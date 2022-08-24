Childhood type 2 diabetes surges during COVID pandemic

share this

A new study documents a sharp rise in type 2 diabetes among children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

as reported in pediatric journalinvestigators said it was unclear whether the virus infection itself was a factor in the increase, pointing to the switch to virtual learning and the suspension of sports and school activities as “environmental factors” that likely increased the risk. doing.

Before the pandemic, type 2 diabetes was on the rise among children worldwide, according to the co-authors, and rates of childhood diabetes are known to fluctuate over time, so researchers should expect the pandemic to continue. Sheila N., associate professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and director of the Department of Pediatric Endocrinology at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, initiated a national review of medical records to assess the impact of Mage says:

Decreased physical activity and weight gain are well-known risk factors for type 2 diabetes, says Magge.

“During the lockdown due to COVID-19, children were cut off from their normal daily routines such as going to school, playing sports and other hobbies,” Mage says. “Not only have I been less physically active, but I’ve also been stuck at home, watching TV, playing video games, and spending more time with other people. electronic device“

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the body’s ability to regulate, use and process sugar. Without treatment and control, it can cause heart disease, nerve and kidney damage, visual impairment, and other irreversible organ damage.

Although commonly associated with adults, an estimated one-third of American adolescents are thought to be at risk. overweight and obesityMagge adds that previous research from other institutions has shown that children diagnosed with diabetes develop complications earlier than adults.

In the new study, the researchers compared the two years before the pandemic (March 1, 2018 to February 29, 2020) and the first year of the pandemic (March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021). ).

Researchers identified 3,113 pediatric patients aged 8 to 21 years from 24 centers across the United States during that period. His average annual number of new diagnoses in the two years before the pandemic increased from 825 for him to 1,463 for him in the first year of the pandemic, a 77% increase.

Records show that during the first year of the pandemic, more boys (55%) were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes than girls (45%), a reversal of rates in the years before the pandemic. it was done.

“This is one of the rare findings from our study,” said pediatric endocrinologist Risa Wolf, assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and co-first author of the paper. . “Normally, she is newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes more often in girls than in boys, and we don’t know why.”

The number of Hispanic youth diagnoses nearly doubled in the first year of the pandemic, compared to rates in previous years. black youth doubled.

Among white youth, investigators noted a decline in cases.

Type 2 diabetes is already known to disproportionately affect ethnic and racial minority groups and families with socioeconomic challenges, and new research shows that such disparities are deepening. shows.

A new analysis documented an increase in cases with elevated body mass index (body fat based on height and weight) measurements and elevated blood glucose and hemoglobin A1c test results (the standard diagnostic measure for diabetes). .

In addition, it suggests that in the pre-pandemic years, more patients were diagnosed and more severe during outpatient visits (57%) than in pandemic years (57%), when more patients were diagnosed and treated as inpatients. it was done.

Overall, 21% of diagnosed young people present with “metabolic decompensation,” the most severe symptoms of which include vomiting, lethargy, confusion and rapid breathing, the researchers said. discovered.

Before the pandemic, such symptoms occurred in only 9% of children with new-onset type 2 diabetes. Because the study included a retrospective (retrospective) review of medical records, the researchers say there may be discrepancies or omissions in reporting.

But the findings show that pediatricians and other primary care physicians need to pay attention to screening for type 2 diabetes, they said. “We need to identify patients early so that we can intervene and prevent complications,” Wolf said, adding that parents should talk to their doctors about weight gain in their children. .

“Now is the time to concentrate exercising And a healthy diet for your child,” says Mage.

Additional co-authors are from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University. This study was funded by the institution. None of the authors declared a conflict of interest under the policy of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

