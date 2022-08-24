Monkeypox Vaccine Demand Exceeds Supply in Mecklenburg County – WSOC TV





CHARLOTTE — Thousands of monkeypox vaccines have been used in Mecklenburg County since the outbreak began. On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said the county had 115 cases since the outbreak began. Channel 9 has learned that six of these cases required hospitalization, but does not know when or why these people were hospitalized. Washington also confirmed that the minor was diagnosed with monkeypox. He said the person was under the age of 18, but did not specify the exact age or when the minor was diagnosed. As of Tuesday, 663 people were on the vaccine waiting list. Washington believes those on the list will be able to book by the end of the week. So far, about 3,300 people have been vaccinated against monkeypox in Mecklenburg County, far more than in South Carolina as a whole. To date, South Carolina has received over 4,200 monkeypox vaccines from the federal government. But only 648 have been distributed so far, according to the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Management. DHEC consultant Dr. Jonathan Knosh said: He doesn’t call the surplus of unused vaccine a surplus because the state recently received 2,700 new vaccines in August alone. He also added that demand for shots is still high in Palmetto state. “Certainly there are people who are booking in the next few weeks, but we feel that is not enough, so we are working to increase the number of booking slots,” he said. Knosh said South Carolina won’t receive additional vaccines until it uses the vaccine it has. A DHEC spokesman said, “There is no noticeable trend of residents from other states coming to DHEC’s health department for vaccines.” >>Channel 9’s live stream can be watched wherever you are at this link But it’s happening in Mecklenburg County. “We have vaccinated many people in Mecklenburg from California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, New Jersey, Virginia, South Carolina and Florida,” Washington said. Shots are distributed to states by the federal government. Knosh said South Carolina will redistribute vaccines to various parts of the state as needed, but will not send or share vaccines with other states that may be in short supply. Probably not. (See video below: A local pharmacist provides an monkeypox drug as a case balloon) Local pharmacist delivers monkeypox investigational drug to patient ©2022 Cox Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/demand-monkeypox-vaccines-mecklenburg-county-outpaces-supply/JJOBIVNRNJBDBGWXNZECZ5YR4E/

