEOWIEQCLOY","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065941},"type":"text","content":"Years ago, when affordable listings were plentiful, those homes might have languished on the market for months, but not now, she said. “A fixer-upper listing will go quicker than a higher-priced, beautifully-maintained listing.”"},{"_id":"3ETHXGWM7NFC3CAWNGHMRM6T4E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660329065942},"type":"text","content":"In recent weeks, some buyers who had fled the market when rates started rising have started looking again, but the rate hikes changed the equation, Lyons said. “It is more balanced than it was before. It's not like it was in the spring." Atlanta Journal-Constitution On her right is Ian Wyatt, the Chamber's chief economist. Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com) Higher education institutions hosted early voting sites during in Fulton’s 2018 and 2020 elections."},{"_id":"JHZNKK6AWZDHBGEUJJQ4OLDZBM","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593083},"type":"text","content":"Alex Ames, a junior at Georgia Tech, is registered to vote at Ocee Elementary School because she’s originally from Johns Creek."},{"_id":"76KQBGJETNDEDOC7NNEFUFKQDM","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"5EFS2M2AP5CU3ED7KVIA5EZAHQ"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"ACLU worries Fulton won’t have early voting on college campuses","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/aclu-worries-fulton-wont-have-early-voting-on-college-campuses/KZWPY4WJLZB5RDSBY75VR56FD4/"},{"_id":"3UXCKHCIBJATLF7OWRYF323TGA","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593085},"type":"text","content":"The 20-year-old explained to board members during public comment that she doesn’t have a car and so would need to use “a chunk of her paycheck” for the hourlong Uber each way just to vote. That’s why having on-campus voting, she said, would expand access to voters."},{"_id":"KWCY64QA3NFKXENJ5RLSYVAHNE","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593086},"type":"text","content":"Those in opposition said the existing early voting locations are already empty most of the time."},{"_id":"SFWD33DBBZEORGQ73XW3NYV6ZQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593087},"type":"text","content":"“The goal is not to have long lines,” said Aaron Johnson, a Democratic board member."},{"_id":"M6TLIVRBEZG6PCWQHNQLYSUN3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593088},"type":"text","content":"Sandra Burkhardt, an outspoken critic of Fulton’s elections, told board members that she was against more polling places because the department’s budget has increase fivefold to at least $50 million. She said the board members had to secure the vote but also be stewards of taxpayer dollars."},{"_id":"AKZNH4QNGZBBTIO7H7HVRHKF3E","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593089},"type":"text","content":"“These people that are asking for them, are they willing to work?” Burkhardt said."},{"_id":"6Y7Z33LSTJH2ZCOUOTCAVFT2B4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593090},"type":"text","content":"Mason Goodwin, a 19-year-old sophomore at Georgia State University, said he’d be happy to volunteer and work the polls at his campus. That way, he said: “You build a future generation of poll workers.”"},{"_id":"2AVNIIRMDBDEDDTEBAWTOMX6IU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593091},"type":"text","content":"Julian Fortuna, a 19-year-old Decatur native, is a sophomore at UGA but came to Fulton because he was concerned about his peers not having the ability to vote easily. He noted that college students also pay taxes."},{"_id":"IQ4Y7ESQUBD6BHKXZ6APGMQMNI","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593092},"type":"text","content":"“We’re not lazy, we just need the accessibility to let our voices be heard,” he said."},{"_id":"UFZZLXIBH5COZC3TFHWYIA6RTE","additional_properties":{"comments":,"_id":"RYVA36HJJRFFLGZMRTFXA46GJ4"},"type":"interstitial_link","content":"Atlanta-Fulton jail deal prompts questions, pushback from diversion program","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/atlanta-news/atlanta-fulton-jail-deal-prompts-questions-pushback-from-diversion-program/7EYI3GENF5D5TJRL3USWX3QAVQ/"},{"_id":"KHIHMACTYJFPHP57NV6DSLW2EQ","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660241593094},"type":"text","content":"Ultimately, board members voted without opposition to approve not only the 36 early voting sites but also two days each of early voting at the following schools: Atlanta Metropolitan State College, GSU, Georgia Tech and Morehouse College. Fulton’s interim elections director Nadine Williams also said they are awaiting confirmation to host voting at GSU’s Alpharetta campus."},{"_id":"HBNUS3FHZNFFLDYWQIJNDJ5VJU","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660244831533},"type":"text","content":"“Fulton County deserves praise for what it did today,” Vasu Abhiraman, senior policy counsel with the ACLU of Georgia. “Fulton officials listened and responded to the concerns of students and the community. Now, Fulton will continue a great precedent for on-campus voting, while providing the highest standard of early voting access for its citizens overall. We hope all counties in Georgia follow Fulton’s lead on early voting.”"},{"_id":"RVSGJM2LIZHKNLIOWPMX753SB4","additional_properties":{"inline_comments":,"comments":,"_id":1660244831534},"type":"text","content":"Every vote is expected to matter considering the hot races this cycle. UGA football legend Herschel Walker is the Republican challenging incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock for his federal seat, and Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams wants to oust Governor Brian Kemp. Atlanta Journal-Constitution (FGTV) Before they got there, 911 dispatchers let them know gunshots could be heard over the call. Officers heard an additional gunshot when they arrived in the neighborhood, police said."},{"type":"oembed_response","subtype":"twitter","_id":"HGXKZP2IZJCXVEKBI6RSZG7PBE","raw_oembed":{"url":"https://twitter.com/johnjspink/status/1562069630075785217","author_name":"John Spink","author_url":"https://twitter.com/johnjspink","html":"WATCH: BREAKING - 1 person detained following deadly Johns Creek shooting - https://t.co/yINhre709C pic.twitter.com/FrmyiYthFO— John Spink (@johnjspink) August 23, 2022\\n\\n","width":550,"height":null,"type":"twitter","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0","_id":"https://twitter.com/johnjspink/status/1562069630075785217","additional_properties":{"_id":1661267827630,"comments":}},"referent":{"id":"https://twitter.com/johnjspink/status/1562069630075785217","provider":"https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url","referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"_id":1661267827630,"comments":}},"service":"oembed","type":"twitter"}},{"_id":"YKZYNNQWVRA5TFYJ6S4ND75RDA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661260231501,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"One person is confirmed dead and another was taken to a hospital, according to officials. The surviving victim’s condition was not released."},{"_id":"77LRRHF6PZG4BP4AXUDWEO7EXU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661260231502,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Police said one person of interest has been detained and the scene has been secured."},{"_id":"B2XWW5PSA5EPNAYOBXCERU253U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661267827633,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“We do not believe that there’s any other persons involved that are outstanding,” police spokesman Capt. Todd Hood said. “So as far as the schools or local locations like that, we do not believe that any of those locations are at risk.”"},{"_id":"3H5EYQLHERFCFAQCO623GD7VQQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661259724348,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"No other details about the person of interest, the victims or what led up to the shooting have been released."},{"_id":"CWGEQNMK65A7XALGPLO5JIXLDY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661262803593,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Someone lost their life, and it’s a tragic event,” Hood said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those family members ... as well as the officers that had to respond to this and witness this tragic event.”"},{"_id":"FP7XILAAN5EZ7EZQXKSFRG7VJY","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/C_KBLOLrBxCwY0FNs48C33LAqFg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FP7XILAAN5EZ7EZQXKSFRG7VJY.JPEG","galleries":,"ingestionMethod":"manual","keywords":,"mime_type":"application/octet-stream","originalName":"DBFD57CF-5359-40D0-B4A3-1A04C4A63EB5.JPEG","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/FP7XILAAN5EZ7EZQXKSFRG7VJY.JPEG","owner":"rosana.hughes@ajc.com","proxyUrl":"/resizer/C_KBLOLrBxCwY0FNs48C33LAqFg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FP7XILAAN5EZ7EZQXKSFRG7VJY.JPEG","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/C_KBLOLrBxCwY0FNs48C33LAqFg/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FP7XILAAN5EZ7EZQXKSFRG7VJY.JPEG","restricted":false,"takenOn":"2022-08-23T15:17:43Z","thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/3mjJo4fP22pprW4faYkdxCSTFzI/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/FP7XILAAN5EZ7EZQXKSFRG7VJY.JPEG","version":0,"template_id":594,"_id":"2BWQLUFZLZFHTPEBUE3QQD4RLE","comments":},"address":{},"caption":"Johns Creek police investigate a deadly shooting in a quiet neighborhood Tuesday morning.","created_date":"2022-08-23T14:44:31Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"john-spink","byline":"John Spink","org":"ajc","email":"john.spink@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","role":"Multimedia Photojournalist","status":true,"firstName":"John","lastName":"Spink ","longBio":"John Spink is a multi-media photojournalist with the breaking news team. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport."},{"_id":"G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M","additional_properties":{"fullSizeResizeUrl":"/resizer/KXV6W_JvtI8hfeJoa7yWD0OYWf8/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M.jpg","galleries":,"ingestionMethod":"manual","keywords":,"mime_type":"image/jpeg","originalName":"Mugshot Raissa Kengne.JPG_web.jpg","originalUrl":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M.jpg","owner":"chelsea.prince@ajc.com","proxyUrl":"/resizer/KXV6W_JvtI8hfeJoa7yWD0OYWf8/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M.jpg","published":true,"resizeUrl":"/resizer/KXV6W_JvtI8hfeJoa7yWD0OYWf8/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M.jpg","restricted":false,"thumbnailResizeUrl":"/resizer/XtFVsgNzkAhrF5y54HQQypPnftQ/300x0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-ajc/public/G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M.jpg","version":0,"template_id":594,"_id":"UVCUZCPWHZFSDPQ7N2NEMBTARU","comments":},"address":{},"caption":"Raissa Kengne, 34, was arrested Monday on murder and other charges in a series of shootings in Midtown Atlanta. Two men were killed, and a third man was injured.","created_date":"2022-08-23T15:43:44Z","credits":{"affiliation":,"by":},"distributor":{"mode":"reference","reference_id":"8aec2b8c-455c-4816-903d-79fc8fdf8019"},"height":563,"image_type":"photograph","last_updated_date":"2022-08-23T15:43:44Z","licensable":false,"owner":{"id":"ajc","sponsored":false},"source":{"name":"AJC","source_type":"staff","additional_properties":{"editor":"photo center"},"edit_url":"","system":"photo center"},"subtitle":"raissa kengne","taxonomy":{"associated_tasks":},"type":"image","url":"https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/ajc/G3GBC7DHRBFYLDOHF2SPJ4B22M.jpg","version":"0.10.3","width":1000,"syndication":{}},{"_id":"DVYXLKXIHNCKNMWWSRGBSATKUA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1593365483154,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Kengne is accused of using a gun to assault four people at two Midtown locations, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Two victims died and a third was taken to the hospital, police said."},{"_id":"QKNONVQDJJHXLGJ5GXNUHOP2AE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271988795,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Michael Shinners, 60, was found dead and a second victim was injured around 1:45 p.m. at the first shooting scene, the 1280 West condominium building on West Peachtree Street, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed."},{"_id":"LS44ISQ5P5FKTN6QENQYM4B32M","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661251697400,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Beacon Management Services, the company that manages the residential building, identified Shinners as the property manager and the injured victim as chief building engineer Mike Horne, Channel 2 Action News reported. The two were found in the management office, police said."},{"_id":"ZY4LDSATUNG35OEPPE4QSAICXU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271988797,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"A fourth victim was held at gunpoint in the management office as Kengne demanded personal property from the employee, according to the arrest warrant."},{"_id":"QLHXSQCAN5GZBIHEQKR4SQ2OHI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661220228957,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Thirty minutes later, Wesley Freeman, 41, was injured in the second shooting at an office tower at 1100 Peachtree Street, not far from the bustling Colony Square development. Freeman later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office."},{"_id":"SFI7IIUCA5APTGOSHU2DMV5UDA","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"YOLHAYLCCVFZJP4K6SD7A5KX34","comments":},"content":"Midtown shootings suspect had sued victims, court records show","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/crime/midtown-shootings-suspect-had-sued-victims-court-records-show/VLPS4IQATBHQ5K5TDWX2VBZ7XY/"},{"_id":"KZCZESA2PFBCPNMQTN2BOTWLNA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661198168751,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Kengne was arrested a little more than two hours after the first shots were fired at 1280 West, police said. According to online records, she was booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and weapons charges. She was denied bond at her first appearance hearing early Tuesday afternoon."},{"_id":"5GKKYHEGQ5AHFAUSYZ4FCAEEEM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661273331453,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"During the hearing, Kengne took the unusual step of directly addressing the judge. Magistrate Judge Todd Ashley asked Kengne several times not to speak during the hearing, but she ignored his direction and insisted the public defender representing her at the hearing was not her lawyer."},{"_id":"ASICLWGMTVG77EUAVFTYRAQHPQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661273331454,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Ashley explained several times that, because of the charges against her, Kengne was not eligible for bond and would be able to hire her own attorney later. Kengne continued her attempts to address the judge, but he ended the hearing and dismissed her from the courtroom."},{"_id":"CMWJRDYWH5EYNLZVCLQY2MGDN4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661273331455,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Good luck,” Ashley said to Kengne’s temporarily appointed representative."},{"type":"oembed_response","subtype":"twitter","_id":"B5POHCMFP5DRLE7WA4SWDETJLM","raw_oembed":{"url":"https://twitter.com/WhatmattersinG/status/1561783413085978626","author_name":"WhatmattersinGeorgia","author_url":"https://twitter.com/WhatmattersinG","html":"Active Shooter in Midtown - Colony Square area @wsbtv @wsbradio @ajc @11AliveNews @GeorgiaStarNews @appenmedia @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/O1PeIAHesl— WhatmattersinGeorgia (@WhatmattersinG) August 22, 2022\\n\\n","width":550,"height":null,"type":"twitter","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0","_id":"https://twitter.com/WhatmattersinG/status/1561783413085978626","additional_properties":{"_id":1661295824849,"comments":}},"referent":{"id":"https://twitter.com/WhatmattersinG/status/1561783413085978626","provider":"https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url","referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"_id":1661295824849,"comments":}},"service":"oembed","type":"twitter"}},{"_id":"7BXIGHMOBVBHNO56335HFJW4LQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661206596562,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"During a news conference following the arrest Monday, interim Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said investigators do not believe the shootings were “random acts of violence.” He did not go into further detail but confirmed that Kengne is linked to both shootings."},{"_id":"S6FMNTPGMJGX7L6UC7427CYGYU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661251697405,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In a statement provided to Channel 2, the 1280 West property management group described Kengne as a “disgruntled resident of the building.”"},{"_id":"OKQU7IYX2FCIFCRDYDR3UMJD2U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661251697406,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“We do believe the individuals were likely targeted that were harmed today,” Schierbaum said, adding he was grieving with his neighbors in Midtown for the loss of life."},{"type":"oembed_response","subtype":"twitter","_id":"YJNNKRF5XNAAHNMCIJ3SYUBV7M","raw_oembed":{"url":"https://twitter.com/CityofAtlanta/status/1561844549336580107","author_name":"City of Atlanta, GA","author_url":"https://twitter.com/CityofAtlanta","html":"Mayor @Andreforatlanta thanked @Atlanta_Police & its partners for their quick action to track down & arrest the suspect from today’s Midtown shooting. Our officers train for these types of situations and are supported by a strong, coordinated network of law enforcement agencies. https://t.co/xxYIl7eXaA— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) August 22, 2022\\n\\n","width":550,"height":null,"type":"twitter","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0","_id":"https://twitter.com/CityofAtlanta/status/1561844549336580107","additional_properties":{"_id":1661295824853,"comments":}},"referent":{"id":"https://twitter.com/CityofAtlanta/status/1561844549336580107","provider":"https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url","referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"_id":1661295824853,"comments":}},"service":"oembed","type":"twitter"}},{"_id":"2OIHBTQX6JA5RIYRF2SZZI4HPM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661206596567,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"During the extensive search, security offices at several Midtown towers lent their resources to the police department, and Midtown’s network of security cameras helped track the woman as she fled the scene, he said."},{"_id":"BJBJCM5U6BAOJHGNQ4YSS2KQAQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661202783682,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"She was located in the international terminal of the airport around 4 p.m. and taken into custody without incident. Mayor Andre Dickens said the woman was arrested before going through security and entering a restricted area."},{"_id":"I6J5SCS63ZENTE57KXFWTZ4IFA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661206596569,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The weapon used in the shootings was recovered during her arrest, Schierbaum said. Investigators were able to track Kengne by contacting the taxi company she used to travel there."},{"_id":"2RSZDNHGLNAWXJC7CIWRHIG5AA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661194142958,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The Midtown Neighbors Association earlier posted a photo of the suspect on social media showing the woman wearing jeans and a long-sleeved shirt with horizontal black and white stripes."},{"_id":"O5V5ZY2CQFBKZE6OEVTRDHIC6E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661200610593,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Just after 4 p.m., Brian Moote, a morning show host on Atlanta radio station 94.9 The Bull, posted a photo from the airport showing a woman wearing similar clothing surrounded by heavily armed law enforcement officers."},{"type":"oembed_response","subtype":"twitter","_id":"DSD3V5WZTJHDNLTPAEM6QLWZTE","raw_oembed":{"url":"https://twitter.com/MootePoints/status/1561807832365809667","author_name":"Brian Moote","author_url":"https://twitter.com/MootePoints","html":"Just got off a flight at ATL airport and it looks like they have the suspect in the midtown shooting in custody pic.twitter.com/bXfPRVm2LR— Brian Moote (@MootePoints) August 22, 2022\\n\\n","width":550,"height":null,"type":"twitter","cache_age":"3153600000","provider_name":"Twitter","provider_url":"https://twitter.com","version":"1.0","_id":"https://twitter.com/MootePoints/status/1561807832365809667","additional_properties":{"_id":1661295824859,"comments":}},"referent":{"id":"https://twitter.com/MootePoints/status/1561807832365809667","provider":"https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url","referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"_id":1661295824859,"comments":}},"service":"oembed","type":"twitter"}},{"_id":"XEWIULF5EVBXVNBK6J4AW5474U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661202012243,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Photos and video shared on social media showed a heavy police presence around Colony Square at Peachtree and 14th streets for most of the afternoon. Those busy streets were reopened to traffic around 4 p.m., but 1280 West remained locked down late into Monday evening."},{"_id":"S7RNDGKRAFCDRFE7LUZJ5IMMXY","type":"raw_html","additional_properties":{"_id":"22KYIABJHRH4TKQIKROF3VPOR4","comments":},"content":""},{"_id":"ZA7Z5IYOSRDL3CV4K2VO6BCQ6E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661200610597,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"From his position high above Colony Square, Jaylen Green was confused when the active shooter alarm went off in the building where he works. He looked down to find a sea of police vehicles. For nearly 10 minutes, he wasn’t sure if the shooter was inside his building or on the street."},{"_id":"5J35PBJ4NBCFJCNHA7G5A3HOEY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661209260573,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"”We didn’t understand that what was happening outside was different from what was happening in the building,” Green told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We assumed there was an active shooter in our building.”"},{"_id":"VQ35QKLDKNDPPKOSAZTQF23K6E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661209260574,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Eventually, Green said his building went on lockdown and he saw someone being taken away in an ambulance near Colony Square."},{"_id":"ZA7Z5IYOSRDL3CV4K2VO6BCQ6E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661200610597,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Tori Alexas, who works within Colony Square, said she was startled when the alarm in her building went off and several police vehicles began crowding the streets below her."},{"type":"oembed_response","subtype":"facebook-video","_id":"R5VGKJXFE5CSHPQI6AXX5SFROU","raw_oembed":{"author_name":"City of Atlanta Police Department","author_url":"https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt","provider_url":"https://www.facebook.com","provider_name":"Facebook","height":282,"html":"\\nAtlanta Police Release Midtown Shooting Suspect Arrest Video\\n\\nThe latest release is below. \\n\\n**SUSPECT IN CUSTODY*** \\n\\nThe suspect was arrested and identified as Raissa Kengne (6/1988) She was charged with two counts of Murder – Felony (16-5-1), four counts of Aggravated Assault (16-5-21), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony (16-11-106), and False Imprisonment (16-5-41). Ms. Kengne was transported to the Fulton County Jail. \\n\\nOn 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located one individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since died.\\n\\nInitial information indicated a single suspect, a female, was responsible for each of these incidents. Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect. Initially, it was unclear whether the female was still in the midtown area or whether she had left. Officers began investigating all leads regarding potential locations of the suspect. During the investigation, we received information the suspect was heading to the airport. Law enforcement personnel at the airport were alerted and were able to apprehend her before she was able to enter any of the airport's controlled areas.\\n\\nA total of three people have been shot.\\n1. Two of the victims have died. One victim remains in the hospital being treated (condition unknown at this time).\\n2. The last shot appears to have been fired around 2:15 PM.\\n \\nWe are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings.\\n\\nWe are actively investigating what led to the shootings.\\n\\nWe are investigating the connection between the locations.\\nPreliminary information suggests the victims were targeted by the suspect.\\n\\nThe female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident.\\nShe was located inside the airport, prior to making it to any controlled areas of the airport. \\n \\nWe are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS.\\n\\nWith the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network.Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday, August 23, 2022","type":"facebook-video","version":"1.0","width":500,"_id":"https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt/videos/382364820723286/&localeen_US","additional_properties":{"_id":"QAQ7DX35ERGRJD2PHY3DHAB6DE","comments":}},"referent":{"id":"https://www.facebook.com/AtlantaPoliceDpt/videos/382364820723286/&localeen_US","provider":"https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video/oembed.json/?url","referent_properties":{"additional_properties":{"_id":"QAQ7DX35ERGRJD2PHY3DHAB6DE","comments":}},"service":"oembed","type":"facebook-video"}},{"_id":"44WCAXSQTNAE3BJE5TFBHWRMFE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661200610598,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"”Around 2 o’clock the sirens started going off and then they slowly started blocking off the road,” she said. “Just a lot of SWAT presence.”"},{"_id":"PJB2W2SAFZDZJHMJ7ME5PV4VF4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661200610599,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"It wasn’t until two hours later that the lockdown in her building was lifted. A woman was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 4 p.m., nearly two hours after shots were fired. " (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) A woman was arrested at the Atlanta airport a little more than two hours after shots were fired at the building, according to Atlanta police.The woman is suspected of shooting three people. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) A woman was arrested at the Atlanta airport a little more than two hours after shots were fired at the building, according to Atlanta police.The woman is suspected of shooting three people. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) A woman was arrested at the Atlanta airport a little more than two hours after shots were fired at the building, according to Atlanta police.The woman is suspected of shooting three people. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) A woman was arrested at the Atlanta airport a little more than two hours after shots were fired at the building, according to Atlanta police.The woman is suspected of shooting three people. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) A woman was arrested at the Atlanta airport a little more than two hours after shots were fired at the building, according to Atlanta police.The woman is suspected of shooting three people. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Three people were shot near Colony Square and the suspect was at large. (Arvin Temkar / Arvin.Temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com) Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta Journal-Constitution","path":"/news","parent_id":"https://www.ajc.com/","additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/news","site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Atlanta Georgia News main page: Breaking News, Atlanta Weather Forecast, Crime, Politics, GA Schools, Local Articles - Atlanta Journal-Constitution","site_title":"Atlanta GA News | Top News Page","site_url":"/news/"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"News"},"Sponsor":{"sponsor_desktop_banner":null,"sponsor_mobile_banner":null,"sponsor_url":null,"sponsor_url_open_new_tab":"true"},"name":"News","order":{"default":1001,"ComposerNav":1142,"SectionMap":1023,"MainMenuRedesign2021":1002,"AmpNav":1001},"parent":{"default":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","BottomNav":null,"LoggedOutMenu":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopicsBar":null,"MainMenuRedesign2021":"https://www.ajc.com/","AmpNav":"https://www.ajc.com/"},"ancestors":{"default":,"BottomNav":,"LoggedOutMenu":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"TopicsBar":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"AmpNav":},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section"}}},{"_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","type":"site","version":"0.5.8","name":"Intown Atlanta","description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","path":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","parent_id":"/neighborhoods","additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"/neighborhoods/atlanta-intown","parent":{"default":"/neighborhoods","ComposerNav":"https://www.ajc.com/","TopNav":null,"BottomNav":null,"TopNavRedesign":null,"SectionMap":"https://www.ajc.com/","MainMenuRedesign2021":"/neighborhoods","AmpNav":"/neighborhoods"},"site":{"section_comments_enabled":"Yes","site_description":"Local news for city of Atlanta from AJC, including Atlanta city school news, Downtown Atlanta, Midtown Atlanta, Inman Park, Old Fourth Ward, Candler Park and more intown Atlanta neighborhoods","site_title":"City of Atlanta News and APS School News"},"navigation":{"nav_title":"Intown Atlanta"},"inactive":false,"node_type":"section","name":"Intown Atlanta","ancestors":{"default":,"TopNav":,"BottomNav":,"TopNavRedesign":,"SectionMap":,"MainMenuRedesign2021":,"AmpNav":},"order":{"ComposerNav":1064,"SectionMap":1159,"MainMenuRedesign2021":2006}}}}],"tags":},"type":"story","_id":"D53GOGILKNBA3FLSZCW7TNXETQ","order":1},{"content_elements":,"inline_comments":},"content":"A man accused of forcing a woman out of a Lamborghini to her death on an Atlanta street last year has rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 15 years, his attorney said Tuesday."},{"_id":"CP5TTMFDFBB6TGMIB7BSWERYDA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661268049134,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Alfred Megbuluba was driving the high-end sports car Oct. 10 when he got into a fight with a woman, investigators have said. According to witnesses, the woman, later identified as 28-year-old Catherine Khan, was thrown out or pushed from the car at the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads. Khan, who lived in Snellville, died from her injuries."},{"_id":"7QHVLREONJC4NAULMJG5J6EH6Y","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661268049135,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Megbuluba, who lives in Lilburn, was indicted on murder charges in January, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. He has remained in jail since his arrest."},{"_id":"L4LFEWC56BHJNFYIB3WN6MPHDM","type":"interstitial_link","additional_properties":{"_id":"XFU2RI5THVHMDM4OXB6ME4J4GY","comments":},"content":"Man indicted on murder charges in death of woman who fell from Lamborghini","url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/man-indicted-on-murder-charges-in-death-of-woman-who-fell-from-lamborghini/364HBVFJM5HZNE5BWGJUMKPPOE/"},{"_id":"NSBK245YPBGV5JXQMMML46RDDE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661268049137,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"As part of the plea deal, Megbuluba’s charge would have been reduced to voluntary manslaughter, his attorney, Dwight Thomas, said during a court hearing Tuesday. Under the deal offered by prosecutors, Megbuluba would have been sentenced to 20 years, including 15 behind bars."},{"_id":"2IO7VB7VCFHYLJKN77ZJX3H6QM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661276038975,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Instead, the case against him will move forward."},{"_id":"Q6ZTKW5KWVDYNGJ6MTODZGTMXQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661268049138,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In the days after Khan’s death, witnesses said she appeared to be arguing with Megbuluba in the Lamborghini shortly before the incident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In two 911 calls released to the public, separate witnesses reported that Khan was breathing but unconscious after she was injured. She was taken to the hospital but later died of her injuries."},{"_id":"XM3SLRZU4RGUFK26OAIQNSUBTE","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661268049139,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"On both a Facebook page dedicated to Khan and a GoFundMe page created after her death, friends and family shared memories of the woman remembered as kind and charismatic. Khan’s mother posted a message on Facebook days after her death."},{"_id":"73WAFNHNDJDDBETWK7TSQLIZ2E","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661268049140,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"“Hi, this is Catherine’s mom, Elizabeth. I just want to thank everyone for the kind words, memories and pictures of my sweet baby girl,” the post stated. “It is such a comfort knowing how much she was loved. Catherine lived hard, played hard and unfortunately died hard. She’s not here anymore, but she’s everywhere at the same time.”"}],"first_publish_date":"2022-08-23T15:27:59.141Z","last_updated_date":"2022-08-23T17:35:06.752Z","canonical_url":"https://www.ajc.com/news/crime/breaking-man-rejects-plea-deal-in-death-of-woman-who-fell-from-lamborghini/EFDXOGC7J5EYTB2HQ3JAGREU3M/","canonical_website":"ajc","credits":{"by":,"socialLinks":,"additional_properties":{"original":{"_id":"alexis-stevens","byline":"Alexis Stevens","org":"ajc","email":"alexis.stevens@ajc.com","affiliations":"The Atlanta Journal-Constitution","role":"Crime and public safety reporter","status":true,"bio":"Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.","firstName":"Alexis","lastName":"Stevens","longBio":"Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team. She started at the AJC in 2000 as a sports page designer. Alexis is graduate of Berry College, where she earned undergraduate degrees in Communication and Spanish. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution "},{"_id":"34K3KM2XV5ANJGXV3QFITHXNNU","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167889,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Ray Carter, general manager for WSB-TV, wrote in a statement that during Sunday evening’s Channel 2 Action News 6 p.m. telecast, Crane “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis. As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately. We value the trust we’ve fostered for decades with our viewers, and we continue working hard to earn and maintain that trust.”"},{"_id":"DIB3OPJW2ZFPBDQC3PT2VYC43U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167890,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Crane, who has worked with WSB since 2006, released a lengthy statement on social media to provide his take on what happened."},{"_id":"FSHPSLZ7JFCLBJH43TRURITAT4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167891,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"He said he was answering a question about Fulton County District Attorney’s office investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn electoral results from the 2020 election in Georgia. “I offered that it is part of Democratic Party strategy to keep President Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, as well as to keep his orange face looming large as a Bogeyman to increase Democratic voter turnout, even though Donald Trump is NOT on the ballot anywhere in 2022,” he wrote."},{"_id":"N7NP2CTUYNF7BEKI5SK4CB7D3Y","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167892,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Crane then noted, “The Orange Face comment was found to be extremely offensive by some WSB-TV viewers. Calls followed to the switchboard, as well as social media posts, texts and emails.”"},{"_id":"6SQRKZJ6WZENJJN76HWUQVMWXI","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167893,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"He acknowledged that he has called Trump “The Orange Man” multiple times in print and on broadcast before. “I’m sure that strong supporters of the former president find that offensive,” he wrote. “And I do apologize for that, as the comment last night and other instances were not meant to offend.”"},{"_id":"ZHUEV6ZWTJGRXHHHWMQY6GJYRM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167894,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Crane said management told him he had “crossed a line.” They said his remark “demonstrated bias against Trump and the GOP, which was not recoverable,” he wrote."},{"_id":"MGRORQXKMFDODPH2DZUKQSLCEY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167895,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"He did not apologize for his actual analysis, noting only that “perhaps in my verbiage I certainly could have been a bit more PC. I would like to think part of the reason I have been able to do this for 22 years in a top 10 media market is that I call the hard balls and strikes on either side, and attempt to do so with a bit of humor, sarcasm, the occasional pun and tongue in cheek.”"},{"_id":"Z6BPWMDAMFACHKRIGCITX23RM4","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167896,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Crane added: “I have worked in senior staff positions on both sides of the aisle and consider many of those folks, Democrats and Republicans, as friends and mentors... The ego is bruised, and I am a bit down...but not out.”"},{"_id":"3ZKIMK2EPFA2DOW222OD7RTDBA","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661195167897,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Before he worked at WSB-TV and WSB radio, he provided political analysis for 11Alive from 2000 to 2006. remark Crane weighs in on the election so far radio Blog Entertainment Scene Blog Blog public reprimand and be suspended 90 days without pay for ethical lapses."},{"_id":"MS6M6W3ELBFIROQ5SYZGYVOHBQ","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389694,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The decision notes that, from September 2015 to February 2018, Gundy often showed up late to work, including well after she was supposed to be presiding over court hearings. She also was accused of “excessive absenteeism,” missing work 122 days from January 2016 through July 2018."},{"_id":"3UDGI5ICUNGRDJM55XRIUPLW2U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389695,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Gundy was also accused of taking steps to conceal her tardiness and absenteeism and misleading the state judicial watchdog agency’s investigative panel, the court said."},{"_id":"VSZK4HSAKZHYJPTEKFJSWA5G74","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389696,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The ruling also notes that because Gundy refused to allow six defendants to be brought to her courtroom from the jail in March 2017, they remained incarcerated for several days after they should have been released."},{"_id":"E3V265MEENC2LA4DL5JELDYCKM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389697,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The court had been presented with a proposed agreement between Gundy and the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. The proposal recommended a suspension of between 30 and 90 days and a public reprimand."},{"_id":"Q2TITKLEXVEGDHOX6GB56HFGRM","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389698,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"In accepting the agreement, the Supreme Court noted the case has been pending for more than three years. And it decided Gundy needed to be suspended without pay for 90 days, the maximum time under the proposal, because the allegations are “serious.”"},{"_id":"YIKDXYCSVZDY5BEXQRAXVCBG5U","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389699,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"The justices said the incident involving the six defendants “is particularly concerning to us.” The court said it accepts the resolution “with some hesitation.”"},{"_id":"JHZ6SYVYSRCAVPTJQBXHLIY5IY","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389700,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"But both Gundy and the people she serves deserve a resolution and the case would be delayed even further if the court were to reject the proposed punishment, the decision said. It also noted that “a 90-day suspension is among the most serious sanctions we have ever imposed short of removal from office.”"},{"_id":"GSSUIH7J7JBKXJKGVHTVDG5N5Y","type":"text","additional_properties":{"_id":1661271389701,"comments":,"inline_comments":},"content":"Gundy has been a city judge since 2013. Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta crime and personal safety news and resources from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a roundtable discussion about Congress passing the inflation bill and the high cost of prescription drugs, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) Val Demings, D-Fla., participates in a roundtable discussion about Congress passing the inflation bill and the high cost of prescription drugs, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Borinquen Medical Center in Miami. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)